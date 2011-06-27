Trending

Kuschynski repeats as national champion

Sivtsov, Samoilau complete podium

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha4:35:20
2Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
3Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar
4Siarhei Novikau (Blr)
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux0:00:04
6Mikhail Besaha (Blr)
7Andrei Holubeu (Blr)0:00:05
8Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
9Yauheni Lahun (Blr)0:00:06
10Nikita Zharoven (Blr)0:00:08
11Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
12Sergei Sakavets (Blr)0:00:11
13Siarhei Artsimovich (Blr)
14Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
15Dzmitryi Suravets (Blr)0:00:12

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alena Amialyusik (Blr)2:57:52
2Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)0:00:02
3Alena Sitsko (Blr)
4Svetlana Stahurskaia (Blr)
5Alena Dylko (Blr)
6Aksana Papko (Blr)0:00:06
7Hanna Subota (Blr)
8Kseniya Andruhan (Blr)0:00:36

