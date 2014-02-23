Image 1 of 2 Troy Brosnan wins round 3 and the overall at the Australian MTB National Series (Image credit: Jaime Black) Image 2 of 2 The elite women's downhill podium at round 3 of the Australian National Series (Image credit: Jaime Black)

The 2014 Australian National Mountain Bike Series concluded in Thredbo on Sunday afternoon with Troy Brosnan and Michelle Crisp were crowned downhill series winners in Thredbo. Downhill racers battled it out on the iconic Cannonball Run track.

Elite men

In the elite men's action, the former two-time junior world champion Brosnan came into the round with an almost unassailable lead, but that didn't stop him from delivering on the day.

Close racing saw the fastest time fall repeatedly as the top 10 riders arrived at the finish, and Thomas Crimmins was second last down the hill, posting the then fastest time of the day for the elite field of 4:54.77.

Brosnan was last, and he didn't disappoint the massive crowd at Thredbo. He finished in 4:46.25, the fastest time of the weekend for the final race run of the series, a massive 8.52 seconds faster than Crimmins and the field, to give him both the race win and the national downhill series title.

"I'm really happy with the win, I just pedalled as much as I could and barely had any mistakes. I was a little bit surprised at how fast I actually went," said Brosnan.

Thinking about the series, Brosnan said, "It feels pretty good. I was taking it race by race, and I've come out with the win, another one to tick off and heading into the national champs."

Crimmins would ultimately finish second and David McMillanwould take third

Elite women

In the elite women's race, Michelle Crisp was third last down the track and set a great time of 5:59.22. She would face a nervous wait, with Kellie Weinert and favourite Danielle Beecroft left to finish.

Ultimately neither Beecroft or Weinert would manage to unseat Crisp, although it was Weinert that went frighteningly close to finish second by only 0.1s. Beecroft took the bronze.

Crisp was equal parts relieved and excited. "It's great - after such a terrible year last year with injuries. I still can't quite believe it - I'm so stoked to take out the race and the series in the one day."

Other categories

Tegan Molloy in the under 19s was yet again the fastest female rider of the day by over 12 seconds, an amazing achievement from the junior rider.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing) 0:04:46.25 2 Thomas Crimmins (Giant Bicycles Australia) 0:00:08.52 3 David McMillan (Swell-Specialized Team Thredbo ) 0:00:10.39 4 Graeme Mudd (Lusty Industries - Orange ) 0:00:14.73 5 Rhys Atkinson (Specialized) 0:00:15.53 6 Brendan Moon (Bilt Factory Racing) 0:00:15.80 7 Todd Madsen (Drift Helmet Cam's) 0:00:16.19 8 Timothy Eaton (Giant Bikes) 0:00:16.42 9 Ben Cory 0:00:16.76 10 Brent Smith (TWE Wheels/Endeavour Cycles) 0:00:17.91 11 Luke Ellison (Bilt Bikes) 0:00:19.87 12 Luke Garnham (Thredbo MTB Petri) 0:00:20.11 13 Ben Power (Ben Power Racing) 0:00:20.40 14 Rick Boyer (Lusty Industries - Orange ) 0:00:21.20 15 Matt Hardwick 0:00:21.52 16 Oliver Zwar (Pinner Designs, Yale Australia) 0:00:22.60 17 Mark Conliffe 0:00:24.44 18 Tim Windshuttle (Thredbo MTB, Trek) 0:00:25.09 19 Angus Maddern 0:00:25.46 20 Richard Kreuzer 0:00:25.69 21 Regan Arthur 0:00:25.75 22 Michael Willis 0:00:28.50 23 Blake Nielsen 0:00:29.05 24 Chris Barlin 0:00:31.43 25 Kyle Bishop 0:00:36.94 26 Murray Stephens 0:00:40.29 27 Mathew Dodd (NSDynamics) 0:00:41.18 28 Pedr Lapp 0:00:48.10 29 Elliot Ried 0:01:59.84 30 Joshua Button (GIANT Bicycles) 0:02:08.77 31 Daniel Hallam 32 Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes) 33 Kent Hamilton (Lusty Industries) 34 Dean Lucas (Rowny Sports) DNS Geoff Wilson DNS Tan Hong Chun

