Brosnan and Crisp win final round of Australian downhill series

Both riders claim overall series title

Image 1 of 2

Troy Brosnan wins round 3 and the overall at the Australian MTB National Series

Troy Brosnan wins round 3 and the overall at the Australian MTB National Series
(Image credit: Jaime Black)
Image 2 of 2

The elite women's downhill podium at round 3 of the Australian National Series

The elite women's downhill podium at round 3 of the Australian National Series
(Image credit: Jaime Black)

The 2014 Australian National Mountain Bike Series concluded in Thredbo on Sunday afternoon with Troy Brosnan and Michelle Crisp were crowned downhill series winners in Thredbo. Downhill racers battled it out on the iconic Cannonball Run track.

Elite men

In the elite men's action, the former two-time junior world champion Brosnan came into the round with an almost unassailable lead, but that didn't stop him from delivering on the day.

Close racing saw the fastest time fall repeatedly as the top 10 riders arrived at the finish, and Thomas Crimmins was second last down the hill, posting the then fastest time of the day for the elite field of 4:54.77.

Brosnan was last, and he didn't disappoint the massive crowd at Thredbo. He finished in 4:46.25, the fastest time of the weekend for the final race run of the series, a massive 8.52 seconds faster than Crimmins and the field, to give him both the race win and the national downhill series title.

"I'm really happy with the win, I just pedalled as much as I could and barely had any mistakes. I was a little bit surprised at how fast I actually went," said Brosnan.

Thinking about the series, Brosnan said, "It feels pretty good. I was taking it race by race, and I've come out with the win, another one to tick off and heading into the national champs."

Crimmins would ultimately finish second and David McMillanwould take third

Elite women

In the elite women's race, Michelle Crisp was third last down the track and set a great time of 5:59.22. She would face a nervous wait, with Kellie Weinert and favourite Danielle Beecroft left to finish.

Ultimately neither Beecroft or Weinert would manage to unseat Crisp, although it was Weinert that went frighteningly close to finish second by only 0.1s. Beecroft took the bronze.

Crisp was equal parts relieved and excited. "It's great - after such a terrible year last year with injuries. I still can't quite believe it - I'm so stoked to take out the race and the series in the one day."

Other categories

Tegan Molloy in the under 19s was yet again the fastest female rider of the day by over 12 seconds, an amazing achievement from the junior rider.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing)0:04:46.25
2Thomas Crimmins (Giant Bicycles Australia)0:00:08.52
3David McMillan (Swell-Specialized Team Thredbo )0:00:10.39
4Graeme Mudd (Lusty Industries - Orange )0:00:14.73
5Rhys Atkinson (Specialized)0:00:15.53
6Brendan Moon (Bilt Factory Racing)0:00:15.80
7Todd Madsen (Drift Helmet Cam's)0:00:16.19
8Timothy Eaton (Giant Bikes)0:00:16.42
9Ben Cory0:00:16.76
10Brent Smith (TWE Wheels/Endeavour Cycles)0:00:17.91
11Luke Ellison (Bilt Bikes)0:00:19.87
12Luke Garnham (Thredbo MTB Petri)0:00:20.11
13Ben Power (Ben Power Racing)0:00:20.40
14Rick Boyer (Lusty Industries - Orange )0:00:21.20
15Matt Hardwick0:00:21.52
16Oliver Zwar (Pinner Designs, Yale Australia)0:00:22.60
17Mark Conliffe0:00:24.44
18Tim Windshuttle (Thredbo MTB, Trek)0:00:25.09
19Angus Maddern0:00:25.46
20Richard Kreuzer0:00:25.69
21Regan Arthur0:00:25.75
22Michael Willis0:00:28.50
23Blake Nielsen0:00:29.05
24Chris Barlin0:00:31.43
25Kyle Bishop0:00:36.94
26Murray Stephens0:00:40.29
27Mathew Dodd (NSDynamics)0:00:41.18
28Pedr Lapp0:00:48.10
29Elliot Ried0:01:59.84
30Joshua Button (GIANT Bicycles)0:02:08.77
31Daniel Hallam
32Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)
33Kent Hamilton (Lusty Industries)
34Dean Lucas (Rowny Sports)
DNSGeoff Wilson
DNSTan Hong Chun

