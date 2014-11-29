Trending

White victorious at Baystate Day 1

Lindine second and Favata third

Image 1 of 2

After setting up his team leader, Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) holds onto second place

After setting up his team leader, Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld) holds onto second place
(Image credit: Marco Quezada/nyvelocity.com)
Image 2 of 2

Verge NECX Series leader Dan Timmerman leads Curtis White through a snowy off-camber

Verge NECX Series leader Dan Timmerman leads Curtis White through a snowy off-camber
(Image credit: Meg McMahon)

Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) won the opening round of the Baystate Cyclocross Weekend, also round five of the Verge New England Cyclocross Series presented by Stan's NoTubes and Cycle-Smart on Saturday in Sterling. He won the race by eight seconds ahead of runner-up Justin Lindine (Redline Factory) and Christian Favata (TRT Bicycles).

The elite men hit the course as the sun went down, icing up the corners and freezing ruts into the snow. Leading the charge were series leader Dan Timmerman (House Industries/SimpleHuman/Richard Sachs), White, Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com), Favata, Lindine and Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling).

Groups broke apart as quickly as they formed, with the course changing lap by lap and the challenging conditions causing bobbles and crashes left and right. After Timmerman led the group for a few laps, he fell back to follow a wheel but Werner and White escaped the group, forcing Timmerman to chase.

Werner and White bobbled up a tricky climb, and the group was together again. White attacked again, this time with Favata, and the pair permanently shattered the group.

Lindine and Livermon chased with Timmerman behind them. Lindine got across just as Favata fell back, making contact within the final two laps.

White's lead grew as Lindine and Favata traded blows, while Timmerman moved into fourth with the hope of retaining his series lead. White claimed a solid victory, while Lindine charged in for second. Favata was third, and Timmerman took the fourth place finish he needed to retain his lead.

JAM Fund's Scott Smith, having a consistently strong season, was the next under-23 to finish after White. Smith reclaims the series leader's jersey in the under-23 category.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com1:00:58
2Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX0:00:08
3Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles0:00:12
4Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries0:00:44
5Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX0:00:47
6Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com0:00:48
7Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:01:03
8Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb Bicy0:01:05
9Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:01:20
10Kerry Werner (USA) Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b KBS0:01:30
11Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:01:58
12Kevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./HRS/Roc0:02:07
13Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Family Bike0:02:20
14Tristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing0:02:30
15Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com Devo Team0:02:46
16Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles0:02:55
17Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec0:03:02
18Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart0:03:06
19Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:03:24
20Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea0:03:26
21Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
22Bradford Perley (USA) Champion system/cannondale0:04:09
23Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team0:04:15
24Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross0:04:45
25Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX0:05:21
26Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
27Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team0:05:56
28Michael Wissell (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C20:06:07
29Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team0:06:35
30Austin Vincent (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team0:06:44
31Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C20:07:23
32Josh Dillon (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com0:07:57
33Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA Cycles-1Lap
34Chris Algar (Can) Cape Cod Racing/C4-2Laps
35Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team-2Laps
36Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft-2Laps
37Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte-2Laps
38Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com-2Laps
39Derrick St John (Can) TRP Racing-2Laps
40Jonah Meadvancort (USA) KMS Cycling- Killington Mountain Sc-2Laps
41Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing-3Laps
42Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing-3Laps
43Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective-3Laps
44Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta Cycling Team-3Laps
45Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2-4Laps
46William Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence-4Laps
47Nathan Dugan (USA) CRCA/Chimps in Training-4Laps
48Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin-4Laps
DNFJesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
DNFJonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
DNFAlec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
DNFTyler Berliner (USA) Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com
DNFDevin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
DNFDaniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries

Latest on Cyclingnews