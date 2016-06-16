Image 1 of 55 Amy Pieters claims the win on stage 2 of the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 55 Polish champion Malgorzta Jasinska (Ale Cipollini) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 3 of 55 Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 4 of 55 Eva Buurman (Parkhotel Valkenburg) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 55 Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) lost the yellow jersey today (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 6 of 55 Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 7 of 55 The Canyon-SRAM riders take stock of the day (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 8 of 55 Pub anyone? Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) edged out defending champion Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) in a photo finish on rain-soaked stage 2 of the Aviva Women’s Tour. It may have been close but there was little doubt in the mind of Pieters as her teammates screamed their congratulations down the radio while they rode to the team bus.

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) came close for yet another day but missed out on the stage win, finishing third on the line. There was some consolation for the Dutchwoman with the bonus points moving her up into first place in the overall classification and the yellow jersey but just three seconds ahead of Brennauer.

The rain hammered down for much of the day as the riders wound their way from Atherstone to Stratford-upon-Avon on what was the longest stage of this year’s race, 140km. The tough day out was evident as the mud and dirt spattered riders crossed the finish line in dribs and drabs.

Christine Majerus started the day in yellow after sprinted to her second career victory at the Women’s Tour on stage 1. Majerus’ Boels Dolmans team kept a tight leash on the peloton in the tricky conditions and the pack was still together some 30 kilometres into the day.

One rider who was keen to try and make spice things up was Ale Cipollini’s Emilia Fahlin. The former Swedish national champion made repeated attacks of the front. Unfortunately for Fahlin, the peloton weren’t happy to let someone with her pedigree go clear and each time she was brought back.

Vos began the day just a single second down on GC and she signalled her intent on claiming the yellow jersey for herself early on by contesting the intermediate sprints. With as many as three seconds available at each of the two sprints and seconds available on the line, there was everything to play for.

Majerus got the better of Vos in the first sprint in Kenliworth after 37 kilometres, while Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla) mopped up the full complement of points and seconds. Vos wasn’t to be beaten for a second time and she came out on top in the second intermediate sprint of the day in Tysoe, closing the gap back to that single second.

The weather started taking its toll and it looked like the peloton might be ready to give a breakaway a shot when double junior world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) and Polish national champion Malgorzata Jasinska (Ale Cipollini) got off the front with 30 kilometres to go. They built up a lead of almost a minute before the group sprang into action and started chasing them back.

The speed of the chase behind the pair forced a split in the bunch and a group of 25 riders went clear before catching the two escapees. Most of the big names made it into the front group but there were some that missed the split including last year’s runner-up Jolien D’hoore and Emma Pooley. That would be the end of their stage chances and probably any hopes of the overall classification as they rolled in almost five minutes down.

Some late attacks, including one from Niki Harris (Boels Dolmans) with two kilometres remaining, threatened to split the front group again. It came back together again, however, just in time for the sprint finish. Brennauer, Pieters and Vos surged clear of the group in the final metres with Pieters taking it by half a wheel.

Stage 3 will be the most challenging stage yet with around 2,000 metres of climbing packed into 109 kilometres of racing between Ashbourne and Chesterfield.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 3:36:55 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 8 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 9 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 10 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 13 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 14 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 16 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 18 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 19 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 20 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 21 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 22 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 23 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 24 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 26 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 27 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 28 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:03 29 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 30 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:42 31 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 32 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 33 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 34 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 35 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 36 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 37 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 38 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 39 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 40 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 41 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 42 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:01:50 43 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:04:57 44 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 45 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 46 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 47 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 48 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 49 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 50 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 51 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 52 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 53 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 54 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 55 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 56 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 57 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 58 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 59 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 60 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 61 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 62 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 63 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 64 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 65 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 66 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 67 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 68 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 69 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 70 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 71 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 72 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 73 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 74 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 75 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 76 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 77 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 78 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 79 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 80 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 81 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 82 Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team 83 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:32 84 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 85 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 86 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 87 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 88 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:13:59 DNF Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Abigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women

Sprint 1 - Kenilworth, 36.7km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Tysoe, 90.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 3 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 1

Finish - 140.6km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 15 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 12 3 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 4 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 7 5 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6 6 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 5 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 4 8 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 3 9 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 2 10 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1

Mountain 1 - Burton Dasset, 72.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 6 pts 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 3 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 4 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Mountain 2 - Ilmington, 116.3km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 6 pts 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 3 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 4 4 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 6 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 3:36:55 2 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 4 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:01:03 5 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:01:42 6 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 7 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 9 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 0:04:57 10 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 11 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 12 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 13 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 14 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 15 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 16 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 18 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 19 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:07:32 20 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:13:59

British rider # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 7:01:42 2 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:00:01 3 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 4 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 5 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:01:43 6 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 7 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 8 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:04:58 9 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 10 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 11 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 12 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 13 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 14 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 15 Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team 0:05:43 16 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:09:01 Combativity Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7:01:26 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:03 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:00:07 4 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:11 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:13 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 7 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:00:14 8 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:00:16 9 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 0:00:07 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 11 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 12 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 13 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 14 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 15 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 17 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 18 Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 19 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 20 Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 21 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 22 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 23 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 24 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 25 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 26 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 27 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 28 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 0:01:20 29 Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 30 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:01:56 31 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:57 32 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:59 33 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 34 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 35 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 36 Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 37 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 38 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 39 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 40 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 41 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing 42 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 0:02:07 43 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:05:14 44 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 45 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5 46 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 47 Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana 48 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 49 Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team 50 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 51 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 52 Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team 53 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 54 Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team 55 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products 56 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS 57 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 58 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 59 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 60 Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 61 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 62 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling 63 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur 64 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 65 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 66 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 67 Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 68 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini 69 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 70 Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 71 Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 72 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 73 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 74 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 75 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 76 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS 77 Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 78 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 79 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 80 Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team 0:05:59 81 Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS 0:07:04 82 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 0:07:49 83 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 84 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products 85 Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 86 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:23 87 Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team 0:09:17 88 Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:15:13

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 28 pts 2 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 15 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5 13 5 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 12 6 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur 11 7 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS 10 8 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 9 9 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 7 10 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 5 11 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 4 12 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 13 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 14 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 15 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 2 16 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 17 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 1

Mountian classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 14 pts 2 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 12 3 Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS 9 4 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini 6 5 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 6 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 7 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing 5 8 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 5 9 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 5 10 Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 4 11 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 12 Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 13 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 14 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 15 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 1 16 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 1 17 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini 1