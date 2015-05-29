Trending

Armitstead wins Boels Rental Hills Classic

Johansson and Niewiadoma round out podium from breakaway sprint

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Lizzie Armitstead won the Boels Rental Hills Classic on Friday in the Netherlands. The Boels-Dolmans rider was a part of a five-woman breakaway that made it over the final ascent of the Cauberg before arriving to the finish line. Last year's winner Emma Johansson (Orica-AIS) was second and Rabo-Liv's Katarzyna Niewiadoma was third on the day.  

Related Articles

Cavendish, Thomas, and Armitstead vying for British national glory

Armitstead confident of bouncing back with nationals success

"After all the work the team did today I just had to win, I would have felt guilty if I had ended second here. It was my first race after a little break in the season, but I felt the legs were pretty good during the race. So I was confident I could win the sprint. Nice for the team sponsors that I won here in their region in the Boels Rental Hills Classic," Armitstead said in a team press release on Facebook.

The Boels Rental Hills Classic offered a 131km course that ventured through the Dutch hills in and around Limburg. The women were tested over 1,500 metres of elevations gain with 15 bergs and two trips up the Cauberg climb before finishing up the Geulhemmerweg.

A seven-rider breakaway formed early in the race to include Katrin Garfoot (Orica-GreenEdge), Danielle King (Wiggle-Honda), Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans), Susanna Zorzi (Lotto-Soudal Ladies), Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel), Sabrina Stultiens (Liv-Plantur) and Thalita de Jong (Rabobank-Liv), which gained three minutes.

A larger chase group of roughly 25 riders formed behind the seven leaders and by the time they hit first ascent of the Cauberg, the groups had merged with 25km to go.

That group dwindled to just five over the second and final trip up the Cauberg to include Armitstead, Johannson and Niewiadoma along with Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle-Honda) and Stultiens, who won the mountain competition. Niewiadoma made several attacks at the base of the last climb to Geulhemmerweg, however, Armitstead was able to respond to all of them and add to that with a winning sprint to the finish line.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3:44:37
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
3Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
6Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:04
7Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica - Ais
8Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
9Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
10Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
11Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
12Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
13Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
14Dani King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
15Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:42
16Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
19Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
20Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
21Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)
22Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
23Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
24Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
25Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
26Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:03:45
27Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned)
28Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
29Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
30Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo0:03:56
31Esther Van Veen (Ned)
32Nathalie Verschelden (Bel)0:04:00
33Kyara Stijns (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
34Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
35Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
36Sophie De Boer (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
37Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
38Demi De Jong (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
39Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
40Veronika Kormos (Hun)
41Eva Buurman (Ned)
42Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
43Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
44Rachel Neylan (Aus) Orica - Ais0:04:06
45Jeanne Korevaar (Ned)0:04:18
46Sara Penton (Swe)0:04:23
47Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda0:04:28
48Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:07:45
49Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
50Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
51Lauren Arnouts (Ned)
52Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
53Minke Van Dongen (Ned)
54Hannah Ross (USA)
55Iris Van Der Stelt (Ned)
56Saskia Oomen (Ned)
57Mary Rose Postma (Ned)0:07:52
58Femke Kuipers (Ned)
59Valerie Demey (Bel)
60Monique Van De Ree (Ned)
61Nina Kessler (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
62Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:57
63Melissa Wijfje (Ned)0:07:59
64Anne Marijn Van Der Graaf (Ned)0:08:01
65Suzanne De Lange (Ned)
66Lensy Debboudt (Bel)0:08:03
67Margriet Helena Kloppenburg (Den)0:08:06
68Senna Feron (Ned)0:08:24
DNFLieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFCéline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
DNFMarissa Otten (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
DNFJermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
DNFAnne Posthuma (Ned)
DNFIne Vercammen (Bel)
DNFDaniella Verstraten (Ned)
DNFEvy Roelen (Bel)
DNFChantal Verstraten (Ned)
DNFKirsten Niessen (Ned)
DNFMarieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
DNFDemi Vollering (Ned)
DNFGina Hofland (Ned)
DNFAnne Peer (Ned)
DNFSanne Van Helmond (Ned)
DNFYukiyo Hori (Jpn)
DNFWendy Oosterwoud (Ned)
DNFBo Grievink (Ned)
DNFLoes Adegeest (Ned)
DNFAmy Luijten (Ned)
DNFIngrid Tempert (Ned)
DNFMarleen Pardon (Ned)
DNFAshleigh Neave (NZl)
DNFJanine Van Der Meer (Ned)
DNFTamara Preuß (Ger)
DNFKelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFEvelyn Arys (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFFloor Besteman (Ned)
DNFPernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
DNFTessa Neefjes (Ned)
DNFMarjolein Bakker (Ned)

Latest on Cyclingnews