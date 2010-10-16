Trending

Mueller adds two more gold medals

Teams with Graf for Madison title, claims scratch race championship

Elite Men - Madison
1Andreas Graf / Andreas Mueller (Aut)19pts
2Michael Knopf / Clemens Selzer (Aut)20
3Lukas Gelosky / Georg Tazreiter (Aut)9
4Stefan Matzner / Matthias Riebenbauer (Aut)6
5Christian Csenar / Georg Reinbrecht (Aut)1
6Philipp Gröfler / Andreas Schmid (Aut)
7Lawrence Gruen / Alex Platonov (Aut)

Elite Men - Scratch Race
1Andreas Mueller (Aut)
2Andreas Graf (Aut)
3Andreas Schmid (Aut)
4Georg Tazreiter (Aut)
5Peter Ochsenhofer (Aut)
6Michael Knopf (Aut)
7Lawrence Gruen (Aut)
8Christian Csenar (Aut)
9Wolfgang Tenor (Aut)
10Teimurase Zauner (Aut)
11Alex Platonov (Aut)
12Leopold Heigl (Aut)
13Philipp Gröfler (Aut)
14Georg Reinbrecht (Aut)
DNFChristopher Imrek (Aut)
DNFLukas Gelosky (Aut)

