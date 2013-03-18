Trending

Gagne cleans up Bonelli Park super D

Shultz and Woodall take podium spots

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Moutnain Facto0:05:39
2Sam Schultz (USA) Trek Factory Racing0:00:19
3Ryan Woodall (USA)0:00:21
4Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) American Interbanc0:00:23
5Macky Franklin (USA) Santa Fe Brewing0:00:26
6Thomas Turner (USA) Team Jamis0:00:26
7Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:29
8Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
9Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda/Felt0:00:29
10Clinton Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox0:00:35
11Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.Com0:00:37
12Kalan Beisel (USA) Orbea-Tuff Shed0:00:38
13Michael Zanetti (USA) Norcal Bike Sport0:00:40
14Peter Glassford (USA) Trek Canada0:00:40
15Eliel Anttila (USA)0:00:45
16Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar0:00:46
17Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance0:00:51
18Connor McCutcheon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:00:52
19Riley Howard (USA) Santa Cruz X-Fusion0:01:00
20Casey Coffman (USA) Felt/Shimano/Sr Suntour0:01:00
21Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide/Veloworx0:01:11
22Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes0:01:12
23Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager0:01:13
24Brad Wilhelm (USA) Nationwide/Velowox0:01:15
DNFNathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles/Cms
DNFTJ Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance
DNFAntoine Caron (Can) Specialized Canada
DNFAdam Morka (Can)
DNFJeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
DNFJason Sager (USA) Team Jamis

Latest on Cyclingnews