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michelle Crisp (Norco Bicycles) 0:05:59.22 2 Kellie Weinert 0:00:00.10 3 Danielle Beecroft (JetBlack) 0:00:03.14 4 Victoria Armstrong 0:00:10.84 5 Brodie Chapman 0:00:22.85

U19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Andrew Crimmins (Kona Factory) 0:04:54.03 2 Matthew McCorkell (Cycles Devinci) 0:00:07.71 3 Aiden Varley (YVC/Giant Race Team) 0:00:10.12 4 Max Warshawsky (Planet Cycles) 0:00:11.70 5 Joel Willis (Fox Suspension) 0:00:12.80 6 Benjamin Dengate (Bilt bikes) 0:00:13.83 7 Ben Hill (Swift Rocky Mountain) 0:00:16.80 8 Jackson Davis (FJC) 0:00:19.08 9 Alec Reid 0:00:20.17 10 David Maggs (Deubel Bikes) 0:00:26.85 11 Cody Love (DSW Designs) 0:00:27.21 12 Dan Booker (Track X, Ride Bellerive) 0:00:28.18 13 Darcy Day (POC) 0:00:32.56 14 Timothy Kmetyk 0:00:33.30 15 Brandon Maxwell 0:00:35.32 16 Darcy Grooby 0:00:36.24 17 Cosi Hofman 0:00:36.43 18 Connor Mackne (Alltrack Bicycles) 0:00:38.73 19 Connor Surgeoner 0:00:39.03 20 Luke Donnelly 0:00:39.86 21 Jarrod Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong) 0:00:43.52 22 Callum Saxby 0:00:46.29 23 Kieran Osborne 0:00:48.22 24 Mathias Butcher (Dentbiz) 0:00:56.15 25 Christopher Green 0:01:00.07 26 Michael Roberts (Blonde Bikes) 0:01:00.63 27 Jack Haugen 0:01:00.65 28 Ryan O'Linn 0:01:19.03 29 Jack McInnes 0:01:36.20 30 Ryan Plunkett (Pushys Fyshwick)

U19 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tegan Molloy (Kona, Thredbo MTB) 0:05:46.31

U15 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Patrick Butler 0:05:43.37 2 James Findlay 0:00:00.14 3 Troy Weinert (Thredbo MTB) 0:00:11.48 4 Bryce Heathcote 0:00:11.52 5 Dylan Fraser 0:00:11.77 6 Jackson Connelly 0:00:22.07 7 Matthew Dinham 0:00:22.23 8 Christopher Palser 0:00:27.91 9 Tom Hansen 0:00:48.16 10 Andy Beer 0:01:51.90 DNS Mitchell Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remy Morton 0:05:00.86 2 Jackson Frew (Giant Bikes) 0:00:03.01 3 Harry Parsons (Red Hub) 0:00:25.44 4 Harri Jones (Planet Cycles) 0:00:26.93 5 Luke Butcher (Dentbiz) 0:00:27.66 6 Jacob Mossner 0:00:28.98 7 Jack Lumb 0:00:31.51 8 Alex Dickson (Sacred Ride) 0:00:31.68 9 Christopher Findlay 0:00:35.23 10 Henry Hunt (Adelaide Independent Racing) 0:00:36.76 11 Matt Kelly (Aldgate Bike Shop) 0:00:37.20 12 Jarrod Murphy 0:00:37.47 13 Riley Horsman (Sacred Ride) 0:00:38.61 14 Lachlan Gibson 0:00:39.58 15 Patrick O'Connor (O'Connor Civil Construction) 0:00:40.08 16 Aidan Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong) 0:00:42.35 17 Matt Ellison 0:00:46.58 18 Harry Ewings 0:00:49.06 19 Grant Christesen 0:01:00.02 20 Logan Quinn 0:01:17.29 21 Harry Donald (planet cycles) DNF Sheldon George DNS Olly Moeller

U17 women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachel Weinert 0:07:02.14

