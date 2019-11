Image 1 of 2 Jolanda Neff (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück/Marius Maasewerd) Image 2 of 2 Moritz Milatz (BMC) wins in the Bundesliga finals in Saalhausen (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Jolanda Neff managed to continue her winning streak in Buchs and celebrated her fifth victory on the race course in the Rhine Valley. She had a 57-second lead on Kathrin Stirnemann, and Swedish rider Jenny Rissveds was third, 1:15 back.

German Champion Moritz Milatz was victorious in the men's race. With Lars Forster in second and Andri Frischknecht in third place, the men's podium was remarkable. With the notable exception of former European champion Milatz, all race favorites missed the podium. Fabian Giger and Thomas Litscher finally fell victim to the cold temperatures and the muddy conditions in Buchs.

Giger failed to reach the top positions, whereas Litscher managed to stay in fourth position for quite some time. But finally he became hypothermic and dropped back to seventh place. In his first race of the season, Matthias Flückiger, however, managed to cope perfectly with the bad conditions: He took the front position in the second lap, but soon had to bury his hopes of victory due to a mechanical. His strong comeback finally earned him fifth place.

Florian Vogel had been in the lead at the beginning, but was then overtaken by Milatz, who is well known as the "rain god" and did neither mind the low temperatures nor the muddy conditions. He soon left Vogel behind and hastened towards a sure victory.

"I knew that I would fare better today than I did last week in Ticino, but I would never have expected to have such a clean run. This victory is very good for my self-confidence," said Milatz.

The fact that U23 riders Lars Forster (+1:04) and Andri Frischknecht (+1:08) made the podium, is most certainly also due to the unfavourable circumstances.

Starting far back in the field, Forster fought his way forward and joined Frischknecht. They both passed Litscher and German rider Markus Bauer, who suffered a mechanical. And they also overtook Vogel. Finally, they fought it out between the two of them on the last descent.

Forster was happy. "This is definitely my biggest success so far. I would never have thought that I could reach second place in this race."

Frischknecht confirmed that in this race Foster had been "the best downhiller" of them all.

Fourth place was taken by Wolfram Kurschat. The German cyclist did a strong final lap and moved up from sixth place.

Women

Jolanda Neff did not have a really good start into the women's race. It was snowing when she made a mistake in the first descent and suffered a mechanical. She admitted, "It was my fault."

She was in ninth position after the first lap, and then she started her furious comeback. On the penultimate lap, she caught up with the leading duo of Jenny Rissveds and Eva Lechner. The three of them were close together when thy reached the highest point of the course. But being a superb descender, Neff managed to gain a lead of more than 30 seconds passing the finishing area to enter the last lap.

"I did not think much about it and just kept going. I'm super happy that I still was able to turn the tables. This is my first elite class victory in Switzerland, and I am extraordinarily happy about it," said Neff.

Italian Lechner, number one of the UCI world ranking, had been in the lead during the first three laps. But then she began to suffer due to the cold and the wet. She even lost third place on the final descent and was hardly able to give any comments in the finish area. "I'm freezing. This is worse than cyclo-cross," said Lechner.

Rissveds gained third position and was "very happy" about it. "On Saturday while training on the track, I still felt tired. But when Jolanda had some problems today, and I was in second place, I was very motivated," said the European sprint champion. "But when Jolanda closed up to us, we were not able to keep up with her. She was too strong," said Rissveds.

Kathrin Stirnemann did an impressive last lap. She closed up to Lechner and Rissveds and still had exceptional stamina. "I was careful to keep out of the 'red zone', and in the end, I seem to have gained some benefit by doing this. I am really happy with second place," Stirneman said.

Juniors

German hopeful Luca Schwarzbauer won the junior category 2:07 ahead of Filippo Colombo and 2:20 ahaed of Ramon Lauener.

