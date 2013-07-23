Trending

Nys and Michiels win Belgian cross country national championships

De Vocht celebrates victory in U23 race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sven Nys (Bel)1:32:08
2Tom Meeusen (Bel)0:00:53
3Jonas De Backer (Bel)0:01:42
4Robby De Bock (Bel)0:02:00
5Kevin Van Hoovels (Bel)0:02:56
6Sebastien Carabin (Bel)0:03:07
7Kevin Pauwels (Bel)0:04:57
8Patrick Gaudy (Bel)0:05:45
9Frans Claes (Bel)0:05:54
10Jimmy Tielens (Bel)0:08:40

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Githa Michiels (Bel)1:24:47
2Sanne Cant (Bel)0:04:27
3Alicia Franck (Bel)0:08:24
4Kristien Nelen (Bel)0:09:14
5Inne Gantois (Bel)0:09:35
6Ilse Vandekinderen (Bel)
7Steffi Derveaux (Bel)
8Marlies Beckers (Bel)
9Alexandra Marchal (Bel)
10Fein Lammertyn (Bel)

U23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bart De Vocht (Bel)1:35:20
2Ruben Scheire (Bel)
3Jeff Luyten (Bel)0:01:16
4Jens Schuermans (Bel)0:03:12
5Fabrice Mels (Bel)

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Quinten Hermans (Bel)1:13:42
2Mathieu Dehaeze (Bel)0:01:44
3Kenneth Coomans (Bel)0:02:01

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Femke Van Den Driessche (Bel)1:04:51
2Clémence Baude (Bel)0:03:26
3Michelle Verstrepen (Bel)0:06:32