Elite men final series standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Troy Brosnan 330 pts 2 David McMillan 211 3 Thomas Crimmins 204 4 Dean Lucas 171 5 Joshua Button 170 6 Connor Fearon 165 7 Graeme Mudd 158 8 Rhys Atkinson 132 9 Brendan Moon 114 10 Luke Ellison 108 11 Timothy Eaton 105 12 Brent Smith 83 13 Mathew Dodd 64 14 Ben Cory 63 15 Matt Hardwick 62 16 Oliver Zwar 58 17 Todd Madsen 55 18 Liam Panozzo 53 19 Rick Boyer 50 20 Richard Kreuzer 49 21 Chris Barlin 43 22 Peter Knott 39 23 Ben Power 37 24 Henry Blake 35 25 Angus Maddern 34 26 Mark Conliffe 29 27 Luke Garnham 28 28 Luke Ball 26 29 Tim Windshuttle 23 30 William Rischbieth 23 31 Alex Swann 21 32 Ben Crundwell 19 33 Phillip Piazza 19 34 Conor Clancy 18 35 Kent Hamilton 15 36 Regan Arthur 14 37 Michael Willis 14 38 Luke Reynolds 14 39 James Maltman 13 40 Brad McDonnell 13 41 Blake Nielsen 12 42 Ngari Jenkins 10 43 Mikael Amberntsson 10 44 Kyle Bishop 9 45 Jared Rando 9 46 Murray Stephens 8 47 Angus Jackson 8 47 Steven Hauck 8 49 Joel Barrington 8 49 Kieran Jenkins 8 51 Elliot Ried 7 51 Pedr Lapp 7 53 Daniel Hallam 7 54 Conor Bullard 7

Elite women final series standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michelle Crisp 295 pts 2 Danielle Beecroft 215 3 Sarah Booth 210 4 Victoria Armstrong 183 5 Kellie Weinert 165 6 Shelly Flood 140 7 Brodie Chapman 124 8 Carrie McLachlan 79 9 Philippa Rostan 50

U19 men final series standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill 256 pts 2 Andrew Crimmins 253 3 Max Warshawsky 247 4 Aiden Varley 218 5 Matthew McCorkell 208 6 Joel Willis 175 7 Benjamin Dengate 152 8 Dan Booker 138 9 Jackson Davis 133 10 Darcy Grooby 83 11 Dru Berryman 80 12 Connor Mackne 79 13 Matthew Taylor 79 14 Cody Love 72 15 Ryan O'Linn 59 16 Alec Reid 58 17 David Maggs 53 18 Luke Donnelly 43 19 Darcy Day 42 20 Jarrod Wynn 40 21 Ryan Plunkett 38 22 Josh Lea 36 23 Hayden Stead 33 24 Cody Barker 27 25 Drew Gartery 24 26 Cosi Hofman 21 27 Connor O'Dwyer 20 28 Benjamin Kelaart 20 29 Timothy Kmetyk 20 30 Connor Surgeoner 19 31 Brandon Maxwell 16 32 Tim Black 16 33 Joshua Dierickx 15 34 Callum Saxby 13 35 Kelcie Howie 13 36 Nick Bussmann 13 37 Corey Booth 13 38 Rong Min 12 39 Kieran Osborne 11 40 Mathias Butcher 11 41 Christopher Green 11 42 Jack Haugen 10 43 Brad Greenham 9 44 Jack McInnes 8 44 Michael Roberts 8 46 Jack Parsons 8 46 Jack Stewart 8 46 Wade D'arcy 8 49 Joshua Hughes 6

U19 women final series standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tegan Molloy 360 pts 2 Ellie Wale 163

U17 men final series standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Remy Morton 338 pts 2 Jackson Frew 315 3 Harry Parsons 219 4 Harri Jones 169 5 Jacob Mossner 155 6 Jarrod Murphy 114 7 Harry Donald 113 8 Lachlan Gibson 106 9 Henry Hunt 100 10 Logan Quinn 98 11 Riley Horsman 91 12 Matt Kelly 90 13 Christopher Findlay 80 14 Jackson White 79 15 Harry Ewings 73 16 Alex Dickson 67 17 Luke Butcher 65 18 Aidan Wynn 52 19 Jack Lumb 50 20 Ben Silkstone 48 21 Matt Ellison 44 22 Ben Zwar 34 23 Max Heizer 30 24 Leyton Barker 28 25 Jackson Howie 26 26 Patrick O'Connor 25 27 Cameron Wale 21 28 Sheldon George 20 29 Grant Christesen 17 30 Sebastian Barbour 17 31 Kyle Longmore 16 32 Louis Stevens 15 33 Callum Dawes 13 34 Harry Lukasz 13 35 Samuel McNaughton 12