Gagne gets second win of the weekend

Bishop and Shultz fill out podium spots

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
2Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
3Sam Schultz (USA) Trek Factory Racing
4Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
5Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
6Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) American Interbanc Cannondale
7Adam Morka (Can)
8Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda/Felt
9Kalan Beisel (USA) Orbea-Tuff Shed
10Macky Franklin (USA) Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot
11Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
12Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mtb Development Team US
13Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.Com
14Ryan Woodall (USA)
15Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
16Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
17Clinton Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox
18Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
19Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Elite
20Peter Glassford (USA) Trek Canada
21Kevin Bradford-Parri (USA)
22Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance
23Thomas Turner (USA) Team Jamis
24Riley Howard (USA) Santa Cruz X-Fusion
25Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
26David Flaten (USA) Us Military Cycling
27Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
28Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide/Veloworx
29Eliel Anttila (USA)
30Brad Wilhelm (USA) Nationwide/Velowox
31Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
32Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
33Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar
34Michael Zanetti (USA) Norcal Bike Sport/Bike Monkey
35Nathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles/Cms
36Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Canada
37Samuel Morrison (USA) The Gear Movement Pro Cycling

