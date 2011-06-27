Kuschynski repeats as national champion
Sivtsov, Samoilau complete podium
Road Race: Mazyr -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Aliaksandr Kuschynski (Blr) Katusha
|4:35:20
|2
|Kanstantsin Sivtsov (Blr) HTC-Highroad
|3
|Branislau Samoilau (Blr) Movistar
|4
|Siarhei Novikau (Blr)
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Francaise des Jeux
|0:00:04
|6
|Mikhail Besaha (Blr)
|7
|Andrei Holubeu (Blr)
|0:00:05
|8
|Alexei Tsikhanau (Blr)
|9
|Yauheni Lahun (Blr)
|0:00:06
|10
|Nikita Zharoven (Blr)
|0:00:08
|11
|Ilia Koshevoy (Blr)
|12
|Sergei Sakavets (Blr)
|0:00:11
|13
|Siarhei Artsimovich (Blr)
|14
|Aliaksandr Sinelnikau (Blr)
|15
|Dzmitryi Suravets (Blr)
|0:00:12
|1
|Alena Amialyusik (Blr)
|2:57:52
|2
|Tatsiana Sharakova (Blr)
|0:00:02
|3
|Alena Sitsko (Blr)
|4
|Svetlana Stahurskaia (Blr)
|5
|Alena Dylko (Blr)
|6
|Aksana Papko (Blr)
|0:00:06
|7
|Hanna Subota (Blr)
|8
|Kseniya Andruhan (Blr)
|0:00:36