In the junior women's category, world champion Alexandra Keller also became a victim of the cold. She was in front position at the beginning, but then she fell back to third place. Nicole Koller won the race 42 seconds ahead of Sina Frei and 1:53 ahead of Keller.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moritz Milatz (Ger) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 1:24:05 2 Lars Forster* (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:01:05 3 Andri Frischknecht* (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:01:08 4 Wolfram Kurschat (Ger) Topeak Ergon Racing Team 0:01:34 5 Mathias Flückiger (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:01:35 6 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:02:00 7 Thomas Litscher (Swi) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:02:21 8 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:03:17 9 Marc Stutzmann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:03:38 10 Pierre Geoffroy Plantet (Fra) Btwin MTB Racing Team 0:03:49 11 Reto Indergand (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:03:52 12 Markus Bauer (Ger) Lexware 0:04:18 13 Emilien Barben (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-Mathieu Sa 0:04:39 14 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:04:48 15 Martin Gujan (Swi) Orange Monkey Pro Team 0:04:48 16 Florian Chenaux* (Swi) Team Zimmermann BMC Mathieu Sa 0:05:48 17 Matthias Stirnemann (Swi) Stöckli Pro Team 0:06:24 18 Lucien Besançon (Swi) Wheeler – Ixs Team 0:06:31 19 Julian Schelb (Ger) Multivan Merida Biking Team 0:06:35 20 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Giant-Swiss-Team 0:07:33 21 Nicolas Luthi (Swi) Team Prof Raiffeisen 0:07:39 22 Georg Egger (Ger) Lexware Team 0:07:47 23 Marcel Guerrini* (Swi) Focus XC Team 0:08:15 24 Michael Hutter (Swi) Signer Merida Rva 0:08:17 25 Fabian Paumann* (Swi) Bigfriends Racing Team 0:08:31 26 Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing 0:08:47 27 Silvio Büsser (Swi) Wheeler – Ixs Team 0:09:10 28 Michael Stünzi* (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team 0:09:13 29 Sandro Soncin (Swi) Bh-Bikes/Hartmann 0:09:23 30 Christophe Geiser (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen Ccl 0:09:38 31 Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:09:58 32 Patrick Lüthi* (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen Ccl 0:10:02 33 Stefan Peter* (Swi) Wheeler – Ixs Team 0:10:08 34 Nick Albrecht* (Swi) Dapp-Putzi-Team.Ch 0:13:58 35 Claude Koster* (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team 0:14:04 36 Ulisse Fieschi* (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:14:41 37 Romain Bannwart* (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen Ccl 0:14:57 38 Corentin Cousteur (Fra) Team Vosges Vtt 0:15:14 39 Bruno Vitali* (Swi) Dom Cycles Merida 0:16:17 40 Enea Vetsch* (Swi) Bskgraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:17:49 -1lap Vincent Sibille (Fra) Team Vosges Vtt -2laps Dylan Page* (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida -2laps Guido Thaler (Aut) Craft - Rocky Mountain -2laps Philipp Hediger* (Swi) Fischer - BMC -2laps Yoshitaka Nakahara (Jpn) Cannondale DNF Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team DNF Pascal Meyer (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team DNF Giancarlo Sax (Swi) Bigfriends Racing Team DNF Matthias Leisling (Ger) Kreidler Werksteam DNF Patrik Gallati (Swi) Fischli Bike Team DNF Christian Pfäffle (Ger) Lexware DNF David Simon (Ger) Bergamont Hayes Factory Team DNF Kouhei Maeda (Jpn) Team Scott DNF Ben Zwiehoff (Ger) Bergamont Hayes Factory Racing DNF Jakob Hartmann (Ger) Stadtwerke Rosenheim Bike Team DNF Christian Helmig (Lux) Cci Differdange Pb Trisport DNF Roger Jenny* (Swi) Cycling Project Bike4Fun DNF Simon Schilli (Ger) Racextract. Werksteam DNF Bryan Allemann* (Swi) Team Zimmermann BMC Mathieu DNF Torsten Marx (Ger) Kreidler Werksteam DNF Victor Pinthon (Fra) Team Vosges Vtt DNF Thomas Michel (Fra) Team Vosges Vtt DNF Ronny Koller* (Swi) Jb Felt Team DNF Sylvain Engelmann* (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen Ccl