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Crisp (Norco Bicycles)0:05:59.22
2Kellie Weinert0:00:00.10
3Danielle Beecroft (JetBlack)0:00:03.14
4Victoria Armstrong0:00:10.84
5Brodie Chapman0:00:22.85

U19 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrew Crimmins (Kona Factory)0:04:54.03
2Matthew McCorkell (Cycles Devinci)0:00:07.71
3Aiden Varley (YVC/Giant Race Team)0:00:10.12
4Max Warshawsky (Planet Cycles)0:00:11.70
5Joel Willis (Fox Suspension)0:00:12.80
6Benjamin Dengate (Bilt bikes)0:00:13.83
7Ben Hill (Swift Rocky Mountain)0:00:16.80
8Jackson Davis (FJC)0:00:19.08
9Alec Reid0:00:20.17
10David Maggs (Deubel Bikes)0:00:26.85
11Cody Love (DSW Designs)0:00:27.21
12Dan Booker (Track X, Ride Bellerive)0:00:28.18
13Darcy Day (POC)0:00:32.56
14Timothy Kmetyk0:00:33.30
15Brandon Maxwell0:00:35.32
16Darcy Grooby0:00:36.24
17Cosi Hofman0:00:36.43
18Connor Mackne (Alltrack Bicycles)0:00:38.73
19Connor Surgeoner0:00:39.03
20Luke Donnelly0:00:39.86
21Jarrod Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)0:00:43.52
22Callum Saxby0:00:46.29
23Kieran Osborne0:00:48.22
24Mathias Butcher (Dentbiz)0:00:56.15
25Christopher Green0:01:00.07
26Michael Roberts (Blonde Bikes)0:01:00.63
27Jack Haugen0:01:00.65
28Ryan O'Linn0:01:19.03
29Jack McInnes0:01:36.20
30Ryan Plunkett (Pushys Fyshwick)

U19 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tegan Molloy (Kona, Thredbo MTB)0:05:46.31

U15 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Patrick Butler0:05:43.37
2James Findlay0:00:00.14
3Troy Weinert (Thredbo MTB)0:00:11.48
4Bryce Heathcote0:00:11.52
5Dylan Fraser0:00:11.77
6Jackson Connelly0:00:22.07
7Matthew Dinham0:00:22.23
8Christopher Palser0:00:27.91
9Tom Hansen0:00:48.16
10Andy Beer0:01:51.90
DNSMitchell Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)

U17 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Morton0:05:00.86
2Jackson Frew (Giant Bikes)0:00:03.01
3Harry Parsons (Red Hub)0:00:25.44
4Harri Jones (Planet Cycles)0:00:26.93
5Luke Butcher (Dentbiz)0:00:27.66
6Jacob Mossner0:00:28.98
7Jack Lumb0:00:31.51
8Alex Dickson (Sacred Ride)0:00:31.68
9Christopher Findlay0:00:35.23
10Henry Hunt (Adelaide Independent Racing)0:00:36.76
11Matt Kelly (Aldgate Bike Shop)0:00:37.20
12Jarrod Murphy0:00:37.47
13Riley Horsman (Sacred Ride)0:00:38.61
14Lachlan Gibson0:00:39.58
15Patrick O'Connor (O'Connor Civil Construction)0:00:40.08
16Aidan Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)0:00:42.35
17Matt Ellison0:00:46.58
18Harry Ewings0:00:49.06
19Grant Christesen0:01:00.02
20Logan Quinn0:01:17.29
21Harry Donald (planet cycles)
DNFSheldon George
DNSOlly Moeller

