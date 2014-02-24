Image 1 of 2 Emily Parkes topped the elite women's series podium for the eliminator (Image credit: Russell Baker) Image 2 of 2 Cameron Ivory topped the elite men's podium for the eliminator series (Image credit: Russell Baker)

Moama Mountain Bike park served up perfect eliminator action to a large crowd gathered on the banks of Murray River in Southern NSW. At the end of the day, Cameron Ivory and Rowena Fry won the final round of racing while Ivory and Emily Parkes took top honors in the overall series.

Elite men

The elite men's racing was fast and furious, and four riders in the final attacked the first climb together as a group: Cameron Ivory, Nicholas Morgan, Sebastian Jayne and Ben Forbes.

The four riders raced wheel on wheel throughout, and a massive sprint started when riders first saw the finish line. Ivory would back up yesterday's series win to take both today's eliminator race and the national series for the elite men.

A modest Ivory reflected on taking the series win in both the eliminator and cross country formats. "I'm a little bit surprised again, I'm quite happy," said Ivory. "It's a huge step up for me. It's the year to do it with Commonwealth Games selections, and also I'm aiming for a spot on the world championships team."

Elite women

The elite women's racing featured former short track national champion Rowena Fry, Olympian Rebecca Henderson and young guns Emily Parkes and Holly Harris.

Fry and Parkes established a lead early and would battle it out around the course, but in a finish line sprint, Fry would hold out Parkes for the win.

Parkes took second in every round of the series in amazingly close racing and her performance today secured her the national series title

"It's fantastic to take the win, it's great motivation to take into the national champs," said Parkes, who enjoys the eliminator discipline. "I like the close racing, the competitiveness and the courses are usually pretty technical."

Russ Baker, President of Mountain Bike Australia, said, "It's been a successful 2014 series. I'd like to thank all of the riders for supporting MTBA in running the series for them. It has provided an excellent platform for both our developing riders and those heading overseas to international competition."

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cameron Ivory 2 Nicholas Morgan 3 Sebastian Jayne 4 Ben Forbes 5 Daniel McConnell 6 Matthew Molan 7 Luke Brame 8 Bryan Dunkin

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rowena Fry 2 Emily Parkes 3 Rebecca Henderson 4 Holly Harris 5 Zoe Cuthbert 6 Sara Mills 7 Dora Bettridge 8 Jennifer Enderby

U17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Samuel McNaughton 2 Jarrah Forrer 3 Ben Walkerden 4 Dylan McKenna 5 Jack Feltham DNS Ben Metcalfe DNS Joshua Sullivan DNS Oliver Armstrong

Elite men final series results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cameron Ivory 185 pts 2 Daniel McConnell 123 3 Sebastian Jayne 93 4 Luke Brame 91 5 Felix Smalley 79 6 Connor Mackne 69 7 Jack Lavis 66 8 Andrew Blair 65 8 Cameron Ryan 65 8 Nicholas Morgan 65 11 Jason Lowndes 63 12 Liam Jeffries 61 12 Tristan Ward 61 14 Michael Potter 57 15 Jack Lamshed 55 16 Ben Forbes 48 16 Samuel Barnden 48 18 Benjamin Dengate 47 18 Reece Tucknott 47 20 Andrew Choma 45 21 Cosi Hofman 43 21 Scott Bowden 43 23 Matthew McCorkell 38 23 Matthew Molan 38 25 Christopher Aitken 37 26 Kyle Ward 30 27 Bryan Dunkin 29 27 Shaun Lewis 29 29 Jack Booth 28 30 Jack Allison 25 30 Thomas Crimmins 25 32 Todd Lorenz 19 33 Jonathon Noble 18 33 Tom Goddard 18 35 Alex Lack 14 35 Callum Kidney 14 35 Dean Madden 14 35 Ethan Kelly 14 35 Foley Lachal 14 35 Jayden Ward 14 35 Jet Turner 14 35 Lachlan Paton 14 35 Russell Nankervis 14 44 Brendan Rose 12 45 Adrian Jackson 6 45 Andrew Mock 6 45 Brendan Johnston 6 45 Callum Carson 6 45 Tom Green 6 45 William Geor 6

Elite women final series results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Parkes 185 pts 2 Rowena Fry 160 3 Rebecca Henderson 135 4 Zoe Cuthbert 114 5 Sara Mills 100 6 Jennifer Enderby 76 7 Sarah Holmes 65 8 Kelly Bartlett 56 9 Jenny Fay 55 10 Sally Potter 54 11 Holly Harris 48 11 Philippa Rostan 48 11 Sarah Tucknott 48 14 Brodie Chapman 43 14 Jaclyn Schapel 43 16 Dora Bettridge 33 17 Ebony Tanzen 25 18 April McDonough 18 18 Karen Hill 18 18 Peta Mullens 18