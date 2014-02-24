Ivory and Fry win eliminator final round at Australian National Series
Ivory and Parkes claim overall series titles
Eliminator: -
Moama Mountain Bike park served up perfect eliminator action to a large crowd gathered on the banks of Murray River in Southern NSW. At the end of the day, Cameron Ivory and Rowena Fry won the final round of racing while Ivory and Emily Parkes took top honors in the overall series.
Elite men
The elite men's racing was fast and furious, and four riders in the final attacked the first climb together as a group: Cameron Ivory, Nicholas Morgan, Sebastian Jayne and Ben Forbes.
The four riders raced wheel on wheel throughout, and a massive sprint started when riders first saw the finish line. Ivory would back up yesterday's series win to take both today's eliminator race and the national series for the elite men.
A modest Ivory reflected on taking the series win in both the eliminator and cross country formats. "I'm a little bit surprised again, I'm quite happy," said Ivory. "It's a huge step up for me. It's the year to do it with Commonwealth Games selections, and also I'm aiming for a spot on the world championships team."
Elite women
The elite women's racing featured former short track national champion Rowena Fry, Olympian Rebecca Henderson and young guns Emily Parkes and Holly Harris.
Fry and Parkes established a lead early and would battle it out around the course, but in a finish line sprint, Fry would hold out Parkes for the win.
Parkes took second in every round of the series in amazingly close racing and her performance today secured her the national series title
"It's fantastic to take the win, it's great motivation to take into the national champs," said Parkes, who enjoys the eliminator discipline. "I like the close racing, the competitiveness and the courses are usually pretty technical."
Russ Baker, President of Mountain Bike Australia, said, "It's been a successful 2014 series. I'd like to thank all of the riders for supporting MTBA in running the series for them. It has provided an excellent platform for both our developing riders and those heading overseas to international competition."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Cameron Ivory
|2
|Nicholas Morgan
|3
|Sebastian Jayne
|4
|Ben Forbes
|5
|Daniel McConnell
|6
|Matthew Molan
|7
|Luke Brame
|8
|Bryan Dunkin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rowena Fry
|2
|Emily Parkes
|3
|Rebecca Henderson
|4
|Holly Harris
|5
|Zoe Cuthbert
|6
|Sara Mills
|7
|Dora Bettridge
|8
|Jennifer Enderby
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Samuel McNaughton
|2
|Jarrah Forrer
|3
|Ben Walkerden
|4
|Dylan McKenna
|5
|Jack Feltham
|DNS
|Ben Metcalfe
|DNS
|Joshua Sullivan
|DNS
|Oliver Armstrong
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cameron Ivory
|185
|pts
|2
|Daniel McConnell
|123
|3
|Sebastian Jayne
|93
|4
|Luke Brame
|91
|5
|Felix Smalley
|79
|6
|Connor Mackne
|69
|7
|Jack Lavis
|66
|8
|Andrew Blair
|65
|8
|Cameron Ryan
|65
|8
|Nicholas Morgan
|65
|11
|Jason Lowndes
|63
|12
|Liam Jeffries
|61
|12
|Tristan Ward
|61
|14
|Michael Potter
|57
|15
|Jack Lamshed
|55
|16
|Ben Forbes
|48
|16
|Samuel Barnden
|48
|18
|Benjamin Dengate
|47
|18
|Reece Tucknott
|47
|20
|Andrew Choma
|45
|21
|Cosi Hofman
|43
|21
|Scott Bowden
|43
|23
|Matthew McCorkell
|38
|23
|Matthew Molan
|38
|25
|Christopher Aitken
|37
|26
|Kyle Ward
|30
|27
|Bryan Dunkin
|29
|27
|Shaun Lewis
|29
|29
|Jack Booth
|28
|30
|Jack Allison
|25
|30
|Thomas Crimmins
|25
|32
|Todd Lorenz
|19
|33
|Jonathon Noble
|18
|33
|Tom Goddard
|18
|35
|Alex Lack
|14
|35
|Callum Kidney
|14
|35
|Dean Madden
|14
|35
|Ethan Kelly
|14
|35
|Foley Lachal
|14
|35
|Jayden Ward
|14
|35
|Jet Turner
|14
|35
|Lachlan Paton
|14
|35
|Russell Nankervis
|14
|44
|Brendan Rose
|12
|45
|Adrian Jackson
|6
|45
|Andrew Mock
|6
|45
|Brendan Johnston
|6
|45
|Callum Carson
|6
|45
|Tom Green
|6
|45
|William Geor
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Emily Parkes
|185
|pts
|2
|Rowena Fry
|160
|3
|Rebecca Henderson
|135
|4
|Zoe Cuthbert
|114
|5
|Sara Mills
|100
|6
|Jennifer Enderby
|76
|7
|Sarah Holmes
|65
|8
|Kelly Bartlett
|56
|9
|Jenny Fay
|55
|10
|Sally Potter
|54
|11
|Holly Harris
|48
|11
|Philippa Rostan
|48
|11
|Sarah Tucknott
|48
|14
|Brodie Chapman
|43
|14
|Jaclyn Schapel
|43
|16
|Dora Bettridge
|33
|17
|Ebony Tanzen
|25
|18
|April McDonough
|18
|18
|Karen Hill
|18
|18
|Peta Mullens
|18
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dylan Mckenna
|193
|pts
|2
|Ben Walkerden
|175
|3
|Jackson Frew
|98
|4
|Jarrah Forrer
|90
|5
|Isaac Buckell
|80
|5
|Samuel McNaughton
|80
|7
|Jasper Albrecht
|76
|8
|Kian Lerch-Mackinnon
|68
|9
|Jack Feltham
|61
|10
|Riley Morgan
|58
|11
|Ayden Venturin
|50
|11
|Cameron Wright
|50
|13
|Charlie Brodie
|48
|13
|Nick Pedler
|48
|15
|Callum Inglis
|43
|15
|Lex Bounds
|43
|17
|Ben Metcalfe
|38
|17
|Matthew Dinham
|38
|19
|Joshua Sullivan
|33
|19
|Oliver Armstrong
|33
|21
|Connor Rose
|29
|21
|Luke Pankhurst
|29
|23
|Michael Harris
|25
|24
|Joshua Markham
|22
|25
|Johl Basso
|20
|26
|Nohah Dayman
|19
|27
|Charlie Todd
|18
|27
|Joshua Tanzen
|18
|27
|Louis McKenna
|18
|30
|Tristan Miller
|14
|31
|Samuel Buckell
|13
