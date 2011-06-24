Sivtsov wins elite men's championship
Amialyusik claims women's title
Time Trial: Mazyr -
|1
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad)
|0:48:02
|2
|Ilia Koshevoy
|0:02:06
|3
|Andrei Holubeu
|0:02:10
|4
|Stanislau Bazhkou
|0:02:18
|5
|Kanstantsin Khviyuzau
|0:03:47
|6
|Dzmitryi Suravets
|0:03:54
|8
|Yauheni Shamsonau
|0:04:29
|9
|Andrei Snitko
|0:04:32
|10
|Andrei Piashkun
|0:05:12
|11
|Siarhei Novikau
|0:05:23
|12
|Aliaksandr Lisouski
|0:05:32
|13
|Aliaksandr Antonau
|0:05:41
|14
|Andrei Piutsevich
|0:06:44
|15
|Pavel Ragel
|0:06:55
|16
|Aliaksandr Ananich
|0:07:06
|17
|Maksim Skyryat
|0:08:49
|18
|Lasha Antsaridze
|0:09:14
|19
|Ihar Mytsko
|0:09:18
|1
|Alena Amialyusik
|0:35:45
|2
|Tatsiana Sharakova
|0:00:38
|3
|Aksana Papko
|0:00:49
|4
|Alena Dylko
|0:02:00
|5
|Alena Sitsko
|0:02:30
|6
|Volha Masiukovich
|0:03:23
|7
|Svetlana Stahurskaia
|0:04:08
|8
|Hanna Subota
|0:04:46
|9
|Kseniya Andruhan
|0:06:14
|10
|Natallia Patsyienak
|0:06:38
|11
|Marina Sleptsova
|0:08:38
|12
|Maryna Kamesh
|0:10:33
