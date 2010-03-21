Trending

Lecuisinier wins French junior race

Coquard, Delagneau take second, third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra)3:13:31
2Bryan Coquard (Fra)
3Florian Delagneau (Fra)0:00:05
4Quentin Pacher (Fra)0:00:08
5Sébastien Bergeret (Fra)0:01:10
6Alexis Caresmel (Fra)
7Yoän Verardo (Fra)
8Clément Maertens (Fra)
9Damien Capus (Fra)
10Yohan Debusscher (Bel)
11Jorne Carolus (Bel)
12Amaury Quesnel (Fra)
13Ivan Savitsky (Rus)
14Gaetan Pons (Bel)
15Guillaume Thevenot (Fra)
16Christopher Francois (Bel)
17Lowie Sterckx (Bel)
18Bryan Kouwenbergh (Bel)
19Geoffrey Millour (Fra)
20Geoffrey Sudre (Fra)
21Jeff Bentz (Fra)
22Aurélien Lapalus (Fra)
23Romain Guyot (Fra)
24Ludwig Laffille (Fra)
25Clément Chevrier (Fra)
26Mattias Raeymaekers (Bel)
27Baptiste Medard (Fra)
28Clément Brossais (Fra)
29Kiril Yatsevich (Rus)
30Quentin Riviere (Fra)
31Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel)
32Alexis Dulin (Fra)
33Jauffrey Betouigt Suire (Fra)
34Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
35Ludwig De Winter (Bel)0:01:36
36Alexander Sulimov (Rus)0:02:15
37Romain Cardis (Fra)0:02:21
38Jerome Kerf (Bel)
39Luc Blanchon (Fra)
40Thomas Wertz (Bel)
41Thomas Van De Velde (Bel)
42Alban Gazeau (Fra)0:02:28
43William Balguy (Fra)0:02:58
44Pierre Sable (Fra)
45Gert Lodewijks (Bel)
46Jean Marie Gouret (Fra)
47Cédric Sachet (Fra)
48Kévin Soubes (Fra)
49Jérémy Loubeau (Fra)
50Paul Merceron (Fra)
51Yannis Yssaad (Fra)
52Théo Cozzi (Fra)
53Nicolas Riou (Fra)
54Léo Fournier (Fra)
55Loïc Heredia (Fra)
56Armand Geneix (Fra)
57Julien Eraud (Fra)
58Baptiste Guay (Fra)
59Quentin Planche (Fra)
60Jérémy Derouint (Fra)
61Anthony Ansard (Fra)
62Wilfrid Neror (Fra)
63Quentin Melon (Bel)
64Rudy Barbier (Fra)
65Pierre Almeida (Fra)
66Maxime Vekeman (Bel)
67Adrien Guillonnet (Fra)
68Emmanuel Cointet (Fra)
69Théo Pean (Fra)
70Ivan Callaou (Fra)
71Simon Rauturier (Fra)
72Adrien Legros (Fra)
73Mike Granger (Fra)
74Jean-Baptiste Mathieu (Fra)
75Nicolas Thomasson (Fra)
76Lilian Calmejane (Fra)
77Vincent Barbeau (Fra)
78Kévin Ouvrard (Fra)
79Christopher Piry (Fra)
80Florian Sénéchal (Fra)
81Bastien Dupe (Fra)
82Loïc Chetout (Fra)
83Jérémy Fialip (Fra)
84Thomas Barnes (GBr)
85Alexander Foliforov (Rus)
86Louis Convens (Bel)
87Anthony Haspot (Fra)
88Thomas Chesseron (Fra)
89Pierre-Yves Delvalle (Fra)
90Dragan Herveou (Fra)
91Flavien Bruhay (Fra)
92Dieter Beausaert (Bel)
93Pierre Gauthier (Fra)
94Alliaume Leblond (Fra)
95Dimitri Patin (Fra)

