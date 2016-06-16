Strava goes behind the scenes of stage 2 at the Aviva Women's Tour - Gallery

Image 1 of 15 Warming up in the zone (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 2 of 15 Team notes (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 3 of 15 The crowds in Stratford Upon Avon took up position wherever they could for the photo finish (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 4 of 15 The embrace (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 5 of 15 The stare (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 6 of 15 Getting set to view the race tackle Burton Dassett Hill (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 7 of 15 Breakfast sustenance for the Atherstone crowds (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 8 of 15 Pre-race rituals (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 9 of 15 Making an effort for the race coming to town (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 10 of 15 The fans in Atherstone were out in force for the start of stage 2 (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 11 of 15 Prepping bruised limbs for another tough day in the saddle (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 12 of 15 Race ready (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 13 of 15 Tuck shop (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 14 of 15 Rider essentials (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com) Image 15 of 15 UnitedHealthcare's Katie Hall was crowned Strava Queen of the Mountain (Image credit: George Marshall / Strava.com)

Stage 2 at the Aviva Women's Tour took the peloton 140km from Atherstone to Stratford-Upon-Avon. Under rain-dumping skies, Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) edged out defending champion Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) in a photo finish. Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) finished third on the day but gained enough time to take the race lead and the yellow jersey.

The rain hammered the route for much of the day as the riders made their way across the British countryside. The tough day out was evident as the mud-and-dirt spattered riders crossed the finish line.

For each stage of this year's race, Cyclingnews will bring our readers a behind-the-scenes gallery thanks to Strava. Have a look through the gallery above to see the cyclists warming up, waiting for the start, contesting the QOMs and warming down.

