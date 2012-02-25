Van Asbroeck betters Endura duo
Wilkinson, Blain denied victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|4:09:00
|2
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|3
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|4
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|5
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
|7
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|8
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|9
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|10
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|11
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|12
|Wouter Daniels (Bel)
|13
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
|14
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:04
|15
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|16
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:05
|17
|Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
|18
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|19
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|20
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|21
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|22
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|23
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|24
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|25
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|26
|David Skrzypczak (Fra)
|27
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|28
|Robin Wennekes (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|29
|Brecht Dhaene (Bel)
|30
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|31
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|32
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
|33
|Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|34
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|35
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Maarten Van Trijp (Ned)
|37
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|38
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|39
|Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|40
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel)
|41
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|42
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
|43
|Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|44
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
|45
|Jack Wilson (Irl)
|46
|Jorne Carolus (Bel)
|47
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|48
|Bram Nolten (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|49
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|50
|Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel)
|51
|Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|52
|Jochen Deweer (Bel)
|53
|Joshua Hunt (GBr)
|54
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|55
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|56
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|57
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|58
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|59
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|60
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel)
|61
|Brian Ligneel (Bel)
|62
|Sam Lennertz (Bel)
|63
|Aurélien Thilloy (Fra)
|64
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|65
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|66
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|67
|Ian Holt (USA)
|68
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|70
|Sjors Roosen (Ned)
|71
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
|72
|Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|73
|Frederik Geerts (Bel)
|74
|Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|75
|Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
|76
|Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|77
|Stijn Joseph (Bel)
|78
|Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|79
|Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel)
|80
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|81
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|82
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|83
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|84
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|85
|Thilo Kusenberg (Ger)
|86
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
|87
|Jens Van Bijlen (Bel)
|88
|Ruben Boons (Bel)
|89
|Floris Smeyers (Bel)
|90
|Wout Franssen (Bel)
|91
|Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|92
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|93
|Jérome Giaux (Bel)
|94
|Amaury Capiot (Bel)
|95
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|96
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|97
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|98
|Niek Boom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|99
|Gert Lodewijks (Bel)
|100
|Jan Bluekens (Bel)
|101
|Pieter Jan Bollen (Bel)
|102
|Martynas Maniusis (Ltu)
|103
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
|104
|Stijn Bruyndonckx (Bel)
|105
|Edward Theuns (Bel)
|106
|Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
|107
|Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|108
|Kurt Geysen (Bel)
|109
|Jeffrey Van Thielen (Bel)
|110
|Gert Claes (Bel)
|111
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|112
|Geoffrey Venel (Fra)
|113
|Florian Deriaux (Fra)
|114
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
|115
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|116
|Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|117
|Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|118
|Daniel Mclay (GBr)
|119
|Bram Mertens (Bel)
|120
|Nicky Cocquyt (Bel)
|121
|Jelle Goderis (Bel)
|122
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|123
|Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
|124
|Ronald Winters (Bel)
|125
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|126
|Michiel Janssen (Bel)
|127
|Wouter Wippert (Ned)
|0:00:46
|128
|Gerard Hophra (Bel)
|0:00:52
|129
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:01:02
|130
|Kevin Gijsembergt (Bel)
|0:01:10
|131
|Lennert Jacobs (Bel)
|0:01:13
|132
|Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel)
|0:01:21
|133
|Dirk Finders (Ger)
|134
|Maarten Kesteleyn (Bel)
|0:01:30
|135
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|0:02:25
|136
|Kevin Grieten (Bel)
|137
|Bram De Kort (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:02:30
|138
|Simon Van Roy (Bel)
|0:08:08
|139
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:10:01
|140
|Antoine Fouldrin (Fra)
|141
|Wilfried Daumont (Fra)
|142
|Rob Vangenechten (Bel)
|143
|Jarno Van Guyse (Bel)
|0:11:31
