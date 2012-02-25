Trending

Van Asbroeck betters Endura duo

Wilkinson, Blain denied victory

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator4:09:00
2Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
3Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
4Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
5Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
6Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
7Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
8Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
9Julien Stassen (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
10Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
11Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
12Wouter Daniels (Bel)
13Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
14Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:04
15Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
16Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:05
17Jonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Endura Racing
18Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
19Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
20Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
21Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
22Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
23Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
24Boris Vallee (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
25Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
26David Skrzypczak (Fra)
27Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
28Robin Wennekes (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
29Brecht Dhaene (Bel)
30Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
31Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
32Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
33Geert Van Der Weijst (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
34Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
35Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Maarten Van Trijp (Ned)
37Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
38Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
39Sean Patrick Downey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
40Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel)
41Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
42Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
43Olivier Poppe (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
44Erick Rowsell (GBr) Endura Racing
45Jack Wilson (Irl)
46Jorne Carolus (Bel)
47Jerome Kerf (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
48Bram Nolten (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
49Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
50Nick Van Humbeeck (Bel)
51Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
52Jochen Deweer (Bel)
53Joshua Hunt (GBr)
54Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
55Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
56Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
57Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
58Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
59Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
60Jelle Mannaerts (Bel)
61Brian Ligneel (Bel)
62Sam Lennertz (Bel)
63Aurélien Thilloy (Fra)
64Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
65Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
66Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
67Ian Holt (USA)
68Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
69Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
70Sjors Roosen (Ned)
71Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
72Sebastiaan Pot (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
73Frederik Geerts (Bel)
74Arthur Van Overberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
75Robert Partridge (GBr) Endura Racing
76Antoine Leleu (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
77Stijn Joseph (Bel)
78Steven Lammertink (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
79Quentin Vanheuverswijn (Bel)
80Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
81Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
82Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
83Ian Vansumere (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
84Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
85Thilo Kusenberg (Ger)
86Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
87Jens Van Bijlen (Bel)
88Ruben Boons (Bel)
89Floris Smeyers (Bel)
90Wout Franssen (Bel)
91Brian Megens (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
92Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
93Jérome Giaux (Bel)
94Amaury Capiot (Bel)
95Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
96Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
97Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
98Niek Boom (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
99Gert Lodewijks (Bel)
100Jan Bluekens (Bel)
101Pieter Jan Bollen (Bel)
102Martynas Maniusis (Ltu)
103Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
104Stijn Bruyndonckx (Bel)
105Edward Theuns (Bel)
106Ruben Zepuntke (Ger) Rabobank Continental Team
107Florent Serry (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
108Kurt Geysen (Bel)
109Jeffrey Van Thielen (Bel)
110Gert Claes (Bel)
111Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
112Geoffrey Venel (Fra)
113Florian Deriaux (Fra)
114Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Idemasport - Biowanze
115Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
116Jeffrey Wiersma (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
117Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
118Daniel Mclay (GBr)
119Bram Mertens (Bel)
120Nicky Cocquyt (Bel)
121Jelle Goderis (Bel)
122Mark Schreurs (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
123Thomas Vanhaecke (Bel)
124Ronald Winters (Bel)
125Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
126Michiel Janssen (Bel)
127Wouter Wippert (Ned)0:00:46
128Gerard Hophra (Bel)0:00:52
129Huub Duyn (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:01:02
130Kevin Gijsembergt (Bel)0:01:10
131Lennert Jacobs (Bel)0:01:13
132Thomas Op T Eynde (Bel)0:01:21
133Dirk Finders (Ger)
134Maarten Kesteleyn (Bel)0:01:30
135Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham0:02:25
136Kevin Grieten (Bel)
137Bram De Kort (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:02:30
138Simon Van Roy (Bel)0:08:08
139César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:10:01
140Antoine Fouldrin (Fra)
141Wilfried Daumont (Fra)
142Rob Vangenechten (Bel)
143Jarno Van Guyse (Bel)0:11:31

Latest on Cyclingnews