Kasia Niewiadoma solos to elite women's victory at Big Sugar Gravel

Image 1 of 5 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) rode solo for the second half of Big Sugar Gravel for victory (Image credit: Life Time) Gravel World Champion Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) held a solo lead passing final aid station (Image credit: Life Time) Leaders in pro women's field pass through Rock Wall bluffs after 36 miles of racing (Image credit: Life Time) At mile 15 Gravel World Champion Katia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) rides in front of Anna Hicks (Cynisca) (Image credit: Life Time) Pro women take the start line 10 minutes behind the pro men at 2023 Big Sugar Gravel (Image credit: Life Time)

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) rode solo for more than 50 miles to win the pro women’s division at the 2023 Life Time Big Sugar Gravel presented by Mazda. Lauren De Crescenzo (Cinch Racing) finished second, 8:47 behind the reigning gravel world champion, who crossed the line in 5:35:14.

Anna Hicks (Cynisca) accelerated away from defending champion Paige Onweller (Trek-SRAM-Voler) after the final climb with two miles to go to secure third place, another minute behind De Crescenzo.

It was a first appearance for Niewiadoma at a US gravel race and she debuted her rainbow stripes jersey, which was won in Italy at the second edition of the UCI Gravel World Championships.

Big Sugar Gravel was the seventh and final event in the Life Time Grand Prix series, which included an invitation-only field of 70 athletes, 35 women and 35 men, competing for a $250,000 prize purse. Only the top 10 in each category will share the big payday, and Sofia Gomez Villafañe (Specialized Off-road) had earned the women's overall title in the year with top points in four races, including second place at Unbound Gravel 200.

How it unfolded

With cool temperatures and sunny skies, the women’s pro field started 10 minutes behind the pro men on Saturday morning. The 104.4-mile route travelled west, and then north, into Southern Missouri, with a loop back to downtown Bentonville.

Sarah Sturm (Specialized-SRAM-Rapha) and Jenna Rinehart (Nicollet Bike and Ski) broke away as a duo in the opening dozen miles as pavement transitioned to the dusty, white gravel. After 20 miles, they were reeled back by a small pack of seven other contenders - Onweller, Niewiadoma, Hicks, Life Time Grand Prix overall leader Villafañe, Heather Jackson (Herbalife), Whitney Allison (Bike Sports) and Alexis Skarda (Santa Cruz Bicycles).

Through the first of two aid stations, with 67 miles to go, Jackson was the first of the leaders to drop back, as she lost three minutes. Two-and-a-half minutes behind the leading eight were Sarah Lange (Velocio) and De Crescenzo.

Once off a section of pavement headed on a sharp 7% climb to begin the most-northern stretch of the route for the half-way point, women’s WorldTour road pro Niewiadoma accelerated to the front of the race.

Across a series of three more punchy climbs, she opened a gap of 40 seconds over Rinehart, Lange, De Crescenzo, Onweller and Sturm chasing. That quintet had a 10-second margin over the next group containing Hicks, Allison, Skarda. It was several minutes later for the next pro women to pass the same point - Emma Grant, Emily Newsom and 2022 LIfe Time Grand Prix champion Haley Smith.

Passing through the second and final aid station, at Whistling Spring Brewery with 31 miles to race, the winner of this year’s Rad Dirt Fest, De Crescenzo, had made a charge and closed to within 1:56 of lone leader Niewiadoman. Onweller rode in third 2:07 behind her compatriot. Allison, Sturm, Hicks and Skarda remained together in the chase, with Rinehart trying to stay attached, all riding only 22-32 seconds behind Onweller.

Other big names in the field who seemed to be riding rather than racing after the final check point were Villafañe, Briton Danni Shrosbree, Migration Gravel Race champion Amity Rockwell, Hannah Otto (Pivot-DTSwiss) and local favourite Crystal Anthony (Liv Cycling), who was tied for sixth with Otto in the Grand Prix series entering the final event.

Niewiadoma sailed over the last steep climb with two miles to go and the final gravel detour section to head to the finish line uncontested into downtown Bentonville.

Results