U17 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Weinert0:07:02.14

Elite men final series standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan330pts
2David McMillan211
3Thomas Crimmins204
4Dean Lucas171
5Joshua Button170
6Connor Fearon165
7Graeme Mudd158
8Rhys Atkinson132
9Brendan Moon114
10Luke Ellison108
11Timothy Eaton105
12Brent Smith83
13Mathew Dodd64
14Ben Cory63
15Matt Hardwick62
16Oliver Zwar58
17Todd Madsen55
18Liam Panozzo53
19Rick Boyer50
20Richard Kreuzer49
21Chris Barlin43
22Peter Knott39
23Ben Power37
24Henry Blake35
25Angus Maddern34
26Mark Conliffe29
27Luke Garnham28
28Luke Ball26
29Tim Windshuttle23
30William Rischbieth23
31Alex Swann21
32Ben Crundwell19
33Phillip Piazza19
34Conor Clancy18
35Kent Hamilton15
36Regan Arthur14
37Michael Willis14
38Luke Reynolds14
39James Maltman13
40Brad McDonnell13
41Blake Nielsen12
42Ngari Jenkins10
43Mikael Amberntsson10
44Kyle Bishop9
45Jared Rando9
46Murray Stephens8
47Angus Jackson8
47Steven Hauck8
49Joel Barrington8
49Kieran Jenkins8
51Elliot Ried7
51Pedr Lapp7
53Daniel Hallam7
54Conor Bullard7

Elite women final series standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michelle Crisp295pts
2Danielle Beecroft215
3Sarah Booth210
4Victoria Armstrong183
5Kellie Weinert165
6Shelly Flood140
7Brodie Chapman124
8Carrie McLachlan79
9Philippa Rostan50

U19 men final series standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill256pts
2Andrew Crimmins253
3Max Warshawsky247
4Aiden Varley218
5Matthew McCorkell208
6Joel Willis175
7Benjamin Dengate152
8Dan Booker138
9Jackson Davis133
10Darcy Grooby83
11Dru Berryman80
12Connor Mackne79
13Matthew Taylor79
14Cody Love72
15Ryan O'Linn59
16Alec Reid58
17David Maggs53
18Luke Donnelly43
19Darcy Day42
20Jarrod Wynn40
21Ryan Plunkett38
22Josh Lea36
23Hayden Stead33
24Cody Barker27
25Drew Gartery24
26Cosi Hofman21
27Connor O'Dwyer20
28Benjamin Kelaart20
29Timothy Kmetyk20
30Connor Surgeoner19
31Brandon Maxwell16
32Tim Black16
33Joshua Dierickx15
34Callum Saxby13
35Kelcie Howie13
36Nick Bussmann13
37Corey Booth13
38Rong Min12
39Kieran Osborne11
40Mathias Butcher11
41Christopher Green11
42Jack Haugen10
43Brad Greenham9
44Jack McInnes8
44Michael Roberts8
46Jack Parsons8
46Jack Stewart8
46Wade D'arcy8
49Joshua Hughes6

U19 women final series standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tegan Molloy360pts
2Ellie Wale163

U17 men final series standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Remy Morton338pts
2Jackson Frew315
3Harry Parsons219
4Harri Jones169
5Jacob Mossner155
6Jarrod Murphy114
7Harry Donald113
8Lachlan Gibson106
9Henry Hunt100
10Logan Quinn98
11Riley Horsman91
12Matt Kelly90
13Christopher Findlay80
14Jackson White79
15Harry Ewings73
16Alex Dickson67
17Luke Butcher65
18Aidan Wynn52
19Jack Lumb50
20Ben Silkstone48
21Matt Ellison44
22Ben Zwar34
23Max Heizer30
24Leyton Barker28
25Jackson Howie26
26Patrick O'Connor25
27Cameron Wale21
28Sheldon George20
29Grant Christesen17
30Sebastian Barbour17
31Kyle Longmore16
32Louis Stevens15
33Callum Dawes13
34Harry Lukasz13
35Samuel McNaughton12

U17 women final series standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Weinert120pts

