Schneider escapes to win by over a minute
Travieso bests three-man sprint
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Frank Travieso (Team Coco's)
|1:36:25
|2
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|3
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|4
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|0:00:17
|5
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|6
|Luke Keough (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:29
|7
|Yosmani Pol (Team Coco's)
|8
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|9
|Rafael A. Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|10
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|11
|John Grant (Texas Roadhouse p/b MOTOREX)
|0:00:30
|12
|John Murphy (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|13
|Emile Abraham (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|14
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|15
|Brendan Cornett (Locos Grill & Pub)
|16
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|17
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:00:31
|18
|Jackie Simes (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|19
|Kyle Knott (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
|20
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|21
|Adam Leibovitz (Chipotle- First Solar)
|22
|Ben Renkema (Athletix Cycling Team benefitin)
|0:00:32
|23
|Alexander Bremer (CRCA/Foundation)
|24
|Ed Veal (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|0:00:33
|25
|Shane Kline (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|26
|Jesse Keough (Champion System p/b Keough Cycl)
|27
|Luis Zayas (EBP Cycling Team)
|28
|Daniel Chabanov (Foundation/CRCA)
|29
|David Cueli (Team Coco's)
|0:00:34
|30
|David Guttenplan (United Healthcare of Georgia p/)
|31
|Thomas Gibbons (EBP Cycling Team)
|32
|Euris R. Vidal (CRCA/Foundation)
|33
|Claudio Arone (EBP Cycling Team)
|0:00:35
|34
|Leonardo Martinez (Team Coco's)
|35
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:36
|36
|Pat Lemieux (Kenda/5-Hour Energy p/b Geargri)
|37
|Karel Sumbal (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|38
|Robert White, Jr. (RACC p/b GearGrinder)
|39
|Synjen Marrocco (CCB Racing)
|40
|Jonathan Atkins (beckjanitorial.com)
|0:00:37
|41
|Tony Hall (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:00:38
|42
|Brian Arne (LCR p/b Champion System)
|0:00:39
|43
|Oneil Samuels (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)
|44
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:00:40
|45
|Andy Scarano (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia p/b)
|0:00:41
|46
|Eric Stubbs (GearLink Racing Inc.)
|47
|Gabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|48
|Kenneth Ng (RealDealRacing/LaBicicletta)
|0:00:42
|49
|Conor Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|50
|David Williams (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|51
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:43
|52
|Jared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|53
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|0:00:44
|54
|Tommy Nankervis (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:45
|55
|Cole House (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|56
|David Wenger (Bicycle Sport Shop pb Integrity)
|0:00:46
|57
|Giancarlo Bianchi (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|0:00:47
|58
|Alexander Gil (Flying Ace Cycling Club)
|59
|Christian Parrett (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|0:00:48
|60
|Demis Aleman (Jamis/Sutter Home)
|61
|Phillip Snodgrass (DNA Racing)
|0:00:49
|62
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|0:00:50
|63
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|64
|John Bergmann (Team Clif Bar)
|0:00:55
|65
|Alejandro Guzman (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:01:08
|66
|Brandon Spencer (REALDEALRACING/LABICICLETTA)
|0:14:18
|67
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|68
|Ivan Dominguez (Franco Bicycles)
|69
|Diego Garavito (Rossetti Devo Cycling Team)
|70
|Jim Baldesare (cleveland clinic sports health/)
|71
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Team Coco's)
|72
|Andrew Crater (cleveland clinic sports health/)
|73
|Jacob Hill (Firefighters Cycling)
|74
|Blake Anton (Team Clif Bar)
|75
|Brian Hill (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|76
|Nate King (Competitive Cyclist Racing Team)
|77
|Justin Reddell (DNA Racing)
|78
|Sergio Atocha (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|79
|Yusuke Higuma (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|80
|Cleve Blackwell (POA)
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Schneider (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|1:14:38
|2
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|0:00:03
|3
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
|0:00:53
|4
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|5
|Erica Allar (RideClean / PatentIt.com)
|0:00:54
|6
|Lenore Pipes (RideClean/PatentIt.com)
|7
|Carrie Cash (Pedal the Cause)
|8
|Alexis Ryan (TIBCO TO THE TOP)
|9
|Lindsay Bayer (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|0:00:55
|10
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten-Focus)
|11
|Elizabeth Morse Hill (Z Motion Hill)
|12
|Kat Carr (Paceline Projects p/b Veloforma)
|13
|Morgan Patton (Team Type 1)
|14
|Cheryl Fuller Muller (Louis Garneau Factory Team)
|15
|Addyson 'Addy' Albershardt (NOW-Novartis for MS)
|0:00:56
|16
|Jocelyn Setter (Stranamanti Cycling)
|17
|Sara Clafferty (ABRT)
|18
|Kristen Meshberg (Spidermonkey)
|19
|Mandy Marquardt (Team Type 1-SANOFI)
|20
|Jennifer Purcell (Team TIBCO/To the Top)
|21
|Valeria Galeano (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|22
|Laura Parsons (Mellow Mushroom/Rose Bandit Rac)
|23
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|0:00:57
|24
|Christy Keely (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|25
|Kathryn Clark (Team Kenda presented by Geargri)
|26
|Christine Roettger (Pedal the Cause)
|27
|Kate Ross (Pepper Palace/Spin-Tech Trainin)
|0:00:58
|28
|Shannon Parrish (Team Kenda presented by Geargri
|0:01:00
