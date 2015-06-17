Armitstead released from hospital with no life-threatening injuries

Image 1 of 5 Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 2 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) unhappy with her race Image 3 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans) wins Trofeo Alfredo Binda World Cup (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Boels Dolmans team on the podium to accept teammate Lizzie Armitstead's awards (Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus) Image 5 of 5 Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) celebrates winning the opening stage (Image credit: Women'sTour)

Lizzie Armitstead (Boels Dolmans) has been released from Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and has no life-threatening injuries after a dramatic crash at the Aviva Women's Tour stage 1 finish line in Aldeburgh on Wednesday. The crash happened just seconds after she won the bunch sprint and took the event's first leader's jersey.

Boels Dolmans released a statement several hours after the stage that read, "Team director Danny Stam reported there was no life threatening situation, but she needed to be checked by the medical staff."

Armitstead crashed on the left side of the narrow road where the finish line was set up, only moments after she won the stage. It is unclear how the accident happened, but she hit a group of race photographers who were positioned to capture the finale just beyond the finish line.

Race director Mick Bennett was also among the group of photographers, according to a report from the BBC.

Armitstead received medical attention and was placed in a neck brace and in an oxygen mask, before being taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

Boels Dolmans noted that she was released from the hospital with no life-threatening injuries, and Armitstead later confirmed on Twitter that she had no fractures.

Armitstead returned to the race hotel to join her Boels Dolmans team, however, she made the decision not to start the second stage in Braintree on Thursday.

"I remember winning with the help of my team mates and then not much else, but I am ok, nothing broken just very sore, thank you for kind messages and to the NHS staff who took care of me so well. I won't start tomorrow in the hope of recovering properly for the Nationals," she posted on Twitter.

The British road championships will be held on June 28 in Lincolnshire. Race organizers of the 2015 Giro Rosa also announced on Wednesday that Armitstead would be taking part in this year's edition with her Boels Dolmans team.