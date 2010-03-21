Lecuisinier wins French junior race
Coquard, Delagneau take second, third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra)
|3:13:31
|2
|Bryan Coquard (Fra)
|3
|Florian Delagneau (Fra)
|0:00:05
|4
|Quentin Pacher (Fra)
|0:00:08
|5
|Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)
|0:01:10
|6
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra)
|7
|Yoän Verardo (Fra)
|8
|Clément Maertens (Fra)
|9
|Damien Capus (Fra)
|10
|Yohan Debusscher (Bel)
|11
|Jorne Carolus (Bel)
|12
|Amaury Quesnel (Fra)
|13
|Ivan Savitsky (Rus)
|14
|Gaetan Pons (Bel)
|15
|Guillaume Thevenot (Fra)
|16
|Christopher Francois (Bel)
|17
|Lowie Sterckx (Bel)
|18
|Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel)
|19
|Geoffrey Millour (Fra)
|20
|Geoffrey Sudre (Fra)
|21
|Jeff Bentz (Fra)
|22
|Aurélien Lapalus (Fra)
|23
|Romain Guyot (Fra)
|24
|Ludwig Laffille (Fra)
|25
|Clément Chevrier (Fra)
|26
|Mattias Raeymaekers (Bel)
|27
|Baptiste Medard (Fra)
|28
|Clément Brossais (Fra)
|29
|Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)
|30
|Quentin Riviere (Fra)
|31
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel)
|32
|Alexis Dulin (Fra)
|33
|Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)
|34
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
|35
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel)
|0:01:36
|36
|Alexander Sulimov (Rus)
|0:02:15
|37
|Romain Cardis (Fra)
|0:02:21
|38
|Jerome Kerf (Bel)
|39
|Luc Blanchon (Fra)
|40
|Thomas Wertz (Bel)
|41
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)
|42
|Alban Gazeau (Fra)
|0:02:28
|43
|William Balguy (Fra)
|0:02:58
|44
|Pierre Sable (Fra)
|45
|Gert Lodewijks (Bel)
|46
|Jean Marie Gouret (Fra)
|47
|Cédric Sachet (Fra)
|48
|Kévin Soubes (Fra)
|49
|Jérémy Loubeau (Fra)
|50
|Paul Merceron (Fra)
|51
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra)
|52
|Théo Cozzi (Fra)
|53
|Nicolas Riou (Fra)
|54
|Léo Fournier (Fra)
|55
|Loïc Heredia (Fra)
|56
|Armand Geneix (Fra)
|57
|Julien Eraud (Fra)
|58
|Baptiste Guay (Fra)
|59
|Quentin Planche (Fra)
|60
|Jérémy Derouint (Fra)
|61
|Anthony Ansard (Fra)
|62
|Wilfrid Neror (Fra)
|63
|Quentin Melon (Bel)
|64
|Rudy Barbier (Fra)
|65
|Pierre Almeida (Fra)
|66
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel)
|67
|Adrien Guillonnet (Fra)
|68
|Emmanuel Cointet (Fra)
|69
|Théo Pean (Fra)
|70
|Ivan Callaou (Fra)
|71
|Simon Rauturier (Fra)
|72
|Adrien Legros (Fra)
|73
|Mike Granger (Fra)
|74
|Jean-Baptiste Mathieu (Fra)
|75
|Nicolas Thomasson (Fra)
|76
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
|77
|Vincent Barbeau (Fra)
|78
|Kévin Ouvrard (Fra)
|79
|Christopher Piry (Fra)
|80
|Florian Sénéchal (Fra)
|81
|Bastien Dupe (Fra)
|82
|Loïc Chetout (Fra)
|83
|Jérémy Fialip (Fra)
|84
|Thomas Barnes (GBr)
|85
|Alexander Foliforov (Rus)
|86
|Louis Convens (Bel)
|87
|Anthony Haspot (Fra)
|88
|Thomas Chesseron (Fra)
|89
|Pierre-Yves Delvalle (Fra)
|90
|Dragan Herveou (Fra)
|91
|Flavien Bruhay (Fra)
|92
|Dieter Beausaert (Bel)
|93
|Pierre Gauthier (Fra)
|94
|Alliaume Leblond (Fra)
|95
|Dimitri Patin (Fra)
