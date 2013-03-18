Gagne gets second win of the weekend
Bishop and Shultz fill out podium spots
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Raphael Gagne (Can) Rocky Mountain Factory
|2
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Sho-Air/Cannondale
|3
|Sam Schultz (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|4
|Todd Wells (USA) Specialized Racing
|5
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale Factory Racing
|6
|Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) American Interbanc Cannondale
|7
|Adam Morka (Can)
|8
|Mitchell Hoke (USA) Kenda/Felt
|9
|Kalan Beisel (USA) Orbea-Tuff Shed
|10
|Macky Franklin (USA) Santa Fe Brewing-Pivot
|11
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) Trek Factory Racing
|12
|Kerry Werner (USA) BMC Mtb Development Team US
|13
|Cole Oberman (USA) Breakawaybikes.Com
|14
|Ryan Woodall (USA)
|15
|Jason Sager (USA) Team Jamis
|16
|Connor Mccutcheon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|17
|Clinton Claassen (USA) Santa Cruz/Fox
|18
|Zachary Valdez (USA) Whole Athlete-Specialized
|19
|Tj Woodruff (USA) Momentum Elite
|20
|Peter Glassford (USA) Trek Canada
|21
|Kevin Bradford-Parri (USA)
|22
|Joel Titius (USA) Socal Endurance
|23
|Thomas Turner (USA) Team Jamis
|24
|Riley Howard (USA) Santa Cruz X-Fusion
|25
|Casey Williams (USA) Whole Athlete/Specialized
|26
|David Flaten (USA) Us Military Cycling
|27
|Colin Cares (USA) Kenda/Felt
|28
|Sam Gross (USA) Nationwide/Veloworx
|29
|Eliel Anttila (USA)
|30
|Brad Wilhelm (USA) Nationwide/Velowox
|31
|Derek Hermon (USA) Bear Valley Bikes
|32
|Colin Osborn (USA) Honey Stinger/Bontrager
|33
|Elliot Reinecke (USA) Velo Hangar
|34
|Michael Zanetti (USA) Norcal Bike Sport/Bike Monkey
|35
|Nathan Brown (USA) Superfly Cycles/Cms
|36
|Antoine Caron (Can) Specialized Canada
|37
|Samuel Morrison (USA) The Gear Movement Pro Cycling
