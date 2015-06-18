Trending

Women's Tour: D'hoore wins stage 2

Belgian champion continues successful season

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
The sprint for stage 2

German champion Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM)

The KOM jersey for sprinter Mel Hoskins (Orica-AIS)

Laura Trott (Matrix) on the start line

Dani King (Wiggle Honda)

Laura Trott (Matrix), Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) and Dani King (Wiggle Honda) on the start line

The peloton rolls out to start the second stage of the race

(Image credit: Women'sTour)
Laura Trott (Matrix) attacks the peloton

(Image credit: Women'sTour)
The UnitedHealthcare women's team up on the stage

(Image credit: Women'sTour)
The Liv-Plantur team on stage

(Image credit: Women'sTour)
Large crowds turned out for the stage

(Image credit: Women'sTour)
The Bigla team at the front the race

(Image credit: Women'sTour)
Elise Delzenne (Velocio-SRAM) takes the first queen of the mountain points ahead of British road champion Laura Trott (Matrix)

(Image credit: Women'sTour)
Best British rider Elinor Barker

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) leads the race

Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda)

Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) in yellow after the abandon of Lizzie Armitstead

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Jolien d'Hoore congratulated after her win

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Jolien d'Hoore (Wiggle Honda) wins a close sprint

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Stage 2 of the Aviva Women's Tour

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Vera Koedooder (Bigla) breaks away

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Team USA driving the pace

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
UnitedHealthcare's Rushlee Buchanan and Hannah Barnes at the front

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Nicole Hanselmann leads the peloton

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Finnish Champion, Lotta Lepistö ready for stage 2.

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)
Lotto Soudal is presented

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-Honda) won stage 2 of the Women's Tour into Clacton as she beat Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) in a bunch sprint on Thursday.

"It was pretty close in the end," D'hoore said."I went from the last corner but it was uphill and into the wind so I didn't know if I could make it. I was hoping Giorgia Bronzini was in my wheel, in fact the original plan was for me to lead her out but she wasn't there. She told me to go from the corner and she would try and stay in the wheel so I just gave everything until the finish.

"I feel good, I'm getting stronger but I also have a good team around me and that makes a difference. You can never win a race alone. I don't know about GC but I did want to win a stage. I have that now and I can stay relaxed. Let's see how I go."

Brennauer maintained her overall race lead after finishing second in the bunch sprint for the second day in a row. She started the day in the yellow jersey because the previous day’s stage 1 winner and early race leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) didn't take the start following her crash on Wednesday, which happened moments after she crossed the finish line.

"It felt quite weird for me to be wearing the yellow jersey today. I feel really sorry for what happened to Lizzie yesterday, it's never nice when somebody gets hurt in a crash," Brennauer said.

"I'm not really concentrating on my sprinting despite the two second places. I think perhaps I am just getting a better athlete. I'm not a pure sprinter and probably never will be but I can be fast especially when I get a nice lead out and the finishes on the last two days have suited me."

D’hoore is now sitting in second place overall, just one second behind Brennauer, while the day’s breakaway rider Vera Koedooder (Bigla) has moved into third place ahead of Marta Tagliaferro (Alé-Cipollini), now in fourth.

Stage 2 was the longest stage of the race at 138km from Braintree in Essex to Clacton-on-Sea, which took the peloton on the narrow and twisty roads of the surrounding countryside. Elise Delzenne (Velocio-SRAM) took the first queen of the mountain points ahead of British road champion Laura Trott (Matrix) and Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) that set the stage for the first round of attacks.

Koedooder was the first rider to make a move 37km into the stage. Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) bridged across to the lone escapee, however the pair were soon reeled in by the field. Corinna Lechner (German National Team) was the next to make a counter move but she was quickly followed by Koedooder.

The leading pair built a lead of over two minutes on the field while American rider Lauren Hall fought for a long time to try and bridge across but couldn’t quite cover the gap completely and ended up being swallowed by by the field. The US national team instead put all of their rider to the front of the field in an effort to bring the breakaway back.

