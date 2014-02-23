Brosnan and Crisp win final round of Australian downhill series
Both riders claim overall series title
Downhill: -
The 2014 Australian National Mountain Bike Series concluded in Thredbo on Sunday afternoon with Troy Brosnan and Michelle Crisp were crowned downhill series winners in Thredbo. Downhill racers battled it out on the iconic Cannonball Run track.
Elite men
In the elite men's action, the former two-time junior world champion Brosnan came into the round with an almost unassailable lead, but that didn't stop him from delivering on the day.
Close racing saw the fastest time fall repeatedly as the top 10 riders arrived at the finish, and Thomas Crimmins was second last down the hill, posting the then fastest time of the day for the elite field of 4:54.77.
Brosnan was last, and he didn't disappoint the massive crowd at Thredbo. He finished in 4:46.25, the fastest time of the weekend for the final race run of the series, a massive 8.52 seconds faster than Crimmins and the field, to give him both the race win and the national downhill series title.
"I'm really happy with the win, I just pedalled as much as I could and barely had any mistakes. I was a little bit surprised at how fast I actually went," said Brosnan.
Thinking about the series, Brosnan said, "It feels pretty good. I was taking it race by race, and I've come out with the win, another one to tick off and heading into the national champs."
Crimmins would ultimately finish second and David McMillanwould take third
Elite women
In the elite women's race, Michelle Crisp was third last down the track and set a great time of 5:59.22. She would face a nervous wait, with Kellie Weinert and favourite Danielle Beecroft left to finish.
Ultimately neither Beecroft or Weinert would manage to unseat Crisp, although it was Weinert that went frighteningly close to finish second by only 0.1s. Beecroft took the bronze.
Crisp was equal parts relieved and excited. "It's great - after such a terrible year last year with injuries. I still can't quite believe it - I'm so stoked to take out the race and the series in the one day."
Other categories
Tegan Molloy in the under 19s was yet again the fastest female rider of the day by over 12 seconds, an amazing achievement from the junior rider.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Troy Brosnan (Specialized Racing)
|0:04:46.25
|2
|Thomas Crimmins (Giant Bicycles Australia)
|0:00:08.52
|3
|David McMillan (Swell-Specialized Team Thredbo )
|0:00:10.39
|4
|Graeme Mudd (Lusty Industries - Orange )
|0:00:14.73
|5
|Rhys Atkinson (Specialized)
|0:00:15.53
|6
|Brendan Moon (Bilt Factory Racing)
|0:00:15.80
|7
|Todd Madsen (Drift Helmet Cam's)
|0:00:16.19
|8
|Timothy Eaton (Giant Bikes)
|0:00:16.42
|9
|Ben Cory
|0:00:16.76
|10
|Brent Smith (TWE Wheels/Endeavour Cycles)
|0:00:17.91
|11
|Luke Ellison (Bilt Bikes)
|0:00:19.87
|12
|Luke Garnham (Thredbo MTB Petri)
|0:00:20.11
|13
|Ben Power (Ben Power Racing)
|0:00:20.40
|14
|Rick Boyer (Lusty Industries - Orange )
|0:00:21.20
|15
|Matt Hardwick
|0:00:21.52
|16
|Oliver Zwar (Pinner Designs, Yale Australia)
|0:00:22.60
|17
|Mark Conliffe
|0:00:24.44
|18
|Tim Windshuttle (Thredbo MTB, Trek)
|0:00:25.09
|19
|Angus Maddern
|0:00:25.46
|20
|Richard Kreuzer
|0:00:25.69
|21
|Regan Arthur
|0:00:25.75
|22
|Michael Willis
|0:00:28.50
|23
|Blake Nielsen
|0:00:29.05
|24
|Chris Barlin
|0:00:31.43
|25
