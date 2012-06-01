Trending

Avery claims first professional victory in New Jersey

Narrow win over Stemper for Kiwi

Image 1 of 20

Ed Beamon, Champion System’s DS gives the team last minute instructions

Ed Beamon, Champion System’s DS gives the team last minute instructions
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 2 of 20

Nick Friesen (Stan

Nick Friesen (Stan
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 3 of 20

His teammate, John Loehner (Stan

His teammate, John Loehner (Stan
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 4 of 20

Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1-SANOFI) pushes the pace even further along with a United Healthcare Professional rider.

Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1-SANOFI) pushes the pace even further along with a United Healthcare Professional rider.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 5 of 20

Andres Faustino pulls out all the stops for Team Exergy.

Andres Faustino pulls out all the stops for Team Exergy.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 6 of 20

With one lap to go- Stemper, Alzate, and Clinton pull a first time ever for this race. A finish on a break!

With one lap to go- Stemper, Alzate, and Clinton pull a first time ever for this race. A finish on a break!
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 7 of 20

The teams chase hard though, United Healthcare, Sutter Home/Colavita, Team Type 1.

The teams chase hard though, United Healthcare, Sutter Home/Colavita, Team Type 1.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 8 of 20

Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) takes the win. That pre-race strategy meeting must have done the trick.

Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling Team) takes the win. That pre-race strategy meeting must have done the trick.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 9 of 20

The podium- left to right: James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) is second, Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling) wins, Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) finishes third.

The podium- left to right: James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) is second, Clinton Avery (Champion System Pro Cycling) wins, Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy) finishes third.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 10 of 20

It was a beautiful evening and this race is special as it runs through a glorious American neighborhood with crowds that come out in support.

It was a beautiful evening and this race is special as it runs through a glorious American neighborhood with crowds that come out in support.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 11 of 20

The race was so fast that the field was strung out for blocks.

The race was so fast that the field was strung out for blocks.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 12 of 20

It’s a strong Thursday night start with more than 90 riders.

It’s a strong Thursday night start with more than 90 riders.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 13 of 20

The twilight race in Basking Ridge attracts a diverse group who can appreciate the beauty of the Garden State.

The twilight race in Basking Ridge attracts a diverse group who can appreciate the beauty of the Garden State.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 14 of 20

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) tried his hand at an early break.

Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) tried his hand at an early break.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 15 of 20

Showing his strength, James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) pushes the break.

Showing his strength, James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling) pushes the break.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 16 of 20

…followed closely by Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy).

…followed closely by Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy).
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 17 of 20

Working hard for the team Jaan Kirssipuu concentrates one of the curves on the very technical course.

Working hard for the team Jaan Kirssipuu concentrates one of the curves on the very technical course.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 18 of 20

Team Type1-SANOFI rider Alexey Shmidt also clears one of the many turns like an Indy driver.

Team Type1-SANOFI rider Alexey Shmidt also clears one of the many turns like an Indy driver.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 19 of 20

Olympian Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA) bears down on a TT1 rider.

Olympian Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA) bears down on a TT1 rider.
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)
Image 20 of 20

Champagne and congratulations to all!

Champagne and congratulations to all!
(Image credit: Marco Quezada)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avery Clinton (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)1:28:04
2James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
3Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)0:00:01
4Jake Keough (United Healthcare Professional )
5Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
6Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:02
7Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
8Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
9Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1)0:00:03
10Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:04
11Adiq Othman (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
12David Lozano (Team Type 1)
13Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA)
14Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:05
15Andy Jacues-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:06
16Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1)0:00:07
17Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
18Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
19Michael Smith Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)0:00:08
20Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)0:00:09
21Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)0:00:10
22Ryan Dewald (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)0:00:14
23Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:20
24Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:23
25Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)0:00:26
26Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)0:00:42
27Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)0:00:44
28Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)0:00:49
29Igor Volshteyn (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:01:09
30Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Professional )0:01:10
31Robert Forster (United Healthcare Professional )
32Karl Menzies (healthnet Presented by Maxxis)
33Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:01:11
34John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)0:01:12
35Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)0:01:52
36Boy Van Poppel (United Healthcare Professional )0:01:57
DNFDemis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFLuis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFFernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNFSean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
DNFNeil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNFBrian Breach (GS Mengoni USA)
DNFFranklin Burgos (james vincent Bicycles/ jv Raci)
DNFDeivi Capellan (Echelon/Montecci)
DNFAidan Charles (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlesc)
DNFJamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
DNFJeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
DNFCharles Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
DNFGavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
DNFYosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
DNFRicky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
DNFWaclaw Godycki (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)
DNFSteven Gordon (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
DNFJohn Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)
DNFMichael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
DNFColin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
DNFAaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
DNFJesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
DNFNick Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
DNFJaan Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
DNFMax Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
DNFRon Larose Iii (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlesc)
DNFGabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
DNFPaul Mach (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
DNFCesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
DNFDavid Martin (Metra / Cycles 54 cycling team)
DNFNikolai Masluk (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
DNFAndrew Mccullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)
DNFBarry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
DNFLogan Mooney (Team Exergy)
DNFKevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
DNFNick Friesen (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
DNFJared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
DNFAnuar Manon (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
DNFGregory Olsen (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
DNFGuido Palma (Jamis Sutter Homes)
DNFStalin Quiterio (Team Somerville Bike Shop)
DNFVictor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
DNFMike Rosenhaus (Northeastern Hardware)
DNFAugusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
DNFAnthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching- Le)
DNFJay Thomson (United Healthcare Professional )
DNFGeron Williams (Liberty Cycle)
DNFBen Wolfe (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlesc)
DNFEric Workowski (Fuji)
DNFBenjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
DNSAnibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
DNSBill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
DNSDave Fuentes (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
DNSIssac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
DNSMatt Spohn (The Performance Lab p/b The Caf)
DNSBrett Tack (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)

Latest on Cyclingnews