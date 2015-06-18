Image 1 of 28 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 2 of 28 The sprint for stage 2 Image 3 of 28 German champion Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) Image 4 of 28 The KOM jersey for sprinter Mel Hoskins (Orica-AIS) Image 5 of 28 Laura Trott (Matrix) on the start line Image 6 of 28 Dani King (Wiggle Honda) Image 7 of 28 Laura Trott (Matrix), Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) and Dani King (Wiggle Honda) on the start line Image 8 of 28 The peloton rolls out to start the second stage of the race (Image credit: Women'sTour) Image 9 of 28 Laura Trott (Matrix) attacks the peloton (Image credit: Women'sTour) Image 10 of 28 The UnitedHealthcare women's team up on the stage (Image credit: Women'sTour) Image 11 of 28 The Liv-Plantur team on stage (Image credit: Women'sTour) Image 12 of 28 Large crowds turned out for the stage (Image credit: Women'sTour) Image 13 of 28 The Bigla team at the front the race (Image credit: Women'sTour) Image 14 of 28 Elise Delzenne (Velocio-SRAM) takes the first queen of the mountain points ahead of British road champion Laura Trott (Matrix) (Image credit: Women'sTour) Image 15 of 28 Best British rider Elinor Barker Image 16 of 28 Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) leads the race Image 17 of 28 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) Image 18 of 28 Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) in yellow after the abandon of Lizzie Armitstead (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 19 of 28 Jolien d'Hoore congratulated after her win (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 20 of 28 Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins a close sprint (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 21 of 28 Stage 2 of the Aviva Women's Tour (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 22 of 28 Vera Koedooder (Bigla) breaks away (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 23 of 28 Team USA driving the pace (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 24 of 28 UnitedHealthcare's Rushlee Buchanan and Hannah Barnes at the front (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 25 of 28 Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 26 of 28 Nicole Hanselmann leads the peloton (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 27 of 28 Finnish Champion, Lotta Lepistö ready for stage 2. (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 28 of 28 Lotto Soudal is presented (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-Honda) won stage 2 of the Women's Tour into Clacton as she beat Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) in a bunch sprint on Thursday.

"It was pretty close in the end," D'hoore said."I went from the last corner but it was uphill and into the wind so I didn't know if I could make it. I was hoping Giorgia Bronzini was in my wheel, in fact the original plan was for me to lead her out but she wasn't there. She told me to go from the corner and she would try and stay in the wheel so I just gave everything until the finish.

"I feel good, I'm getting stronger but I also have a good team around me and that makes a difference. You can never win a race alone. I don't know about GC but I did want to win a stage. I have that now and I can stay relaxed. Let's see how I go."

Brennauer maintained her overall race lead after finishing second in the bunch sprint for the second day in a row. She started the day in the yellow jersey because the previous day’s stage 1 winner and early race leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) didn't take the start following her crash on Wednesday, which happened moments after she crossed the finish line.

"It felt quite weird for me to be wearing the yellow jersey today. I feel really sorry for what happened to Lizzie yesterday, it's never nice when somebody gets hurt in a crash," Brennauer said.

"I'm not really concentrating on my sprinting despite the two second places. I think perhaps I am just getting a better athlete. I'm not a pure sprinter and probably never will be but I can be fast especially when I get a nice lead out and the finishes on the last two days have suited me."

D’hoore is now sitting in second place overall, just one second behind Brennauer, while the day’s breakaway rider Vera Koedooder (Bigla) has moved into third place ahead of Marta Tagliaferro (Alé-Cipollini), now in fourth.

Stage 2 was the longest stage of the race at 138km from Braintree in Essex to Clacton-on-Sea, which took the peloton on the narrow and twisty roads of the surrounding countryside. Elise Delzenne (Velocio-SRAM) took the first queen of the mountain points ahead of British road champion Laura Trott (Matrix) and Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) that set the stage for the first round of attacks.

Koedooder was the first rider to make a move 37km into the stage. Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) bridged across to the lone escapee, however the pair were soon reeled in by the field. Corinna Lechner (German National Team) was the next to make a counter move but she was quickly followed by Koedooder.

The leading pair built a lead of over two minutes on the field while American rider Lauren Hall fought for a long time to try and bridge across but couldn’t quite cover the gap completely and ended up being swallowed by by the field. The US national team instead put all of their rider to the front of the field in an effort to bring the breakaway back.