|Kyle Bishop
|0:00:36.94
|26
|Murray Stephens
|0:00:40.29
|27
|Mathew Dodd (NSDynamics)
|0:00:41.18
|28
|Pedr Lapp
|0:00:48.10
|29
|Elliot Ried
|0:01:59.84
|30
|Joshua Button (GIANT Bicycles)
|0:02:08.77
|31
|Daniel Hallam
|32
|Conor Bullard (Bilt Bikes)
|33
|Kent Hamilton (Lusty Industries)
|34
|Dean Lucas (Rowny Sports)
|DNS
|Geoff Wilson
|DNS
|Tan Hong Chun
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michelle Crisp (Norco Bicycles)
|0:05:59.22
|2
|Kellie Weinert
|0:00:00.10
|3
|Danielle Beecroft (JetBlack)
|0:00:03.14
|4
|Victoria Armstrong
|0:00:10.84
|5
|Brodie Chapman
|0:00:22.85
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrew Crimmins (Kona Factory)
|0:04:54.03
|2
|Matthew McCorkell (Cycles Devinci)
|0:00:07.71
|3
|Aiden Varley (YVC/Giant Race Team)
|0:00:10.12
|4
|Max Warshawsky (Planet Cycles)
|0:00:11.70
|5
|Joel Willis (Fox Suspension)
|0:00:12.80
|6
|Benjamin Dengate (Bilt bikes)
|0:00:13.83
|7
|Ben Hill (Swift Rocky Mountain)
|0:00:16.80
|8
|Jackson Davis (FJC)
|0:00:19.08
|9
|Alec Reid
|0:00:20.17
|10
|David Maggs (Deubel Bikes)
|0:00:26.85
|11
|Cody Love (DSW Designs)
|0:00:27.21
|12
|Dan Booker (Track X, Ride Bellerive)
|0:00:28.18
|13
|Darcy Day (POC)
|0:00:32.56
|14
|Timothy Kmetyk
|0:00:33.30
|15
|Brandon Maxwell
|0:00:35.32
|16
|Darcy Grooby
|0:00:36.24
|17
|Cosi Hofman
|0:00:36.43
|18
|Connor Mackne (Alltrack Bicycles)
|0:00:38.73
|19
|Connor Surgeoner
|0:00:39.03
|20
|Luke Donnelly
|0:00:39.86
|21
|Jarrod Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)
|0:00:43.52
|22
|Callum Saxby
|0:00:46.29
|23
|Kieran Osborne
|0:00:48.22
|24
|Mathias Butcher (Dentbiz)
|0:00:56.15
|25
|Christopher Green
|0:01:00.07
|26
|Michael Roberts (Blonde Bikes)
|0:01:00.63
|27
|Jack Haugen
|0:01:00.65
|28
|Ryan O'Linn
|0:01:19.03
|29
|Jack McInnes
|0:01:36.20
|30
|Ryan Plunkett (Pushys Fyshwick)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tegan Molloy (Kona, Thredbo MTB)
|0:05:46.31
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Patrick Butler
|0:05:43.37
|2
|James Findlay
|0:00:00.14
|3
|Troy Weinert (Thredbo MTB)
|0:00:11.48
|4
|Bryce Heathcote
|0:00:11.52
|5
|Dylan Fraser
|0:00:11.77
|6
|Jackson Connelly
|0:00:22.07
|7
|Matthew Dinham
|0:00:22.23
|8
|Christopher Palser
|0:00:27.91
|9
|Tom Hansen
|0:00:48.16
|10
|Andy Beer
|0:01:51.90
|DNS
|Mitchell Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remy Morton
|0:05:00.86
|2
|Jackson Frew (Giant Bikes)
|0:00:03.01
|3
|Harry Parsons (Red Hub)
|0:00:25.44
|4
|Harri Jones (Planet Cycles)
|0:00:26.93
|5
|Luke Butcher (Dentbiz)
|0:00:27.66
|6
|Jacob Mossner
|0:00:28.98
|7
|Jack Lumb
|0:00:31.51
|8
|Alex Dickson (Sacred Ride)
|0:00:31.68
|9
|Christopher Findlay
|0:00:35.23
|10
|Henry Hunt (Adelaide Independent Racing)
|0:00:36.76
|11
|Matt Kelly (Aldgate Bike Shop)
|0:00:37.20
|12
|Jarrod Murphy
|0:00:37.47
|13
|Riley Horsman (Sacred Ride)
|0:00:38.61
|14
|Lachlan Gibson
|0:00:39.58
|15
|Patrick O'Connor (O'Connor Civil Construction)
|0:00:40.08
|16
|Aidan Wynn (Avanti Plus Wollongong)
|0:00:42.35
|17
|Matt Ellison
|0:00:46.58
|18
|Harry Ewings
|0:00:49.06
|19
|Grant Christesen
|0:01:00.02
|20
|Logan Quinn
|0:01:17.29
|21
|Harry Donald (planet cycles)
|DNF
|Sheldon George
|DNS
|Olly Moeller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Weinert
|0:07:02.14
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Troy Brosnan
|330
|pts
|2
|David McMillan
|211
|3
|Thomas Crimmins
|204
|4
|Dean Lucas
|171
|5
|Joshua Button
|170
|6
|Connor Fearon
