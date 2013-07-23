Nys and Michiels win Belgian cross country national championships
De Vocht celebrates victory in U23 race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sven Nys (Bel)
|1:32:08
|2
|Tom Meeusen (Bel)
|0:00:53
|3
|Jonas De Backer (Bel)
|0:01:42
|4
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:02:00
|5
|Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)
|0:02:56
|6
|Sebastien Carabin (Bel)
|0:03:07
|7
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel)
|0:04:57
|8
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel)
|0:05:45
|9
|Frans Claes (Bel)
|0:05:54
|10
|Jimmy Tielens (Bel)
|0:08:40
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Githa Michiels (Bel)
|1:24:47
|2
|Sanne Cant (Bel)
|0:04:27
|3
|Alicia Franck (Bel)
|0:08:24
|4
|Kristien Nelen (Bel)
|0:09:14
|5
|Inne Gantois (Bel)
|0:09:35
|6
|Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
|7
|Steffi Derveaux (Bel)
|8
|Marlies Beckers (Bel)
|9
|Alexandra Marchal (Bel)
|10
|Fein Lammertyn (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bart De Vocht (Bel)
|1:35:20
|2
|Ruben Scheire (Bel)
|3
|Jeff Luyten (Bel)
|0:01:16
|4
|Jens Schuermans (Bel)
|0:03:12
|5
|Fabrice Mels (Bel)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Quinten Hermans (Bel)
|1:13:42
|2
|Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel)
|0:01:44
|3
|Kenneth Coomans (Bel)
|0:02:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)
|1:04:51
|2
|Clémence Baude (Bel)
|0:03:26
|3
|Michelle Verstrepen (Bel)
|0:06:32
