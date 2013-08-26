Image 1 of 13 Robin Gemperle (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 2 of 13 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 3 of 13 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 4 of 13 Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 5 of 13 Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 6 of 13 Nino Schurter (Scott-Swisspower) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 7 of 13 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 8 of 13 Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 9 of 13 Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd) Image 10 of 13 Andri Frischknecht (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Armin Küstenbrück) Image 11 of 13 Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 12 of 13 Manuel Fasnacht (Scott Swisspower) (Image credit: Scott-Swisspower MTB-Racing) Image 13 of 13 The start of the elite men's cross country race (Image credit: Marius Maasewerd)

Ralph Naef (BMC) celebrated a surprise win against world champion Nino Schurter (Scott Swisspower) at the finale of the BMC Racing Cup in Muttenz, Switzerland. Schurter took the overall victory ahead of Julien Absalon (BMC) and Lukas Flueckiger (BMC) who was third in Muttenz. In the women's competition Esther Suess (Wheeler iXS) secured the overall victory with a narrow win against Sabine Spitz (Sabine Spitz Haibike). Kathrin Stirnemann (Sabine Spitz Haibike) was third.

Men

A lead group of four emerged in the Schaenzli bike arena in rainy conditions after the fourth of eight laps. A bit earlier, Marcel Wildhaber (Scott Swisspower) had had to say goodbye due to a mechanical, and then BMC rider Reto Indergand was not been able to hold the pace of the group on an uphill section. However, with seventh place overall, Indergand finally won the U23 competition.

At one point, Flueckiger had to pull himself back to the leaders, when after a running section, he had some problems getting into his clipless pedals. But last year's world championships runner-up had enough energy to catch up again.

Näf also succeeded in doing this. On the penultimate lap, he attacked in the singletrack before the descent, but he risked too much and crashed. Entering the final lap, he had closed the 15-second-gap again.

"At that time I didn't think that I could win the race. Nino always applied heavy pressure on us in the uphill sections, but he couldn’t shake me off," said Naef.

Whereas Florian Vogel (Scott Swisspower) faded a bit earlier, Naef still was in third position with 500 metres to go. He passed Flueckiger and Schurter and rode "a long, good sprint" which earned him his first victory of the season.

"Nino was catching up on the finishing straight again, so I had to fight him off again. It's fantastic to win the finale here in Muttenz, just seven days prior to the world championships," said Naef.

Schurter will also travel to the world championships in South Africa in a positive mood. "Ralph always managed to gain time in the slippery sections, where I had to catch up time and again. But I'm quite happy, I think I was the strongest guy on the climbs." The Scott-Swisspower rider won the BMC Racing Cup overall standings ahead of Absalon. In the struggle for positions at the entrance to the first singletrack, the Frenchman missed the boat and then rode a steady pace in pursuit. He was fifth, 53 seconds behind.

His BMC teammate Flueckiger was "not one hundred percent" happy. "I would have liked to win this race. Of course, I am glad for Ralph's sake, this is really important for him." Flueckiger, third overall in the Cup ranking, is happy about his fitness, and also said, "I felt very good on the climbs, that was great."

Jose Hermida (Multivan Merida), who was suffering from a sore throat, pulled out of the race on lap five.





The five-lap women's race was dominated by a three-member leading group that had established itself after Esther Suess and Sabine Spitz had managed to catch up to Kathrin Stirnemann on the third lap.

Somewhat involuntarily, eliminator World Cup winner Stirnemann found herself alone at the front in the first lap. "I was first in the downhill, and I had a gap at the bottom. Then I decided to keep a steady rhythm," said Stirnemann. She had a lead of almost 40 seconds, but they melted away quickly on the third lap. Since the course began to dry up, Stirnemann's rear tire no longer suited the conditions.

"I had no chance," said Stirnemann. Due to her superior skills in the descents, she was able to keep up with Spitz and Suess to the final lap. But then a flat tire took away all her chances to win.

Chain suck on one of the climbs decided the duel between Süss and Spitz. Spitz had to dismount and lost some seconds. Although she tried to claw her way back, the German could not catch-up again. In the end, the European marathon champion and the World Cup winner of Andorra were seven seconds apart.