|165
|7
|Graeme Mudd
|158
|8
|Rhys Atkinson
|132
|9
|Brendan Moon
|114
|10
|Luke Ellison
|108
|11
|Timothy Eaton
|105
|12
|Brent Smith
|83
|13
|Mathew Dodd
|64
|14
|Ben Cory
|63
|15
|Matt Hardwick
|62
|16
|Oliver Zwar
|58
|17
|Todd Madsen
|55
|18
|Liam Panozzo
|53
|19
|Rick Boyer
|50
|20
|Richard Kreuzer
|49
|21
|Chris Barlin
|43
|22
|Peter Knott
|39
|23
|Ben Power
|37
|24
|Henry Blake
|35
|25
|Angus Maddern
|34
|26
|Mark Conliffe
|29
|27
|Luke Garnham
|28
|28
|Luke Ball
|26
|29
|Tim Windshuttle
|23
|30
|William Rischbieth
|23
|31
|Alex Swann
|21
|32
|Ben Crundwell
|19
|33
|Phillip Piazza
|19
|34
|Conor Clancy
|18
|35
|Kent Hamilton
|15
|36
|Regan Arthur
|14
|37
|Michael Willis
|14
|38
|Luke Reynolds
|14
|39
|James Maltman
|13
|40
|Brad McDonnell
|13
|41
|Blake Nielsen
|12
|42
|Ngari Jenkins
|10
|43
|Mikael Amberntsson
|10
|44
|Kyle Bishop
|9
|45
|Jared Rando
|9
|46
|Murray Stephens
|8
|47
|Angus Jackson
|8
|47
|Steven Hauck
|8
|49
|Joel Barrington
|8
|49
|Kieran Jenkins
|8
|51
|Elliot Ried
|7
|51
|Pedr Lapp
|7
|53
|Daniel Hallam
|7
|54
|Conor Bullard
|7
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michelle Crisp
|295
|pts
|2
|Danielle Beecroft
|215
|3
|Sarah Booth
|210
|4
|Victoria Armstrong
|183
|5
|Kellie Weinert
|165
|6
|Shelly Flood
|140
|7
|Brodie Chapman
|124
|8
|Carrie McLachlan
|79
|9
|Philippa Rostan
|50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Hill
|256
|pts
|2
|Andrew Crimmins
|253
|3
|Max Warshawsky
|247
|4
|Aiden Varley
|218
|5
|Matthew McCorkell
|208
|6
|Joel Willis
|175
|7
|Benjamin Dengate
|152
|8
|Dan Booker
|138
|9
|Jackson Davis
|133
|10
|Darcy Grooby
|83
|11
|Dru Berryman
|80
|12
|Connor Mackne
|79
|13
|Matthew Taylor
|79
|14
|Cody Love
|72
|15
|Ryan O'Linn
|59
|16
|Alec Reid
|58
|17
|David Maggs
|53
|18
|Luke Donnelly
|43
|19
|Darcy Day
|42
|20
|Jarrod Wynn
|40
|21
|Ryan Plunkett
|38
|22
|Josh Lea
|36
|23
|Hayden Stead
|33
|24
|Cody Barker
|27
|25
|Drew Gartery
|24
|26
|Cosi Hofman
|21
|27
|Connor O'Dwyer
|20
|28
|Benjamin Kelaart
|20
|29
|Timothy Kmetyk
|20
|30
|Connor Surgeoner
|19
|31
|Brandon Maxwell
|16
|32
|Tim Black
|16
|33
|Joshua Dierickx
|15
|34
|Callum Saxby
|13
|35
|Kelcie Howie
|13
|36
|Nick Bussmann
|13
|37
|Corey Booth
|13
|38
|Rong Min
|12
|39
|Kieran Osborne
|11
|40
|Mathias Butcher
|11
|41
|Christopher Green
|11
|42
|Jack Haugen
|10
|43
|Brad Greenham
|9
|44
|Jack McInnes
|8
|44
|Michael Roberts
|8
|46
|Jack Parsons
|8
|46
|Jack Stewart
|8
|46
|Wade D'arcy
|8
|49
|Joshua Hughes
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tegan Molloy
|360
|pts
|2
|Ellie Wale
|163
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Remy Morton
|338
|pts
|2
|Jackson Frew
|315
|3
|Harry Parsons
|219
|4
|Harri Jones
|169
|5
|Jacob Mossner
|155
|6
|Jarrod Murphy
|114
|7
|Harry Donald
|113
|8
|Lachlan Gibson
|106
|9
|Henry Hunt
|100
|10
|Logan Quinn
|98
|11
|Riley Horsman
|91
|12
|Matt Kelly
|90
|13
|Christopher Findlay
|80
|14
|Jackson White
|79
|15
|Harry Ewings
|73
|16
|Alex Dickson
|67
|17
|Luke Butcher
|65
|18
|Aidan Wynn
|52
|19
|Jack Lumb
|50
|20
|Ben Silkstone
|48
|21
|Matt Ellison
|44
|22
|Ben Zwar
|34
|23
|Max Heizer
|30
|24
|Leyton Barker
|28
|25
|Jackson Howie
|26
|26
|Patrick O'Connor
|25
|27
|Cameron Wale
|21
|28
|Sheldon George
|20
|29
|Grant Christesen
|17
|30
|Sebastian Barbour
|17
|31
|Kyle Longmore
|16
|32
|Louis Stevens
|15
|33
|Callum Dawes
|13
|34
|Harry Lukasz
|13
|35
|Samuel McNaughton
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Weinert
|120
|pts
