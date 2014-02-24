McConnell and Henderson win Thredbo cross country
Ivory and King claim overall Australian cross country series titles
Cross country: -
Jenny King and Cameron Ivory finished off an excellent season of racing with podium finishes in Moama to be crowned the 2014 Australian National Mountain Bike cross country series winners on Saturday in Moama.
The final round of the series presented by Mountain Bike Australia saw racing action for the cross country taking place in a brand new mountain bike park built on the banks of the Murray river. The unique track is shorter and faster than most in Australia, delivering exciting racing across all classes.
Elite men
In the elite men's racing, lead riders stayed together in a tight bunch for the first two laps, but it wouldn't take long for the true class of two-time Olympian Dan McConnell to come the fore. McConnell broke away on lap 3 and would never look back. McConnell proceeded to extend his lead for each of the last five laps. In many ways, it was just another day at the office for the seasoned professional who is now a cut above the rest.
"The race was fast at the start, and on lap 3 I felt fairly good and a few gaps started to appear," said McConnell. "I got away for a little bit and was able to settle in and enjoy myself on the fun and flowy trails." McConnell was second in the World Cup Series last year, and he's feeling good about 2014. "To win by as much as I did, I'm pretty happy, the form seems to be coming good with good time to the first World Cup so it's promising."
Cameron Ivory placed second outright today after a strong battle with Michael Crosbie in the early laps and Adrian Jackson would take third.
Ivory's second place would secure him the series title. The understated rider, who is still riding in the under 23 category, wasn't expecting to win. "I'm a little bit surprised - and very pleased." He has an eye on the nationals in two weeks. "I can't wait for the national championships, I need to work on a few things before then, but I'm counting down the days."
Elite women
The elite women's field was one of the best fields assembled in recent years. Racing fast from the start-line a star-studded lead group formed instantly - Bec Henderson, Peta Mullens, Tory Thomas, Jenny King and Rowena Fry.
There was some position swapping, but it wouldn't be until the fourth lap that there was a decisive move by the pair of Henderson and Mullens to separate and stay away.
On lap 5, Henderson attempted to power away for the win but was caught by Mullens who would then lead for most of the last lap. In the end though, it would be Henderson who would retake the lead on the last fireroad and hold that position in a hard finish-straight sprint to record another win.
Henderson said, "It was a tough race, there was absolutely no rest having all the best riders in Australia here. It was also a really tactical race, you have to be careful not to blow out as it's actually quite a long."
Jenni King was the 2012 series winner, and she delivered the goods again across the races in 2014 to win the title again. "Today was a bit touch and go, I think it was on the third last lap, I noticed my rear tyre was going flat but I got a quick change and managed to still finish fourth, it was good to have a consistent series."
Other categories
