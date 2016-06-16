Trending

Pieters claims rainy Aviva Women's Tour stage win in Stratford-upon-Avon

Vos takes over race lead from Majerus

Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) edged out defending champion Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) in a photo finish on rain-soaked stage 2 of the Aviva Women’s Tour. It may have been close but there was little doubt in the mind of Pieters as her teammates screamed their congratulations down the radio while they rode to the team bus.

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) came close for yet another day but missed out on the stage win, finishing third on the line. There was some consolation for the Dutchwoman with the bonus points moving her up into first place in the overall classification and the yellow jersey but just three seconds ahead of Brennauer.

The rain hammered down for much of the day as the riders wound their way from Atherstone to Stratford-upon-Avon on what was the longest stage of this year’s race, 140km. The tough day out was evident as the mud and dirt spattered riders crossed the finish line in dribs and drabs.

Christine Majerus started the day in yellow after sprinted to her second career victory at the Women’s Tour on stage 1. Majerus’ Boels Dolmans team kept a tight leash on the peloton in the tricky conditions and the pack was still together some 30 kilometres into the day.

One rider who was keen to try and make spice things up was Ale Cipollini’s Emilia Fahlin. The former Swedish national champion made repeated attacks of the front. Unfortunately for Fahlin, the peloton weren’t happy to let someone with her pedigree go clear and each time she was brought back.

Vos began the day just a single second down on GC and she signalled her intent on claiming the yellow jersey for herself early on by contesting the intermediate sprints. With as many as three seconds available at each of the two sprints and seconds available on the line, there was everything to play for.

Majerus got the better of Vos in the first sprint in Kenliworth after 37 kilometres, while Lotta Lepisto (Cervelo-Bigla) mopped up the full complement of points and seconds. Vos wasn’t to be beaten for a second time and she came out on top in the second intermediate sprint of the day in Tysoe, closing the gap back to that single second.

The weather started taking its toll and it looked like the peloton might be ready to give a breakaway a shot when double junior world champion Amalie Dideriksen (Boels Dolmans) and Polish national champion Malgorzata Jasinska (Ale Cipollini) got off the front with 30 kilometres to go. They built up a lead of almost a minute before the group sprang into action and started chasing them back.

The speed of the chase behind the pair forced a split in the bunch and a group of 25 riders went clear before catching the two escapees. Most of the big names made it into the front group but there were some that missed the split including last year’s runner-up Jolien D’hoore and Emma Pooley. That would be the end of their stage chances and probably any hopes of the overall classification as they rolled in almost five minutes down.

Some late attacks, including one from Niki Harris (Boels Dolmans) with two kilometres remaining, threatened to split the front group again. It came back together again, however, just in time for the sprint finish. Brennauer, Pieters and Vos surged clear of the group in the final metres with Pieters taking it by half a wheel.

Stage 3 will be the most challenging stage yet with around 2,000 metres of climbing packed into 109 kilometres of racing between Ashbourne and Chesterfield.

Join us for Women's Week on Cyclingnews from June 13-19, and check out the latest race results, news, features, blogs, tech and videos from the women's peloton on our brand new Cyclingnews women's page.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High53:36:55
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High5
8Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
9Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
10Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
12Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
13Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
14Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
16Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
18Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
19Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
20Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
21Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
22Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
23Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
24Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
26Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
27Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
28Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:03
29Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:42
31Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
32Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
33Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
35Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
36Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
37Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
38Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
39Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
40Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
41Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
42Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:01:50
43Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:04:57
44Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
45Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
46Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
47Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
48Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
49Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
50Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
51Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
52Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS
53Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
54Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
55Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
56Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
57Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
58Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
59Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
60Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
61Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
62Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
63Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
64Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
65Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
66Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
67Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
68Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
69Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
70Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
71Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
72Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
73Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
74Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
75Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
76Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
77Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
78Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
79Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
80Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
81Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
82Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team
83Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:32
84Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
85Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team
86Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
87Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
88Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:13:59
DNFUrsa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAbigail Mickey (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women

Sprint 1 - Kenilworth, 36.7km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Tysoe, 90.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
3Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur1

Finish - 140.6km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High515pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing12
3Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team9
4Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS7
5Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6
6Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High55
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High54
8Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur3
9Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur2
10Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Mountain 1 - Burton Dasset, 72.1km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women6pts
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing5
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4
4Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
5Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Mountain 2 - Ilmington, 116.3km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini6pts
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
3Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women4
4Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
6Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur3:36:55
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
4Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:03
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:01:42
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
7Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
9Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team0:04:57
10Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
11Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
12Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
13Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
14Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
15Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
16Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
18Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
19Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:07:32
20Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:13:59

British rider
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam7:01:42
2Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High50:00:01
3Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
5Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:01:43
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
7Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
8Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:04:58
9Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
10Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
11Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
12Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
13Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
14Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
15Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team0:05:43
16Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:09:01
CombativityEmilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team7:01:26
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:03
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:00:07
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:11
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:13
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS0:00:14
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:16
9Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur0:00:07
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
14Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
15Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini
17Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
18Jermaine Post (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
19Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
20Linda Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
21Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
22Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing
23Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
24Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
25Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
26Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
27Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
28Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana0:01:20
29Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
30Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:01:56
31Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:57
32Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:59
33Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
34Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
35Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
36Anna Plichta (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
37Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
38Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
39Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
40Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
41Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
42Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products0:02:07
43Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:05:14
44Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
45Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle High5
46Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
47Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
48Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
49Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team
50Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
51Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
52Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
53Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
54Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
55Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
56Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica-AIS
57Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
58Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
59Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
60Spela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
61Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
62Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
63Carlee Taylor (Aus) Team Liv-Plantur
64Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
65Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
66Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
67Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
68Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Ale' Cipollini
69Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
70Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
71Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
72Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
73Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
74Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS
75Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
76Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
77Coralie Demay (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
78Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
79Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
80Emma Pooley (GBr) British National Team0:05:59
81Loren Rowney (Aus) Orica-AIS0:07:04
82Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini0:07:49
83Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
84Simona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
85Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale' Cipollini
86Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:23
87Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:09:17
88Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:15:13

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team28pts
2Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam25
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High515
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle High513
5Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing12
6Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Liv-Plantur11
7Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica-AIS10
8Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team9
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini7
10Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High55
11Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur4
12Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
13Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
14Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam2
16Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
17Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team1

Mountian classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women14pts
2Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team12
3Tayler Wiles (USA) Orica-AIS9
4Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale' Cipollini6
5Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling6
6Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
7Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon SRAM Racing5
8Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam5
9Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' Cipollini5
10Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team4
11Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
12Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team3
13Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
14Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
15Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam1
16Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur1
17Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale' Cipollini1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur7:01:43
2Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
3Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
4Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:01:03
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:42
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
9Annasley Park (GBr) British National Team0:04:57
10Grace Garner (GBr) British National Team
11Jessie Walker (GBr) British National Team
12Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
13Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
14Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
15Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
17Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-AIS
18Lisa Klein (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:06
19Manon Lloyd (GBr) British National Team0:09:00
20Laurel Rathbun (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:14:56

 