"No doubt, Kathrin was the fastest on the downhills, but I wasn't really slow either," said Suess, grinning. She had not even noticed that behind her, Spitz had suffered chain suck. "Competing against these two Haibike girls I had to lead for much of the race. Of course. I had a gap before we reached the descent, and I said to myself: Now ride down safely but not too slowly. I had to fight to the finish, because Sabine was catching up again. Given today's conditions, it was also a question of motivation, but I've tried to think positively, and it worked. Now I'm ready to fly to the Worlds with good self-confidence," said Süss, who also won the overall ranking.

Spitz said that it was "unfortunate that the chain suck happened at this bad point in time." However, the 41-year-old was very happy about her form after having suffered from two infections. "Due to its special characteristics, you cannot compare this race course with the course at the Worlds. But it was good for me to do a race in the mud because that could happen in South Africa, too."

U23 rider Linda Indergand managed to keep up with Spitz and Suess up to the third lap and finished the competition on fourth place, ahead of local hero Katrin Leumann who was struggling with a neck issue. Leumann had been second until lap two. "I'm sure it will get better till next week," said Leumann.

Olympic and world champion Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) had to throw in the towel quite early in the race. "I simply did not have the right kind of tires," said Bresset. She quit the race on lap three.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ralph Näf (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 1:45:06 2 Nino Schurter (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:00:01 3 Lukas Flückiger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:06 4 Florian Vogel (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:00:37 5 Julien Absalon (Fra) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:00:53 6 Marek Konwa (Pol) National Team Poland 0:01:09 7 Reto Indergand* (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:02:15 8 Marcel Wildhaber (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:02:50 9 Nicola Rohrbach (Swi) goldwurst-power/ Stöckli 0:04:18 10 Jürg Graf (Swi) bskGraf-ROLLMAT-KOBA MTB Team 0:04:36 11 Martin Fanger (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:05:04 12 Fabian Giger (Swi) Giant Pro XC Team 0:05:17 13 Markus Bauer (Ger) 0:05:17 14 Daniel Eymann (Swi) Imboden Bike Lauterbrunnen 0:05:37 15 Stephen Ettinger (USA) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team 0:06:06 16 Lars Forster* (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:06:55 17 Andri Frischknecht* (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:06:56 18 Sepp Freiburghaus (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:07:38 19 Patrick Tresch (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:08:17 20 Stefan Peter* (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:08:45 21 Lucien Besançon (Swi) BH-Biketeam 0:09:35 22 Pascal Schmutz (Swi) goldwurst-power / Stöckli 0:09:43 23 Florian Chenaux* (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work 0:09:56 24 Dylan Page* (Swi) Dom cycle-Merida 0:10:26 25 Matthias Allenspach (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:10:49 26 Mariusz Kowal (Pol) Kocarz Polanica 0:11:04 27 Silvio Büsser (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team 0:11:24 28 Jonas Baumann (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team 0:11:33 29 Giancarlo Sax (Swi) BigFriends Racing Team 0:11:35 30 Sergio Mantecon Gutierrez (Spa) WildWolf-Trek Pro Racing 0:12:03 31 Severin Sägesser* (Swi) Crazy Velo Shop 0:12:39 32 Michael Wildhaber (Swi) Tower Sports - VC Eschenbach 0:12:40 33 Simon Stiebjahn (Ger) Team Bulls 0:13:09 34 Ramon Sagués Portabella (Spa) Blue Motors 0:13:13 35 Sandro Soncin (Swi) BH-Biketeam 0:13:17 36 Bryan Allemann* (Swi) Zimmermann-BMC-New Work 0:14:58 -1lap Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) TX-Active Bianchi Team -2laps Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa) Elettroveneta Corratec -2laps Rick Reimann* (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team -2laps Sylvain Engelmann* (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL -2laps Mike Schuler* (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader -2laps Claude Koster* (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team -2laps Matthias Stirnemann* (Swi) BMC Mountainbike Racing Team -2laps Roger Jenny* (Swi) Cycling Projekt Bike4Fun -3laps Michael Hutter (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team -3laps Mattia Setti* (Ita) CANOSSA MERIDA -3laps Nick Albrecht* (Swi) dapp-putzi-team.ch -4laps Pascal Meyer (Swi) JB Felt Team -4laps Michael Stünzi* (Swi) Orbea Suisse MTB Team -4laps Jonas Loretz* (Swi) Thömus Racing Team -4laps Johannes Striller (Ger) Team Storck Bicycles/Rosbacher DNF José Antonio Hermida (Spa) Multivan Merida Biking Team DNF Maxime Marotte (Fra) BH SrSuntour KMC DNF Martin Loo (Est) Merida Italia Team DNF Fabian Paumann* (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer DNF Wawak Bartlomiej (Pol) National Team Poland DNF Carlos Coloma-Nicolas (Spa) WildWolf-Trek Pro Racing DNF Florian Thie (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team DNF Patrik Gallati (Swi) Focus XC Team DNF Valentin Berset* (Swi) team dom cycle - merida DNF Sebastian Lehr (Ger) TU-Sports / Centurion DNF Sebastian Ostertag (Swi) velo-reichmuth.ch/VC Wädenswil DNF Shlomi Haimy (Isr) Focus MIG Team DNF Gerhard Kerschbaumer* (Ita) TX-Active Bianchi Team DNF Kohei Yamamoto (Jpn) Specialized Racing Team DNF Jose Alberto Gonzalez Merchan* (Ecu) Ecuador