Koedooder picked up full points in the two intermediate sprints but the gap to the field drastically dropped to under a minute with 20km to go. Their combined efforts to stay away came to an end in the closing kilometres, as Lechner made an attack that forced Koedooder into chase mode.

The pair reunited just in time for Koedooder to take full points at the top of the second queen of the mountains ascent, however, the peloton were only 15 seconds off of her back wheel.

Koedooer found her self alone off the front, as Lechner was reabsorbed into the field, and she pushed her gap back out to 25 seconds with 10km to go. She was eventually caught just four kilometres from the finish line.

The sprinters’ teams organizers their lead-out trains with Wiggle-Honda expecting to support Giorgia Bronzini for the stage but the women lost one another’s wheels in the finale and D’hoore ended up taking the win.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 3:23:25 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 5 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 8 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 10 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 11 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 12 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89 13 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 14 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 16 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 17 Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team 18 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 19 Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team 20 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 21 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 22 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 23 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 24 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais 25 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 26 Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 27 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 28 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 29 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 30 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 31 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais 32 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 33 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 34 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 35 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 36 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 37 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 38 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 39 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 40 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies 41 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 42 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 43 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 44 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 45 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 46 Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness 47 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 48 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 49 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 50 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 51 Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 52 Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team 53 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 54 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 55 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 56 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 57 Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team 58 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 59 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 60 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87 61 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 62 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 63 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 64 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 65 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 66 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90 67 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 68 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 69 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 70 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur 71 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 72 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 73 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 74 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 75 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 76 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 77 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 78 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 79 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 80 Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 81 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 82 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 83 Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team 84 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 85 Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 86 Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness 0:00:33 87 Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:00:56 88 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:25:32 89 Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness 90 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 91 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours DNF Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness DNS Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

Sprint - Kirby Le Soken # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 2 3 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1

Sprint - Great Bentley # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 2 3 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 1

Sprint - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 15 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 12 3 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 7 5 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 6 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 5 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 4 8 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 3 9 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 2 10 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 1

QOM - Finch Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 6 pts 2 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 5 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 4 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 5 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 2 6 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 1

QOM - Tenpenny Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 pts 2 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 5 3 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 4 4 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 3 5 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 6 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 1

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Velocio SRAM 10:10:15 2 Ale Cipollini 3 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling 4 Wiggle Honda 5 Orica AIS 6 Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team 8 Team Liv Plantur 9 Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 10 USA 11 Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 12 Lotto Soudal Ladies 13 Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 Matrix Fitness 15 Germany 16 Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 6:03:06 2 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:00:01 3 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:07 5 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 0:00:08 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 9 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:00:09 10 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:11 11 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:00:12 12 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 13 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89 14 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 15 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 16 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 17 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 18 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 19 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 20 Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais 21 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 22 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 23 Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 24 Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team 25 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 26 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 27 Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 28 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 29 Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88 30 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 31 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 32 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 33 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 34 Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team 35 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 36 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 37 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 38 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 39 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 40 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 41 Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness 42 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 43 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies 44 Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 45 Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 46 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 47 Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais 48 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 49 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 50 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 51 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 52 Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team 53 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 54 Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team 55 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87 56 Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies 57 Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany 58 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 59 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 60 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 61 Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 62 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 63 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 64 Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90 65 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 66 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda 67 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany 68 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 69 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda 70 Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team 71 Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini 72 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 73 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 74 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 75 Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team 76 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 77 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 78 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 79 Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur 80 Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 81 Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 82 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:00:23 83 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:15 84 Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness 0:01:48 85 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:02:02 86 Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:02:19 87 Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:03:18 88 Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness 0:25:44 89 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:27:54 90 Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:43:26 91 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:43:27

Points Classicition # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 24 pts 2 Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 22 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 16 4 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 5 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 10 6 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 9 7 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 8 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 6 9 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 10 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 11 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 4 12 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 4 13 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89 4 14 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 4 15 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 3 16 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 2 17 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 1 18 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 1 19 Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 1

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais 15 pts 2 Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM 10 3 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 8 4 Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 7 5 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 6 6 Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6 7 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 5 8 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 5 9 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 4 10 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 4 11 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 4 12 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 3 13 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2 14 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 2 15 Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 2 16 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 1

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 6:03:14 2 Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany 3 Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness 0:00:01 4 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:03 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:00:04 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 7 Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 8 Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness 10 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 11 Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 12 Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87 13 Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 14 Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany 15 Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 16 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 17 Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur 18 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 19 Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini 20 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 21 Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies 0:01:07 22 Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:01:54 23 Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours 0:03:10 24 Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness 0:25:36 25 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais 0:27:46 26 Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany 0:43:19