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolanda Neff* (Swi) Liv Pro XC Team 1:25:00 2 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:00:57 3 Jenny Rissveds (Swe) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:01:16 4 Lechner Eva (Ita) Colnago Südtirol MTB Team 0:01:31 5 Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 0:03:32 6 Helen Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:04:13 7 Elisabeth Osl (Aut) Ghost Factory Racing 0:04:38 8 Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 0:05:18 9 Adleheid Morath (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:06:16 10 Waldis Andrea* (Swi) Colnago Südtirol MTB Team 0:07:35 11 Elisabeth Brandau (Ger) Ebe Racing Team Radon 0:08:28 12 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:09:04 13 Hanna Klein (Ger) Team BH Suntour KMC 0:09:10 14 Marine Groccia (Swi) Team Alouettes.Ch / Ccm 0:10:39 15 Michelle Hediger (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:10:39 16 Florence Darbellay (Swi) Club Cycliste Du Littoral 0:11:09 17 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Raufoss & Gjøvik Sk 0:12:46 18 Céline Farner (Swi) 0:14:35 19 Eliane Müggler* (Swi) Bischibikes / Kopierpapier.Ch / Rv Altenrhein 0:15:00 20 Perrine Clauzel (Fra) Team BH Suntour KMC 0:16:34 21 Emilie Collomb (Ita) Colnago Südtirol MTB Team 0:17:14 22 Jennifer Kupferschmied* (Swi) Wheeler – Ixs Team 0:17:14 23 Hildegunn Gjertrud Houdenak (Ned) Nesset Ck 0:17:52 24 Janina Wüst* (Swi) Wheeler – Ixs Team 0:18:21 25 Franziska Brun (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 0:18:55 26 Romaine Wenger* (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:21:06 27 Chantal Eheim* (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:22:16 -1lap Lena Wehrle (Ger) Lexware Team -2laps Chrystelle Baumann* (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen Ccl -2laps Alexandra Clement (Swi) Fischer - BMC -2laps Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team -2laps Amelie Etzel (Ger) Tb Neuffen DNF Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing DNF Nina Wrobel (Ger) Team Fujibikes Rockets DNF Mallory Barth* (Swi) Jb Felt Team

