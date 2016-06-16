Strava goes behind the scenes of stage 2 at the Aviva Women's Tour - Gallery
Photographer George Marshall leaves the beaten path to document the race
Stage 2 at the Aviva Women's Tour took the peloton 140km from Atherstone to Stratford-Upon-Avon. Under rain-dumping skies, Amy Pieters (Wiggle High5) edged out defending champion Lisa Brennauer (Canyon-SRAM) in a photo finish. Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) finished third on the day but gained enough time to take the race lead and the yellow jersey.
The rain hammered the route for much of the day as the riders made their way across the British countryside. The tough day out was evident as the mud-and-dirt spattered riders crossed the finish line.
For each stage of this year's race, Cyclingnews will bring our readers a behind-the-scenes gallery thanks to Strava. Have a look through the gallery above to see the cyclists warming up, waiting for the start, contesting the QOMs and warming down.
Strava, supporter of the Women's Tour Queen of the Mountains Competition, is going behind the scenes to get an alternative view on the 2016 Women’s Tour. Strava photographer George Marshall has captured this series of photographs for Stage 2 from Atherstone to Stratford-upon-Avon (140km).
