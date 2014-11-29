White victorious at Baystate Day 1
Lindine second and Favata third
Curtis White (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld) won the opening round of the Baystate Cyclocross Weekend, also round five of the Verge New England Cyclocross Series presented by Stan's NoTubes and Cycle-Smart on Saturday in Sterling. He won the race by eight seconds ahead of runner-up Justin Lindine (Redline Factory) and Christian Favata (TRT Bicycles).
The elite men hit the course as the sun went down, icing up the corners and freezing ruts into the snow. Leading the charge were series leader Dan Timmerman (House Industries/SimpleHuman/Richard Sachs), White, Jerome Townsend (Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com), Favata, Lindine and Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Cycling).
Groups broke apart as quickly as they formed, with the course changing lap by lap and the challenging conditions causing bobbles and crashes left and right. After Timmerman led the group for a few laps, he fell back to follow a wheel but Werner and White escaped the group, forcing Timmerman to chase.
Werner and White bobbled up a tricky climb, and the group was together again. White attacked again, this time with Favata, and the pair permanently shattered the group.
Lindine and Livermon chased with Timmerman behind them. Lindine got across just as Favata fell back, making contact within the final two laps.
White's lead grew as Lindine and Favata traded blows, while Timmerman moved into fourth with the hope of retaining his series lead. White claimed a solid victory, while Lindine charged in for second. Favata was third, and Timmerman took the fourth place finish he needed to retain his lead.
JAM Fund's Scott Smith, having a consistently strong season, was the next under-23 to finish after White. Smith reclaims the series leader's jersey in the under-23 category.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Curtis White (USA) Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com
|1:00:58
|2
|Justin Lindine (USA) Redline Factory / NBX
|0:00:08
|3
|Christian Favata (USA) TRT Bicycles
|0:00:12
|4
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries
|0:00:44
|5
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX
|0:00:47
|6
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|0:00:48
|7
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:01:03
|8
|Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb Bicy
|0:01:05
|9
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:01:20
|10
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b KBS
|0:01:30
|11
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:01:58
|12
|Kevin Noiles (Can) Voler/Steven's Creek B.M.W./HRS/Roc
|0:02:07
|13
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund / NCC / Family Bike
|0:02:20
|14
|Tristan Uhl (USA) 787 Racing
|0:02:30
|15
|Nate Morse (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com Devo Team
|0:02:46
|16
|Jeremy Martin (Can) Rocky Mountain Bicycles
|0:02:55
|17
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Polartec
|0:03:02
|18
|Adam Myerson (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:06
|19
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:03:24
|20
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea
|0:03:26
|21
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Pro CX Team
|22
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion system/cannondale
|0:04:09
|23
|Kyle Russ (USA) Brazen Dropouts Cycling Team
|0:04:15
|24
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|0:04:45
|25
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite CX
|0:05:21
|26
|Jules Goguely (USA) Rhode Island School of Design
|27
|Josh Thornton (USA) Giant Regional On Road Team
|0:05:56
|28
|Michael Wissell (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:06:07
|29
|Michael Mihalik (USA) Freddie Fu Cycling Team
|0:06:35
|30
|Austin Vincent (USA) CyclocrossWorld.com Devo Team
|0:06:44
|31
|Charlie Schubert (USA) CUPPOW/Geekhouse/B2C2
|0:07:23
|32
|Josh Dillon (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|0:07:57
|33
|Cary Fridrich (USA) JRA Cycles
|-1Lap
|34
|Chris Algar (Can) Cape Cod Racing/C4
|-2Laps
|35
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
|-2Laps
|36
|Aaron Oakes (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|-2Laps
|37
|Joseph Clemenzi (USA) team POC+Ritte
|-2Laps
|38
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com
|-2Laps
|39
|Derrick St John (Can) TRP Racing
|-2Laps
|40
|Jonah Meadvancort (USA) KMS Cycling- Killington Mountain Sc
|-2Laps
|41
|Cory Small (USA) CCB Racing
|-3Laps
|42
|Dylan Postier (USA) Evoke Racing
|-3Laps
|43
|Jean-Philippe Thibault-Roberge (Can) Trek Cyclocross Collective
|-3Laps
|44
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Grinta Cycling Team
|-3Laps
|45
|Ian Schon (USA) Cuppow/Geekhouse/B2C2
|-4Laps
|46
|William Johnson (USA) Deluxe/No.22/Cadence
|-4Laps
|47
|Nathan Dugan (USA) CRCA/Chimps in Training
|-4Laps
|48
|Andrew Loaiza (USA) Thump Cycling p/b Turin
|-4Laps
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (USA) Keough Cyclocross
|DNF
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Fort Lewis College
|DNF
|Alec Hoover (USA) Table Rock Tours
|DNF
|Tyler Berliner (USA) Joe's Garage p/b BikeReg.com
|DNF
|Devin Wagner (USA) NYCROSS p/b Craft
|DNF
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) House Industries
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy