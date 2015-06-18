Women's Tour: D'hoore wins stage 2
Belgian champion continues successful season
Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle-Honda) won stage 2 of the Women's Tour into Clacton as she beat Lisa Brennauer (Velocio-SRAM) and Christine Majerus (Boels Dolmans) in a bunch sprint on Thursday.
"It was pretty close in the end," D'hoore said."I went from the last corner but it was uphill and into the wind so I didn't know if I could make it. I was hoping Giorgia Bronzini was in my wheel, in fact the original plan was for me to lead her out but she wasn't there. She told me to go from the corner and she would try and stay in the wheel so I just gave everything until the finish.
"I feel good, I'm getting stronger but I also have a good team around me and that makes a difference. You can never win a race alone. I don't know about GC but I did want to win a stage. I have that now and I can stay relaxed. Let's see how I go."
Brennauer maintained her overall race lead after finishing second in the bunch sprint for the second day in a row. She started the day in the yellow jersey because the previous day’s stage 1 winner and early race leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) didn't take the start following her crash on Wednesday, which happened moments after she crossed the finish line.
"It felt quite weird for me to be wearing the yellow jersey today. I feel really sorry for what happened to Lizzie yesterday, it's never nice when somebody gets hurt in a crash," Brennauer said.
"I'm not really concentrating on my sprinting despite the two second places. I think perhaps I am just getting a better athlete. I'm not a pure sprinter and probably never will be but I can be fast especially when I get a nice lead out and the finishes on the last two days have suited me."
D’hoore is now sitting in second place overall, just one second behind Brennauer, while the day’s breakaway rider Vera Koedooder (Bigla) has moved into third place ahead of Marta Tagliaferro (Alé-Cipollini), now in fourth.
Stage 2 was the longest stage of the race at 138km from Braintree in Essex to Clacton-on-Sea, which took the peloton on the narrow and twisty roads of the surrounding countryside. Elise Delzenne (Velocio-SRAM) took the first queen of the mountain points ahead of British road champion Laura Trott (Matrix) and Melissa Hoskins (Orica-AIS) that set the stage for the first round of attacks.
Koedooder was the first rider to make a move 37km into the stage. Sarah Roy (Orica-AIS) bridged across to the lone escapee, however the pair were soon reeled in by the field. Corinna Lechner (German National Team) was the next to make a counter move but she was quickly followed by Koedooder.
The leading pair built a lead of over two minutes on the field while American rider Lauren Hall fought for a long time to try and bridge across but couldn’t quite cover the gap completely and ended up being swallowed by by the field. The US national team instead put all of their rider to the front of the field in an effort to bring the breakaway back.
Koedooder picked up full points in the two intermediate sprints but the gap to the field drastically dropped to under a minute with 20km to go. Their combined efforts to stay away came to an end in the closing kilometres, as Lechner made an attack that forced Koedooder into chase mode.
The pair reunited just in time for Koedooder to take full points at the top of the second queen of the mountains ascent, however, the peloton were only 15 seconds off of her back wheel.
Koedooer found her self alone off the front, as Lechner was reabsorbed into the field, and she pushed her gap back out to 25 seconds with 10km to go. She was eventually caught just four kilometres from the finish line.