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Esther Süss (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team 1:20:41 2 Sabine Spitz (Ger) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:00:07 3 Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi) Sabine Spitz Haibike Pro Team 0:00:47 4 Linda Indergand* (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:02:09 5 Katrin Leumann (Swi) Ghost Factory Racing Team 0:03:19 6 Katarzyna Solus Miskowicz (Pol) National Team Poland 0:03:52 7 Monika Zur* (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:04:33 8 Andrea Waldis* (Swi) Colnago Südtirol 0:05:20 9 Nathalie Schneitter (Swi) Colnago Südtirol 0:06:00 10 Elisabeth Sveum (Nor) Raufoss & Gjøvik SK 0:07:10 11 Corina Gantenbein (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:08:34 12 Michelle Hediger* (Swi) Fischer - BMC 0:10:00 13 Anna Villar Argente (Spa) Tomàs Bellès Cannondale By Gaes 0:11:42 14 Sabrina Baumgartner (Swi) Raiffeisen Bikeshop Studer Raceteam 0:11:50 15 Janina Wüst* (Swi) Schmid-Velosport 0:12:37 16 Franziska Ebinger (Swi) Bergamont - Radsport Lafranchi Madiswil 0:12:39 17 Kerry Macphee (GBr) Rock and Road Cycles 0:13:16 18 Céline Farner (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:14:53 19 Mercè Pacios Pujadó (Spa) Blue Motors 0:15:09 20 Jennifer Kupferschmied* (Swi) Wheeler-IXS Team 0:15:53 21 Marine Groccia* (Swi) Alouettes.ch/Race C.C.Moutier 0:16:26 22 Ramona Forchini* (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 0:19:23 23 Romaine Wenger* (Swi) Thömus Racing Team 0:19:26 -2laps Franziska Brun (Swi) Bergamont Swiss Team -2laps Aurélia Perry (Fra) Focus Rotor Coaching-system -2laps Eliane Müggler* (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team -2laps Vanessa Kleih (Ger) Merida-Schulte -2laps Tanja Starkermann* (Swi) BH-Biketeam / RCGränichen DNF Sabrina Maurer (Swi) Bskgraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team DNF Julie Bresset (Fra) BH SrSuntour KMC DNF Michèle Wittlin (Swi) Stöckli 29er Team / Bike Club Olten DNF Deborah Inauen* (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dominic Grab (Swi) Team Grab-Credo / VC Maur 1:11:44 2 Manuel Fasnacht (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:00:47 3 Daniel Voitl (Ger) Bike Junior Team powered by milka 0:00:50 4 Léo L'homme (Swi) BikePark.ch Adrisport 0:01:30 5 Jodok Salzmann (Aut) MTB Team Hohenems 0:02:13 6 Piotr Konwa (Pol) 4F Racing Team 0:02:18 7 Nicolas Fischer (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 8 Mike Hermann (Swi) Thömus Racing Team / RSV Pizol 0:02:37 9 Robin Gemperle (Swi) Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing 0:02:48 10 Simon Vitzthum (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch 0:03:09 11 Timothy Mazzuchelli (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer 0:03:31 12 Raphael Koch (Swi) Greenhope MTB Team - biking against cancer 0:04:12 13 Gordian Banzer (Lie) kbike.ch 0:04:25 14 Alessandro Naspi (Ita) Merida Italia Team 0:04:33 15 Lars Hubacher (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:04:45 16 Fabian Strittmatter (Swi) Specialized Racing 0:04:56 17 Timon Rüegg (Swi) Sortimo Fahrzeugeinrichtung / VC Steinmaur 0:05:09 18 Benjamin Inauen (Swi) Pink Gili Swiss Racing Team 0:05:16 19 Johannes Bläsi (Ger) LEXWARE-ROTHAUS-Team 0:06:07 20 Sandro Trevisani (Swi) Dom Cycle Merida 0:06:08 21 Rémy Dénervaud (Swi) Team Dom Cycle Merida 0:06:37 22 Noah Blöchlinger (Swi) bischibikes / kopierpapier.ch 0:07:28 23 Andreas Egger (Ger) VC Mindelheim, Cube Factory Pilot 0:07:31 24 Lionel Fasel (Swi) Vélo club Echallens 0:07:55 25 Johannes Frey (Ger) Wheeler-iXS-Team 0:08:53 26 Tim Streckenbach (Ger) TSV Dettingen / Radwerk Racing Team 0:09:12 27 Guillaume Conus (Swi) VC.Echallens 0:09:49 28 Jean Villermaulaz (Swi) Dupasquier sport stöckli 0:09:58 29 Nils Dillmann (Ger) Merida-Schulte 0:10:27 30 Fabio Franz (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team 0:10:50 31 Marco Thalhofer (Ger) MSC Wiesenbach 0:12:42 32 Johann Sansonnens (Swi) Zeta cycling Club 0:12:49 33 Lars Stillhart (Swi) kbike.ch / RV Buchs 0:13:51 34 Sammy Leumann (Swi) VC Maur 0:14:52 35 Maxime Schlotter (Ger) Chouet Bike Club Village 0:17:53 36 Bruno Silva (Por) biketeam.gr 0:19:14 -1lap Marco Häner (Swi) Goldwurst-Power / Stöckli -1lap Cedric Gauch (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team DNF Andrin Beeli (Swi) bskGraf-ROLLMAT-KOBA MTB Team DNF Valentin Kiser (Swi) JB Felt Team DNF Oliver Herzig (Ger) Tropical Solothurn DNF Gérard Steiblé (Fra) Chouet'bike club Village Neuf

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alessandra Keller (Swi) Strüby MTB Kader 1:11:57 2 Pierina Beeli (Swi) bskGraf-Rollmat-Koba MTB Team 0:01:25 3 Mallory Barth (Swi) JB Felt Team 0:02:45 4 Veronika Brüchle (Swi) Stevens- Schubert racing Team 0:04:01 5 Chantal Eheim (Swi) Tropical Solothurn 0:04:02 6 Chrystelle Baumann (Swi) Prof Raiffeisen CCL 0:08:02 7 Joana Schönthal (Swi) Velo-Shop Vonäsch Zollikon/VC Meilen 0:10:28 8 Milena Waldis (Swi) Focus X-Bionic TEAM / VC Gersau 0:14:35 9 Zina Barhoumi (Swi) RSC Aaretal Münsingen 0:18:09 DNF Rebecca Rudolf Von Rohr (Swi) Tropical Solothurn DNF Sabrina Sägesser (Swi) Fischer Junior MTB Team