In the under 19 action, recently crowned New Zealand U19 National Champion Ben Oliver brought his excellent form to Australia to take the win in the men's, and versatile rider Ellie Wale took the win for the under 19 women.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel McConnell
|1:52:50
|2
|Cameron Ivory*
|0:03:14
|3
|Adrian Jackson
|0:03:48
|4
|Mark Tupalski
|0:03:57
|5
|Ben Forbes*
|0:04:18
|6
|Michael Crosbie*
|0:05:10
|7
|Nicholas Morgan
|0:05:19
|8
|Brendan Johnston
|0:07:03
|9
|Scott Bowden*
|0:07:25
|10
|Chris Hamilton*
|0:07:51
|11
|Shaun Lewis
|0:08:19
|12
|Tristan Ward*
|0:08:24
|13
|Murray Spink
|0:09:11
|14
|Travis Frisby
|15
|Ethan Kelly*
|0:09:32
|16
|Tom Goddard*
|0:09:55
|17
|John Groves
|0:10:33
|18
|Steven Cusworth
|0:10:34
|19
|Warrack Leach
|0:10:56
|20
|Brendan Adair*
|0:11:16
|21
|Tasman Nankervis*
|0:11:44
|22
|Lachlan Paton
|0:11:56
|23
|Matthew Molan
|0:12:53
|24
|Kyle Ward*
|0:13:57
|25
|Aiden Stewart
|0:15:36
|-1lap
|Ben Bradley*
|-2laps
|Alexander Meyland*
|-3laps
|Russell Nankervis*
|-3laps
|Samuel Barnden*
|-3laps
|Jack Lavis*
|-3laps
|Sid Taberlay
|-4laps
|Liam Harland*
|-5laps
|Jacob Sutherland
|DNF
|Sebastian Jayne*
|DNF
|William Geor
|DNF
|Nathan Oman*
|DNS
|Andrew Blair
|DNS
|Jack Haig*
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rebecca Henderson
|1:39:27
|2
|Peta Mullens
|0:00:01
|3
|Tory Thomas
|0:00:47
|4
|Jenni King
|0:00:54
|5
|Rowena Fry
|0:04:10
|6
|Sarah Riley
|0:04:17
|7
|Rebecca Locke
|0:04:23
|8
|Melissa Anset
|0:04:24
|9
|Holly Harris*
|0:04:25
|10
|Therese Rhodes
|0:06:20
|11
|April McDonough
|0:06:44
|12
|Karen Hill
|0:09:07
|13
|Kelly Bartlett
|0:10:36
|14
|Emily Parkes*
|0:11:15
|15
|Katie Chancellor
|0:15:58
|DNF
|Renata Bucher
|DNF
|Emma Colson
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Oliver
|1:03:43
|2
|David Ashby-Coventry
|0:00:01
|3
|Reece Tucknott
|0:00:02
|4
|Jayden Ward
|0:00:29
|5
|Felix Smalley
|0:00:47
|6
|Michael Potter
|0:00:56
|7
|Callum Carson
|0:01:01
|8
|Luke Brame
|0:01:28
|9
|Mitchell Greenway
|0:01:29
|10
|Harrison Ernst
|0:01:57
|11
|Alex Lack
|0:02:38
|12
|Bryan Dunkin
|0:03:24
|13
|Foley Lachal
|0:03:38
|14
|Tom Green
|0:04:02
|15
|Liam Jeffries
|0:05:00
|16
|Dean Madden
|0:09:06
|17
|Jack Booth
|0:11:19
|18
|Mitchell Dosser
|0:17:19
|DNF
|Foley Lachal
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellie Wale
|1:03:15
|2
|Sara Mills
|0:01:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isaac Buckell
|0:53:13
|2
|Oliver Armstrong
|0:00:10
|3
|Dylan McKenna
|0:00:11
|4
|Michael Harris
|0:00:18
|5
|Samuel McNaughton
|0:02:13
|6
|Jack Feltham
|0:02:34
|7
|Ben Walkerden
|0:03:13
|8
|Riley Morgan
|0:04:22
|9
|Ayden Venturin
|0:07:43
|10
|Joshua Sullivan
|0:07:53
|11
|Lex Bounds
|0:08:03
|12
|Jasper Albrecht
|0:08:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mikayla Wolfe
|1:04:13
|2
|Ebony Tanzen
|0:13:35
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Wright
|0:40:17
|2
|Ben Metcalfe
|0:00:27
|3
|Jarrah Forrer
|0:01:03
|4
|Matthew Dinham
|0:03:07
|5
|Samuel Buckell
|0:09:12
|6
|Mitchell Thompson
|0:12:16
|DNF
|Joshua Tanzen
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Cuthbert
|0:49:39
|2
|Teagan Atherstone
|0:04:31
|3
|Amy Jackson
|0:09:32
|4
|Sabrina Ernst
|0:17:08
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Ivory*
|168
|pts
|2
|Daniel McConnell
|160
|3
|Michael Crosbie*
|151
|4
|Jared Graves
|145
|5
|Mark Tupalski
|129
|6
|Adrian Jackson
|113
|7
|Brendan Johnston
|104
|8
|Ben Forbes*
|87
|9
|Nicholas Morgan
|67
|10
|Kyle Ward*
|62
|11
|Andrew Blair
|57
|12
|Travis Frisby
|55
|13
|Shaun Lewis
|54
|14
|Chris Hamilton*
|51
|15
|Scott Bowden*
|50
|15
|Shaun Lewis
