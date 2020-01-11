Trending

Sanne Cant wins Belgian national cyclo-cross championships

11th straight national title for Belgian rider

Elite Women: Antwerp -

PREVIOUS STAGE NEXT STAGE
Sanne Cant of Belgium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Sanne Cant came away with the win in the women's elite race at the Belgian national cyclo-cross championships. Cant took the title ahead of Laura Verdonschot and Ellen Van Loy.

More to come...

Latest on Cyclingnews