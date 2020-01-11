Sanne Cant wins Belgian national cyclo-cross championships
11th straight national title for Belgian rider
Elite Women: Antwerp -
Sanne Cant came away with the win in the women's elite race at the Belgian national cyclo-cross championships. Cant took the title ahead of Laura Verdonschot and Ellen Van Loy.
More to come...
Sanne Cant wins Belgian national cyclo-cross championships