|50
|17
|Murray Spink
|41
|18
|Craig Cooke
|32
|19
|Tristan Ward*
|30
|20
|Dylan Cooper
|29
|20
|John Groves
|29
|22
|Ethan Kelly*
|27
|22
|Tom Goddard*
|27
|24
|Sam Chancellor
|22
|25
|Russell Nankervis*
|19
|26
|Ben Bradley*
|18
|26
|Steven Cusworth
|18
|28
|Matthew Molan
|17
|28
|Warrack Leach
|17
|30
|Daniel Braunsteins
|16
|31
|Brendan Adair*
|15
|32
|Jason Lowndes*
|14
|32
|Sebastian Jayne*
|14
|34
|Lachlan Paton
|13
|34
|Todd Lorenz
|13
|36
|Lucas Sproson
|10
|36
|Samuel Barnden*
|10
|36
|Tasman Nankervis*
|10
|39
|Alexander Meyland*
|8
|39
|Glen Sinnott
|8
|39
|Sid Taberlay
|8
|42
|Christopher Aitken*
|7
|43
|Aiden Stewart
|6
|43
|Michael England
|6
|45
|Jack Allison*
|5
|45
|Jack Lavis*
|5
|45
|Landon Arthur
|5
|48
|Jacob Sutherland
|4
|48
|Liam Harland*
|50
|Declan Wharton*
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenni King
|193
|pts
|2
|Tory Thomas
|175
|3
|Rebecca Henderson
|160
|4
|Peta Mullens
|120
|5
|Sarah Riley
|105
|6
|Rowena Fry
|86
|7
|Karen Hill
|84
|8
|Melissa Anset
|77
|9
|Emily Parkes*
|60
|9
|Therese Rhodes
|60
|11
|Kelly Bartlett
|56
|12
|Rebecca Locke
|55
|13
|Jodie Willett
|48
|14
|April McDonough
|40
|15
|Anna Beck
|33
|15
|Jenny Fay
|33
|15
|Katie Chancellor
|33
|18
|Eliza Kwan
|29
|19
|Holly Harris*
|25
|19
|Ruth Corset
|25
|21
|Jessica Douglas
|19
|21
|Sarah Holmes
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchell Greenway
|185
|pts
|2
|Reece Tucknott
|175
|3
|Jayden Ward
|139
|4
|Michael Potter
|136
|5
|Liam Jeffries
|129
|6
|Felix Smalley
|106
|7
|Callum Carson
|104
|8
|Luke Brame
|87
|9
|Ben Oliver
|80
|10
|David Ashby-Coventry
|65
|11
|Harrison Ernst
|64
|12
|Simon Harrington
|58
|13
|Tom Green
|48
|14
|Jack Booth
|46
|15
|Alex Lack
|40
|16
|Cosi Hofman
|32
|17
|Jonathon Dahl
|30
|18
|Jonathon Noble
|22
|19
|Bryan Dunkin
|19
|19
|David Bleakley
|19
|19
|Josh Hooton
|19
|22
|Tynan Cox
|18
|23
|Dean Madden
|15
|23
|Foley Lachal
|15
|25
|Shane VanLuenen
|14
|26
|Ben Lack
|13
|26
|Brendan Rose
|13
|26
|Mitchell Dosser
|13
|29
|Jet Turner
|12
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellie Wale
|215
|pts
|2
|Sara Mills
|195
|3
|Sarah Tucknott
|80
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Isaac Buckell
|208
|pts
|2
|Ben Walkerden
|168
|3
|Dylan Mckenna
|158
|4
|Samuel McNaughton
|124
|5
|Kian Lerch-Mackinnon
|120
|6
|Oliver Armstrong
|108
|7
|Jack Feltham
|86
|8
|Jasper Albrecht
|56
|9
|Riley Morgan
|54
|10
|Michael Denton
|48
|10
|Michael Harris
|48
|12
|Ayden Venturin
|45
|13
|Lex Bounds
|38
|14
|Josh Battye
|33
|14
|Nick Pedler
|33
|16
|Luke Pankhurst
|29
|17
|Connor Rose
|25
|18
|Adam Blazevic
|22
|18
|Joshua Sullivan
|22
|18
|Sean Maggs
|22
|21
|Griff Knight
|20
|22
|Joel Kristensen
|17
|22
|Oliver Gibson
|17
|24
|Bryce Penno
|16
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ebony Tanzen
|210
|pts
|2
|Mikayla Wolfe
|160
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Wright
|240
|pts
|2
|Jarrah Forrer
|175
|3
|Matthew Dinham
|131
|4
|Ben Metcalfe
|120
|5
|Samuel Buckell
|101
|6
|Joshua Tanzen
|86
|7
|Callum Inglis
|68
|8
|Charlie Brodie
|48
|9
|Jake Sedgman
|43
|10
|Mitchell Thompson
|38
|11
|Charlie Todd
|33
|11
|Robert Allison
|33
|13
|Johl Basso
|29
|13
|Tristan Miller
|29
|15
|Thomas Gibson
|25
|16
|Alexander Matthews
|22
|16
|Joshua Markham
|22
|18
|Nohah Dayman
|20
|19
|Oliver Beaumont
|19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zoe Cuthbert
|240
|pts
|2
|Teagan Atherstone
|195
|3
|Amy Jackson
|165
|4
|Sally Potter
|96
|5
|Sabrina Ernst
|48
|6
|Grace Upton Jones
|43