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Luca Schwarzbauer (Ger) Lexware 1:14:05 2 Filippo Colombo (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro BMC 0:02:07 3 Ramon Lauener (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:02:21 4 Dario Thoma (Swi) Bskgraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:02:35 5 Rémy Dénervaud (Swi) Team Vtt BMC Fribourg 0:03:06 6 Lukas Wälde (Ger) Sc Hausach Link Rad Quadrat 0:03:07 7 Joris Ryf (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:03:31 8 Léo L'homme (Swi) Team Vtt BMC Fribourg 0:04:07 9 Raphael Krähemann (Swi) Team Gadola Wetzikon 0:04:35 10 Oscare Vairetti (Ita) Velo Club Monte Tamaro BMC 0:04:35 11 David Horvath (Ger) Lexware 0:04:35 12 Arnaud Hertling (Swi) Team Vtt BMC Fribourg 0:05:13 13 Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida 0:05:20 14 Jan Eichenberger (Swi) Team Greenhope - Biking Against Cancer 0:05:42 15 Manuel Zobrist (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:05:47 16 Jean Villermaulaz (Swi) Vtt BMC Fribourg 0:05:56 17 Felix Klausmann (Ger) Sc Hausach Link Rad Quadrat 0:06:13 18 Léon Eisenkoll (Ger) Procraft Racing Team 0:06:18 19 Tobias Neuhaus (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:06:41 20 Lars Koch (Ger) Lexware Racing Team 0:07:02 21 Simon Schneller (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:07:46 22 Joël Grab (Swi) Grab Offroad Cycling Team 0:08:11 23 Benjamin Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:08:43 24 Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott-Odlo MTB Racing Team 0:08:46 25 Rocco Ferretti (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro BMC 0:09:26 26 Robin Juillerat (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen Ccl 0:10:24 27 Mark Kindler (Ger) Sc Hausach Neumayer Tekfor 0:10:47 28 Lionel Fasel (Swi) VC Echallens 0:10:52 29 Jeremias Bürgin (Swi) 4Cycle / Velo + Sport Rast 0:11:04 30 Noah Troxler (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:11:47 31 Andreas Egger (Ger) Msc Wiesenbach 0:11:52 32 Zachary Ducret (Swi) Vélo Club Payerne Pro Cycles 0:12:04 33 Marco Thalhofer (Ger) Msc-Wiesenbach 0:12:31 34 Alexandre Dick (Swi) Vtt Balcon Du Jura 0:12:43 35 Timon Rüegg (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team 0:12:44 36 Simon Scyboz (Swi) Team Vtt BMC Fribourg 0:13:14 37 Gabriel Sindlinger (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team 0:13:43 38 Adrian Bernet (Swi) Rmv Cham-Hagendorn 0:14:01 39 Lars Stillhart (Swi) K-Bike/Koba 0:14:17 40 Michael Habegger (Swi) Alouette.Ch / C.C.M 0:14:51 41 Julien Mossier (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro BMC 0:15:12 42 Claudio Söldi (Swi) Bsk Graf Rollmat MTB Team / Rv Altenrhein 0:16:03 43 Ronny Caduff (Swi) VC Surselva 0:16:24 44 Philip Schnurr (Ger) Sc Hausach Link Rad Quadrat 0:16:45 45 Remo Franco Schori (Swi) Ski+Velo-Centerracingteam/Bc Spiez 0:17:12 46 Romain Bard (Swi) Team Vtt BMC Fribourg 0:17:23 47 Joël Monney (Swi) Stöckli / Bso 0:17:38 48 Fabian Bonderer (Swi) Cycling Project Bike4Fun / Vbc Landquart 0:17:55 49 Cedric Gauch (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:20:45 -1lap Stephan Hediger (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team -1lap Joel Kuehl (Swi) Velo Club Arbedo Fidibc -1lap Hugo Buchy (Fra) Ssol Habsheim -1lap Daniele Palà (Swi) Velo Club Monte Tamaro BMC -1lap Timo Läderach (Swi) Sputnik Bikeshop Zweisimmen / Rv Ersigen -1lap Renato Bucher (Swi) Merida-Biketeam12 / Vmc Bürglen -1lap Roger Aeberli (Swi) Velo-Reichmuth / Rrc Amt -1lap Nico Keller (Swi) Rv Arbon -1lap Nikolas Schmieder (Ger) Lexware Team -1lap Roman Beck (Ger) Gonso-Simplon-Racing-Team -1lap Loïc Blanc (Swi) Cimes Cycle -2laps Sven Olivetti (Swi) Focus X-Bionic Team -3laps Kim Gull (Swi) Merida Riders Club/ VC Volketswil DNF Luca Langenegger (Swi) Danis Bike Team Rmc Appenzell DNF Noah Blöchlinger (Swi) Bischibikes / Kopierpapier.Ch DNF Caryl Simonet (Swi) Team Giant Neuchâtel / Zeta Cycling Club DNF Loris Volkart (Swi) Chälbli Bike Team / VC Meilen DNF Ryo Takeuchi (Jpn) Westberg/Proride DNF Matthias Pfundstein (Ger) Sc Hausach Link Rad Quadrat DNF Casey South (Swi) Team Greenhope - Biking Against Cancer DNF Gilles Guisolan (Swi) Walter Meier Orbea Factory Team DNF Cyril Taberlet (Fra)

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Koller (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:52:20 2 Sina Frei (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:00:43 3 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 0:01:54 4 Aline Seitz (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:02:41 5 Isla Short (Gbr) Team Thomsons Cycles 0:02:48 6 Greta Weithaler (Ita) Ghost Factory Racing 0:02:57 7 Sonja Guerrini (Swi) Strüby-Bixs Team 0:05:01 8 Hannah Grobert (Ger) Focus XC Team 0:05:46 9 Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:06:21 10 Antonia Daubermann (Ger) Bike Junior Team 0:06:29 11 Pierina Beeli (Swi) Bskgraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:06:50 12 Michelle Andres (Swi) Jb Felt Team 0:08:22 13 Anna Jakobs (Ger) Rsk Rsv Freilassing 0:08:23 14 Clarissa Mai (Ger) Sc Hausach Team Link Rad Quadrat 0:10:09 15 Joana Schönthal (Swi) Velo-Shop Vonäsch Zollikon/ VC Meilen 0:10:39 16 Miriam Oeschger (Ger) Rsv Niederhof 0:10:53 17 Clivia Gobat (Swi) Zimmermann - BMC - New Work 0:13:25 18 Giuliana Loher (Swi) Pink Gili VC Altstätten 0:14:18 19 Malika Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta Cycling Club 0:14:30 20 Lara Brun (Swi) Ski+Velo-Centerracingteam/Bc Spiez 0:14:32 DNF Kim Riesterer (Ger) Lexware Junior Team