Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)1:36:25
2Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
3Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
4Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)0:00:17
5Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
6Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:29
7Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
8Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
9Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
10Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
11John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX)0:00:30
12John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
13Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
14Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
15Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
16Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
17Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:00:31
18Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
19Kyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
20Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
21Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
22Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)0:00:32
23Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
24Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)0:00:33
25Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
26Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)
27Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
28Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/CRCA)
29David Cueli (Team Coco's)0:00:34
30David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
31Thomas Gibbons (EBP Cycling Team)
32Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
33Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)0:00:35
34Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
35Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:36
36Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
37Karel Sumbal (GearLink Racing Inc.)
38Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)
39Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
40Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)0:00:37
41Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:00:38
42Brian Arne (LCR p/b Champion System)0:00:39
43Oneil Samuels (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)
44Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:00:40
45Andy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)0:00:41
46Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
47Gabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
48Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)0:00:42
49Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
50David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
51Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:43
52Jared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
53Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)0:00:44
54Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:45
55Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
56David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)0:00:46
57Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)0:00:47
58Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
59Christian Parrett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)0:00:48
60Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home)
61Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)0:00:49
62Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)0:00:50
63Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
64John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)0:00:55
65Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)0:01:08
66Brandon Spencer (REALDEALRACING/LABICICLETTA)0:14:18
67Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
68Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
69Diego Garavito (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
70Jim Baldesare (cleveland clinic sports health/)
71Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
72Andrew Crater (cleveland clinic sports health/)
73Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling)
74Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
75Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
76Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
77Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
78Sergio Atocha (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
79Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
80Cleve Blackwell (POA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)1:14:38
2Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)0:00:03
3Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)0:00:53
4Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
5Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)0:00:54
6Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
7Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
8Alexis Ryan (TIBCO TO THE TOP)
9Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)0:00:55
10Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
11Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)
12Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
13Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
14Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
15Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)0:00:56
16Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)
17Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
18Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
19Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
20Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
21Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
22Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
23Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)0:00:57
24Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
25Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
26Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)
27Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)0:00:58
28Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by Geargri0:01:00

