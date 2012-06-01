Avery claims first professional victory in New Jersey
Narrow win over Stemper for Kiwi
Image 1 of 20
Image 2 of 20
Image 3 of 20
Image 4 of 20
Image 5 of 20
Image 6 of 20
Image 7 of 20
Image 8 of 20
Image 9 of 20
Image 10 of 20
Image 11 of 20
Image 12 of 20
Image 13 of 20
Image 14 of 20
Image 15 of 20
Image 16 of 20
Image 17 of 20
Image 18 of 20
Image 19 of 20
Image 20 of 20
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Avery Clinton (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
|1:28:04
|2
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|3
|Andres Faustino Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:00:01
|4
|Jake Keough (United Healthcare Professional )
|5
|Matthias Friedemann (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
|6
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:00:02
|7
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|8
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|9
|Aldo Ino Ilesic (Team Type 1)
|0:00:03
|10
|Thomas Brown (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:04
|11
|Adiq Othman (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
|12
|David Lozano (Team Type 1)
|13
|Bobby Lea (Pure Energy-ProAirHFA)
|14
|Clay Murfet (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:05
|15
|Andy Jacues-Maynes (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:00:06
|16
|Alexander Serebryakov (Team Type 1)
|0:00:07
|17
|Adam Farabaugh (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|18
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|19
|Michael Smith Larsen (Full Circle Cycling)
|0:00:08
|20
|Alexey Shmidt (Team Type 1)
|0:00:09
|21
|Wyatt Stoup (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)
|0:00:10
|22
|Ryan Dewald (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|0:00:14
|23
|Chris Monteleone (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:20
|24
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|0:00:23
|25
|Quinn Keogh (Team Exergy)
|0:00:26
|26
|Adam Myerson (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|0:00:42
|27
|Martijn Verschoor (Team Type 1)
|0:00:44
|28
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|0:00:49
|29
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:01:09
|30
|Hilton Clarke (United Healthcare Professional )
|0:01:10
|31
|Robert Forster (United Healthcare Professional )
|32
|Karl Menzies (healthnet Presented by Maxxis)
|33
|Mike Margarite (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:01:11
|34
|John Loehner (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|0:01:12
|35
|Timothy Rugg (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|0:01:52
|36
|Boy Van Poppel (United Healthcare Professional )
|0:01:57
|DNF
|Demis Aleman (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNF
|Sean Barrie (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|DNF
|Neil Bezdek (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNF
|Brian Breach (GS Mengoni USA)
|DNF
|Franklin Burgos (james vincent Bicycles/ jv Raci)
|DNF
|Deivi Capellan (Echelon/Montecci)
|DNF
|Aidan Charles (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlesc)
|DNF
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
|DNF
|Jeremy Durrin (J.A.M. Fund / NCC)
|DNF
|Charles Joe Eldridge (Team Type 1)
|DNF
|Gavriel Epstein (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|DNF
|Yosvany Falcon (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|DNF
|Ricky Gargiulo (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|DNF
|Waclaw Godycki (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)
|DNF
|Steven Gordon (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|DNF
|John Hunter (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)
|DNF
|Michael Jasinski (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|DNF
|Colin Jaskiewicz (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|DNF
|Aaron Kemps (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
|DNF
|Jesse Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|DNF
|Nick Keough (www.keoughcyclocross.com)
|DNF
|Jaan Kirsipuu (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
|DNF
|Max Korus (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Ron Larose Iii (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlesc)
|DNF
|Gabe Lloyd (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|DNF
|Paul Mach (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|DNF
|Cesar Marte (GS Mengoni USA)
|DNF
|David Martin (Metra / Cycles 54 cycling team)
|DNF
|Nikolai Masluk (Metra / Cycles 54 Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Andrew Mccullough (Mt Borah / Minerva Design p/b B)
|DNF
|Barry Miller (Pure Energy Cycling-ProAirHFA)
|DNF
|Logan Mooney (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Kevin Mullervy (Team Exergy)
|DNF
|Nick Friesen (Stan's NoTubes / AXA Equitable)
|DNF
|Jared Nieters (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|DNF
|Anuar Manon (Champion System Pro Cycling Tea)
|DNF
|Gregory Olsen (Champion System p/b Stan's NoTu)
|DNF
|Guido Palma (Jamis Sutter Homes)
|DNF
|Stalin Quiterio (Team Somerville Bike Shop)
|DNF
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cyclin)
|DNF
|Mike Rosenhaus (Northeastern Hardware)
|DNF
|Augusto Sanchez (GS Mengoni USA)
|DNF
|Anthony Taylor (CRCA / Dave Jordan Coaching- Le)
|DNF
|Jay Thomson (United Healthcare Professional )
|DNF
|Geron Williams (Liberty Cycle)
|DNF
|Ben Wolfe (Aetna Cycling Team p/b Charlesc)
|DNF
|Eric Workowski (Fuji)
|DNF
|Benjamin Zawacki (Team Mountain Khakis/SmartStop)
|DNS
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home)
|DNS
|Bill Elliston (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNS
|Dave Fuentes (XO COMMUNICATIONS p/b CISCO)
|DNS
|Issac Howe (Kenda/5-Hour Energy Pro Cycling)
|DNS
|Matt Spohn (The Performance Lab p/b The Caf)
|DNS
|Brett Tack (Wonderful Pistachios Pro Cycling)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy