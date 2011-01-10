Trending

Riedl solos to 'cross title

Schrattenecker, Wiedner fight for silver

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elke Riedl0:44:27
2Silke Schrattenecker0:00:31
3Stephanie Wiedner0:00:44
4Theresia Kellermayr0:00:48
5Sarah Rijkes
6Viktoria Zeller
7Barbara Eglitis
8Beate Eysinger
9Irma Reinisch
10Petra Zehetner

