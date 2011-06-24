Trending

Sivtsov wins elite men's championship

Amialyusik claims women's title

Elite Men
1Kanstantsin Sivtsov (HTC-Highroad)0:48:02
2Ilia Koshevoy0:02:06
3Andrei Holubeu0:02:10
4Stanislau Bazhkou0:02:18
5Kanstantsin Khviyuzau0:03:47
6Dzmitryi Suravets0:03:54
8Yauheni Shamsonau0:04:29
9Andrei Snitko0:04:32
10Andrei Piashkun0:05:12
11Siarhei Novikau0:05:23
12Aliaksandr Lisouski0:05:32
13Aliaksandr Antonau0:05:41
14Andrei Piutsevich0:06:44
15Pavel Ragel0:06:55
16Aliaksandr Ananich0:07:06
17Maksim Skyryat0:08:49
18Lasha Antsaridze0:09:14
19Ihar Mytsko0:09:18

Elite Women
1Alena Amialyusik0:35:45
2Tatsiana Sharakova0:00:38
3Aksana Papko0:00:49
4Alena Dylko0:02:00
5Alena Sitsko0:02:30
6Volha Masiukovich0:03:23
7Svetlana Stahurskaia0:04:08
8Hanna Subota0:04:46
9Kseniya Andruhan0:06:14
10Natallia Patsyienak0:06:38
11Marina Sleptsova0:08:38
12Maryna Kamesh0:10:33

