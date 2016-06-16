Pieters claims rainy Aviva Women's Tour stage win in Stratford-upon-Avon
Vos takes over race lead from Majerus
Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) edged out defending champion Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) in a photo finish on rain-soaked stage 2 of the Aviva Women’s Tour. It may have been close but there was little doubt in the mind of Pieters as her teammates screamed their congratulations down the radio while they rode to the team bus.
Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) came close for yet another day but missed out on the stage win, finishing third on the line. There was some consolation for the Dutchwoman with the bonus points moving her up into first place in the overall classification and the yellow jersey but just three seconds ahead of Brennauer.
The rain hammered down for much of the day as the riders wound their way from Atherstone to Stratford-upon-Avon on what was the longest stage of this year’s race, 140km. The tough day out was evident as the mud and dirt spattered riders crossed the finish line in dribs and drabs.
Christine Majerus started the day in yellow after sprinted to her second career victory at the Women’s Tour on stage 1. Majerus’ Boels Dolmans team kept a tight leash on the peloton in the tricky conditions and the pack was still together some 30 kilometres into the day.
One rider who was keen to try and make spice things up was Ale Cipollini’s Emilia Fahlin. The former Swedish national champion made repeated attacks of the front. Unfortunately for Fahlin, the peloton weren’t happy to let someone with her pedigree go clear and each time she was brought back.
Vos began the day just a single second down on GC and she signalled her intent on claiming the yellow jersey for herself early on by contesting the intermediate sprints. With as many as three seconds available at each of the two sprints and seconds available on the line, there was everything to play for.
Majerus got the better of Vos in the first sprint in Kenliworth after 37 kilometres, while Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla) mopped up the full complement of points and seconds. Vos wasn’t to be beaten for a second time and she came out on top in the second intermediate sprint of the day in Tysoe, closing the gap back to that single second.
The weather started taking its toll and it looked like the peloton might be ready to give a breakaway a shot when double junior world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) and Polish national champion Malgorzata Jasinska (Ale Cipollini) got off the front with 30 kilometres to go. They built up a lead of almost a minute before the group sprang into action and started chasing them back.
The speed of the chase behind the pair forced a split in the bunch and a group of 25 riders went clear before catching the two escapees. Most of the big names made it into the front group but there were some that missed the split including last year’s runner-up Jolien D’hoore and Emma Pooley. That would be the end of their stage chances and probably any hopes of the overall classification as they rolled in almost five minutes down.
Some late attacks, including one from Niki Harris (Boels Dolmans) with two kilometres remaining, threatened to split the front group again. It came back together again, however, just in time for the sprint finish. Brennauer, Pieters and Vos surged clear of the group in the final metres with Pieters taking it by half a wheel.
Stage 3 will be the most challenging stage yet with around 2,000 metres of climbing packed into 109 kilometres of racing between Ashbourne and Chesterfield.
Join us for Women's Week on Cyclingnews from June 13-19, and check out the latest race results, news, features, blogs, tech and videos from the women's peloton on our brand new Cyclingnews women's page.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|3:36:55
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|8
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|9
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|10
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|11
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|12
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|13
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|14
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|18
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|19
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|20
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|21
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|22
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|23
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|24
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|26
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|27
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|28
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:03
|29
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:42
|31
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|32
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|33
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|35
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|36
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|37
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|38
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|41
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|42
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:01:50
|43
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:04:57
|44
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|45
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|46
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|47
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|48
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|49
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|50
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|51
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|52
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|53
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|54
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|55
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|57
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|58
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|59
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|60
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|61
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|62
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|63
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|64
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|65
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|66
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|69
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|70
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|71
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|72
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|73
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|74
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|75
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|76
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|77
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|78
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|79
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|80
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|81
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|82
|Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team
|83
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:32
|84
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|85
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|86
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|87
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|88
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:13:59
|DNF
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|3
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|15
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|12
|3
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|7
|5
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6
|6
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|8
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|3
|9
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|10
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|6
|pts
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|4
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|6
|pts
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|3
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|4
|4
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|3:36:55
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:01:42
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|7
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|9
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|0:04:57
|10
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|11
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|12
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|14
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|15
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|16
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|18
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|19
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:07:32
|20
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:13:59
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|7:01:42
|2
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:00:01
|3
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|5
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|7
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|8
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|9
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|10
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|11
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|12
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|13
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|14
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|15
|Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team
|0:05:43
|16
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:09:01
|Combativity
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7:01:26
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:03
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:00:07
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:11
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:13
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:00:14
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:16
|9
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:00:07
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|14
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|15
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|17
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|18
|Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|19
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|20
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|21
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|22
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|23
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|24
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|25
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|27
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:01:20
|29
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|30
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|31
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:57
|32
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:59
|33
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|34
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|35
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|36
|Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|37
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|38
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|39
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|40
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|41
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|42
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|0:02:07
|43
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:05:14
|44
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|45
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
|46
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|47
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|48
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|49
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|50
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|51
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|52
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|53
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|54
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|55
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|56
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
|57
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|59
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|60
|Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|61
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|62
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|63
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
|64
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|65
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|66
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|67
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|68
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
|69
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|70
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|71
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|72
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|73
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|74
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|75
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|76
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|77
|Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|78
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|79
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|80
|Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team
|0:05:59
|81
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
|0:07:04
|82
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|0:07:49
|83
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|84
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
|85
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|86
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:23
|87
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:09:17
|88
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:15:13
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|28
|pts
|2
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|15
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|13
|5
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|12
|6
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
|11
|7
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
|10
|8
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|9
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|7
|10
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|5
|11
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|12
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|13
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|14
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|2
|16
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|17
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|14
|pts
|2
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|12
|3
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
|9
|4
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
|6
|5
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|6
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|7
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|5
|8
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|5
|9
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|5
|10
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|4
|11
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|12
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|13
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|14
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|15
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|1
|16
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|17
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|7:01:43
|2
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|4
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:01:03
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:42
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|9
|Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
|0:04:57
|10
|Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
|11
|Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
|12
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|13
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|14
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|15
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|17
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
|18
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:06
|19
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
|0:09:00
|20
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:14:56
