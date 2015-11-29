Trending

Vermeersch wins sprint against Jaspers to win junior men's Flandriencross

Colman on the podium in third

The stairs are a decisive point in the race in Hamme Zogge

The stairs are a decisive point in the race in Hamme Zogge
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:40:11
2Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team
3Alex Colman (Bel) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:00:16
4Jarne Driesen (Bel) VZW Young Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:04
5Alessio Dhoore (Bel)
6Gage Hecht (USA)0:01:13
7Mitch Groot (Ned) Lares - Doltcini Cycling Team0:01:15
8Toon Vandebosch (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:01:29
9Jarno Liessens (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:01:35
10Andreas Goeman (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:01:45
11Reno Bauters (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes0:01:54
12Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99 Schriek0:02:17
13Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP0:02:25
14Diederik Pemen (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team0:02:30
15Timo Kielich (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW0:02:43
16Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Patrick Development Team0:02:46
17Jari De Clercq (Bel) Van Assche-Alpha Motorhomes Cycling Team
18Arne Vrachten (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:03:07
19Jonas Smet (Bel) Papillon-Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team0:03:13
20Eric Brunner (USA)0:03:14
21Florian Stumpf (USA)0:03:34
22Evan Clouse (USA)0:03:43
23Jente Tielemans (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:03:52
24Mauro Schmid (Sui)0:04:00
25Jarne De Meyer (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:04:20
26Lander Tibackx (Bel) Cycling Team Vive Le Vélo VZW Diegem
27Brent Braes (Bel) Kon. Balen B.C. V.Z.W.0:04:32
28Kwinten Stuer (Bel) Wielerteam Waasland V.Z.W.0:04:55
29Fabio Van Goethem (Bel) Rudyco-Janatrans Cycling Team
30Stan Van Tricht (Bel) Lotto Olympia Tienen0:07:49
31Lauri Van Den Eede (Bel) C.T. Keukens Buysse Knesselare
32Ward Deschepper (Bel) KSC Dendersteek Labiekes
33Owen Valcke (Bel)
34Seppe Bogaert (Bel) Trek-KMC Mountainbiketeam VZW
35Sven Maertens (Bel) WC De Molenspurters Meulebeke
36Thomas D'Hooge (Bel) Rudyco Cycling Team
37Marvin De Bondt (Bel) WK Noord West Brabant
38Aaron Logie (Bel) Zannata Cycling Team
39Angelo Windels (Bel)

Latest on Cyclingnews