Koedooder picked up full points in the two intermediate sprints but the gap to the field drastically dropped to under a minute with 20km to go. Their combined efforts to stay away came to an end in the closing kilometres, as Lechner made an attack that forced Koedooder into chase mode.

The pair reunited just in time for Koedooder to take full points at the top of the second queen of the mountains ascent, however, the peloton were only 15 seconds off of her back wheel.

Koedooer found her self alone off the front, as Lechner was reabsorbed into the field, and she pushed her gap back out to 25 seconds with 10km to go. She was eventually caught just four kilometres from the finish line.

The sprinters’ teams organizers their lead-out trains with Wiggle-Honda expecting to support Giorgia Bronzini for the stage but the women lost one another’s wheels in the finale and D’hoore ended up taking the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda3:23:25
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
8Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
10Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
11Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
12Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
13Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
14Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
16Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
17Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
19Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
20Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
21Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
22Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
23Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
24Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
25Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
27Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
28Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
29Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
30Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
31Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
32Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
33Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
34Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
35Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
36Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
37Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
38Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
39Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
40Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
41Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
42Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
43Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
44Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
45Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
46Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
47Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
48Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
49Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
50Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
51Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
52Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
53Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
54Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
55Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
56Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
57Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
58Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
59Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
60Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
61Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
62Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
63Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
64Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
65Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
66Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90
67Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
68Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
69Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
70Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
71Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
72Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
73Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
74Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
75Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
76Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
77Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
78Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
79Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
80Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
81Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
82Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
83Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team
84Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
85Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
86Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness0:00:33
87Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:00:56
88Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:25:32
89Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness
90Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
91Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
DNFMelissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNSElizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team

Sprint - Kirby Le Soken
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany2
3Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1

Sprint - Great Bentley
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team3pts
2Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany2
3Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda1

Sprint - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda15pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM12
3Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais7
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
6Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini5
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda4
8Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini3
9Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team2
10Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur1

QOM - Finch Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM6pts
2Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness5
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais4
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3
5Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur2
6Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team1

QOM - Tenpenny Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6pts
2Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais5
3Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM4
4Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness3
5Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
6Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais1

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Velocio SRAM10:10:15
2Ale Cipollini
3UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling
4Wiggle Honda
5Orica AIS
6Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team
8Team Liv Plantur
9Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
10USA
11Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
12Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Bigla Pro Cycling Team
14Matrix Fitness
15Germany
16Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM6:03:06
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:00:01
3Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:07
5Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais0:00:08
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
9Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:00:09
10Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:11
11Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:00:12
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
15Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
16Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
17Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
18Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
19Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
20Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
21Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
22Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
23Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
24Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team
25Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
26Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
27Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
28Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
29Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88
30Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
31Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
32Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
33Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
34Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
35Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
36Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
37Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
38Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
39Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
40Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
41Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
42Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
43Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
44Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
45Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
46Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
47Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
48Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
49Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
50Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
51Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
52Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
53Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
54Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
55Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
56Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
58Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
59Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
60Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
61Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
62Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
63Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
64Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90
65Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
66Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
67Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
68Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
69Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
70Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
71Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
72Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
73Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
74Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
75Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team
76Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
77Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
78Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
79Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
80Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
81Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
82Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:00:23
83Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:15
84Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness0:01:48
85Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:02
86Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:02:19
87Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:03:18
88Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness0:25:44
89Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais0:27:54
90Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:43:26
91Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:43:27

Points Classicition
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM24pts
2Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda22
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais16
4Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini10
5Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini10
6Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team9
7Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team6
9Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
10Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
11Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team4
12Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany4
13Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.894
14Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda4
15Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness3
16Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team2
17Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team1
18Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur1
19Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.861

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais15pts
2Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM10
3Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness8
4Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team7
5Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team6
6Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team6
7Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team5
8Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team5
9Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini4
10Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini4
11Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team4
12Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness3
13Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2
14Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur2
15Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours2
16Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais1

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team6:03:14
2Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
3Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness0:00:01
4Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:03
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:04
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
7Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
8Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
10Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
11Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
12Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
13Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
14Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
15Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
16Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
17Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
18Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
20Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
21Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies0:01:07
22Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:54
23Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours0:03:10
24Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness0:25:36
25Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais0:27:46
26Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany0:43:19

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling18:09:54
2Velocio SRAM
3Ale Cipollini
4Orica AIS
5Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team
6Wiggle Honda
7Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
8Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
9Team Liv Plantur
10Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Matrix Fitness
12Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
13USA
14Lotto Soudal Ladies
15Germany
16Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International

 

