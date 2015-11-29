Vermeersch wins sprint against Jaspers to win junior men's Flandriencross
Colman on the podium in third
Junior Men: Hamme -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:40:11
|2
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|3
|Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:00:16
|4
|Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:04
|5
|Alessio Dhoore (Bel)
|6
|Gage Hecht (USA)
|0:01:13
|7
|Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
|0:01:15
|8
|Toon Vandebosch (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:01:29
|9
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:01:35
|10
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|11
|Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|0:01:54
|12
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek
|0:02:17
|13
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|0:02:25
|14
|Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|0:02:30
|15
|Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW
|0:02:43
|16
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Patrick Development Team
|0:02:46
|17
|Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
|18
|Arne Vrachten (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:03:07
|19
|Jonas Smet (Bel) Papillon-Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|20
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:03:14
|21
|Florian Stumpf (USA)
|0:03:34
|22
|Evan Clouse (USA)
|0:03:43
|23
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:03:52
|24
|Mauro Schmid (Sui)
|0:04:00
|25
|Jarne De Meyer (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:04:20
|26
|Lander Tibackx (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem
|27
|Brent Braes (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.
|0:04:32
|28
|Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.
|0:04:55
|29
|Fabio Van Goethem (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
|30
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen
|0:07:49
|31
|Lauri Van Den Eede (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
|32
|Ward Deschepper (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
|33
|Owen Valcke (Bel)
|34
|Seppe Bogaert (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW
|35
|Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
|36
|Thomas D'Hooge (Bel) Rudyco Cycling Team
|37
|Marvin De Bondt (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
|38
|Aaron Logie (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
|39
|Angelo Windels (Bel)
