The Toowoomba Mountain Bike Club had worked hard to get the flood-ravaged track back into condition for the staging of the final two rounds which saw the return of UCI's world no.1 ranked rider Jared Graves. But it wasn't to be Graves' weekend. After a promising start and a convincing win in round three, Graves struck bad luck with a flat tyre in round four. That caused his lead to diminish in the final round as he settled for a respectable third position.

With twenty-five elite male riders, it was the category to watch, especially with series points so close. The same four men from the finals the day before showed that they were once again the best riders of the day. Graves was once again riding with ease but was having trouble with flats all day long, suffering from about four just on the Sunday. His last flat came at the worst time, in the final, while he was leading the race.

Graeme Mudd took this in his stride. "I heard his tyre going down in the third straight so knew I just had to make a move on the next corner to get passed," he said.

Mudd took the win and Richard Levinson also managed to pip Graves on the line for second, while Matthew Willoughby settled for fourth position.

The National Series Title went to Levinson for his second year in a row. Mudd’s win on Sunday allowed him to sneak into second place of the series while Ryan Hunt claimed third.

In elite women's race, Cherie Simpson again took the win, meaning she earned the National Series Title followed by Jolene Knight and Jayne Rutter.

In Under 19 men's race, Brandon Yrttiaho again took the win. He ended up third in the series with the win going to Ben Leslie and Max Hughes in second.

Callum Morrison won both the day and series in the Under 15 men's race. In Under 17 men's race, Daniel Campbell took out the series and Warrick McNab took the series title in the sport men's race.

Brief Results for round 4

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Graeme Mudd 2 Richard Levinson 3 Jared Graves

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Cherie Simpson 2 Jayne Rutter

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Brandon Yrttiaho

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Daniel Campbell

Under 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Callum Morrison

Final standings Australian Four Cross National Series

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Graeme Mudd 102 pts 2 Richard Levinson 102 3 Jared Graves 102 4 Matthew Willoughby 58 5 Ryan Hunt 76 6 Daniel Hallam 84 7 Rhys Willemse 76 8 Ryan Chesney 66 9 Kerry King 50 10 Sam Trevor 40 11 Daniel O'Brien 40 12 Rhys Jones 40 13 Dale Percy 58 14 Jarrad Connolly 52 15 Adam Walker 26 16 Bryce Stirling 18 17 Brodie Sturgess 48 18 Cameron Tomlinson 40 19 Damien Bogateke 40 20 Brett Lancelot 38 21 Nic Deininger 24 22 Daniel Whiddon 18 23 Louis Pijper 18 24 Zach Hoskin 12

Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cherie Simpson 102 pts 2 Jolene Knight 20 3 Jayne Rutter 40 4 Hayley Kellner 18

Under 19 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brandon Yrttiaho 102 pts 2 Benjamin Leslie 40 3 Hayden Wright 32

Under 15 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Callum Morrison 102 pts 2 Zane Taylor 76 3 Kyle Shannon 66 4 Scott Treeby 48 5 Max Warshawsky 32

Under 17 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Harrison Reibelt 66 pts 2 Loughlin Murphy 32 3 Mitchell McCorroll 34 4 Daniel Campbell 102 5 Andrew Cavaye 32 6 Sam Reeves 12 7 Lachlan Prout 76 8 Angus McKee 6 DNS Sam Rohdmann

Sport Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nathan Mortensen 76 pts 2 Scott Mason 58 3 Warrick McNab 84 4 Tim Abbott 76 5 Kenton Matthews 58 6 Dain Case 66 7 Reece Gardener 48 8 Mark Lindsay