The sprinters’ teams organizers their lead-out trains with Wiggle-Honda expecting to support Giorgia Bronzini for the stage but the women lost one another’s wheels in the finale and D’hoore ended up taking the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|3:23:25
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|8
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|10
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|11
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|12
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
|13
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|14
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|16
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|20
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|21
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|22
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|23
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|24
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
|25
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|27
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|28
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|29
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|30
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|31
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
|32
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|33
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|34
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|35
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|36
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|37
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|38
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|39
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|40
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|41
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|42
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|43
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|44
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|45
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|46
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|47
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|49
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|50
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|51
|Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|52
|Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
|53
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|54
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|55
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|56
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|57
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|58
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|59
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|60
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
|61
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|62
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|63
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|64
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|65
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90
|67
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|68
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|69
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|70
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|71
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|72
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|73
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|74
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|75
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|76
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|78
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|79
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|80
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|81
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|82
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team
|84
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|85
|Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|86
|Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:33
|87
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:00:56
|88
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:25:32
|89
|Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness
|90
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|91
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|DNF
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|DNS
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|2
|3
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|2
|3
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|15
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|12
|3
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|7
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|5
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|4
|8
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|3
|9
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|6
|pts
|2
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|5
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|4
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|5
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|6
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|pts
|2
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|5
|3
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|4
|4
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|3
|5
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|6
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Velocio SRAM
|10:10:15
|2
|Ale Cipollini
|3
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling
|4
|Wiggle Honda
|5
|Orica AIS
|6
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team
|8
|Team Liv Plantur
|9
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|10
|USA
|11
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|12
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Matrix Fitness
|15
|Germany
|16
|Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|6:03:06
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:01
|3
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:07
|5
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|0:00:08
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|8
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|9
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:09
|10
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:11
|11
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:12
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|17
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|18
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|20
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica - Ais
|21
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|22
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|23
|Katie Curtis (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|24
|Lauren Stephens (USA) USA National Team
|25
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|26
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|27
|Brianna Walle (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|28
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|29
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.88
|30
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|31
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|32
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|33
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|34
|Hannah Ross (USA) USA National Team
|35
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|37
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|38
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|39
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|40
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|41
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|42
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|43
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|44
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|45
|Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|46
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|47
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus) Orica - Ais
|48
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|49
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|50
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|51
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|52
|Lauren Hall (USA) USA National Team
|53
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|54
|Heather Fischer (USA) USA National Team
|55
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
|56
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Stephanie Pohl (Ger) Germany
|58
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|59
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|60
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|61
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|62
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|63
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|64
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.90
|65
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|66
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|67
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Germany
|68
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|69
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|70
|Lauren Komanski (USA) USA National Team
|71
|Uenia Fernandes Da Souza (Bra) Ale Cipollini
|72
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|74
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|75
|Sara Headley (USA) USA National Team
|76
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|77
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|79
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Team Liv-Plantur
|80
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|81
|Ciara Horne (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|82
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:23
|83
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:15
|84
|Helen Wyman (GBR) Matrix Fitness
|0:01:48
|85
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:02
|86
|Dame Sarah Storey (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:02:19
|87
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:03:18
|88
|Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness
|0:25:44
|89
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:27:54
|90
|Joanna Rowsell (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:43:26
|91
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:43:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|24
|pts
|2
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|22
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|16
|4
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|5
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|10
|6
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|9
|7
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|6
|9
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|10
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|11
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|4
|13
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.89
|4
|14
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|4
|15
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|3
|16
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|2
|17
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|1
|18
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|1
|19
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - Ais
|15
|pts
|2
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Velocio - SRAM
|10
|3
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|8
|4
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|6
|6
|Katie Hall (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6
|7
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|5
|8
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|5
|9
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|4
|10
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|4
|11
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|12
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|3
|13
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|14
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|15
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|2
|16
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|6:03:14
|2
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Germany
|3
|Elinor Barker (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|0:00:01
|4
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:03
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|7
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|8
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|10
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|11
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|12
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.87
|13
|Annie Ewart (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|14
|Lisa Küllmer (Ger) Germany
|15
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|17
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Team Liv-Plantur
|18
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|20
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|21
|Ariane Horbach (Ger) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:01:07
|22
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:54
|23
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Pearl Izumi Sport Tours
|0:03:10
|24
|Kimberley Le Court de Billot (Mri) Matrix Fitness
|0:25:36
|25
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica - Ais
|0:27:46
|26
|Madeleine Ortmüller (Ger) Germany
|0:43:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling
|18:09:54
|2
|Velocio SRAM
|3
|Ale Cipollini
|4
|Orica AIS
|5
|Rabo Liv Womens Cycling Team
|6
|Wiggle Honda
|7
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|8
|Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|9
|Team Liv Plantur
|10
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Matrix Fitness
|12
|Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|13
|USA
|14
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|15
|Germany
|16
|Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International
