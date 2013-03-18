Gagne cleans up Bonelli Park super D
Shultz and Woodall take podium spots
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Moutnain Facto
|0:05:39
|2
|Sam Schultz (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:19
|3
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|0:00:21
|4
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) American Interbanc
|0:00:23
|5
|Macky Franklin (USA) Santa Fe Brewing
|0:00:26
|6
|Thomas Turner (USA) Team Jamis
|0:00:26
|7
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:00:29
|8
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda/Felt
|0:00:29
|10
|Clinton Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox
|0:00:35
|11
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.Com
|0:00:37
|12
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Orbea-Tuff Shed
|0:00:38
|13
|Michael Zanetti (USA) Norcal Bike Sport
|0:00:40
|14
|Peter Glassford (USA) Trek Canada
|0:00:40
|15
|Eliel Anttila (USA)
|0:00:45
|16
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar
|0:00:46
|17
|Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance
|0:00:51
|18
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:00:52
|19
|Riley Howard (USA) Santa Cruz X-Fusion
|0:01:00
|20
|Casey Coffman (USA) Felt/Shimano/Sr Suntour
|0:01:00
|21
|Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide/Veloworx
|0:01:11
|22
|Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|0:01:12
|23
|Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
|0:01:13
|24
|Brad Wilhelm (USA) Nationwide/Velowox
|0:01:15
|DNF
|Nathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles/Cms
|DNF
|TJ Woodruff (USA) Momentum Endurance
|DNF
|Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Canada
|DNF
|Adam Morka (Can)
|DNF
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|DNF
|Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
