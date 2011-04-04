Trending

Mudd wins Australian four cross finals while Levinson claims series title

Simpson wins women's four cross race and series title

The Toowoomba Mountain Bike Club had worked hard to get the flood-ravaged track back into condition for the staging of the final two rounds which saw the return of UCI's world no.1 ranked rider Jared Graves. But it wasn't to be Graves' weekend. After a promising start and a convincing win in round three, Graves struck bad luck with a flat tyre in round four. That caused his lead to diminish in the final round as he settled for a respectable third position.

With twenty-five elite male riders, it was the category to watch, especially with series points so close. The same four men from the finals the day before showed that they were once again the best riders of the day. Graves was once again riding with ease but was having trouble with flats all day long, suffering from about four just on the Sunday. His last flat came at the worst time, in the final, while he was leading the race.

Graeme Mudd took this in his stride. "I heard his tyre going down in the third straight so knew I just had to make a move on the next corner to get passed," he said.

Mudd took the win and Richard Levinson also managed to pip Graves on the line for second, while Matthew Willoughby settled for fourth position.

The National Series Title went to Levinson for his second year in a row. Mudd’s win on Sunday allowed him to sneak into second place of the series while Ryan Hunt claimed third.

In elite women's race, Cherie Simpson again took the win, meaning she earned the National Series Title followed by Jolene Knight and Jayne Rutter.

In Under 19 men's race, Brandon Yrttiaho again took the win. He ended up third in the series with the win going to Ben Leslie and Max Hughes in second.

Callum Morrison won both the day and series in the Under 15 men's race. In Under 17 men's race, Daniel Campbell took out the series and Warrick McNab took the series title in the sport men's race.

Brief Results for round 4

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Graeme Mudd
2Richard Levinson
3Jared Graves

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Cherie Simpson
2Jayne Rutter

Under 19 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Brandon Yrttiaho

Under 17 men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Campbell

Under 15
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Callum Morrison

Final standings Australian Four Cross National Series

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Graeme Mudd102pts
2Richard Levinson102
3Jared Graves102
4Matthew Willoughby58
5Ryan Hunt76
6Daniel Hallam84
7Rhys Willemse76
8Ryan Chesney66
9Kerry King50
10Sam Trevor40
11Daniel O'Brien40
12Rhys Jones40
13Dale Percy58
14Jarrad Connolly52
15Adam Walker26
16Bryce Stirling18
17Brodie Sturgess48
18Cameron Tomlinson40
19Damien Bogateke40
20Brett Lancelot38
21Nic Deininger24
22Daniel Whiddon18
23Louis Pijper18
24Zach Hoskin12

Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cherie Simpson102pts
2Jolene Knight20
3Jayne Rutter40
4Hayley Kellner18

Under 19 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brandon Yrttiaho102pts
2Benjamin Leslie40
3Hayden Wright32

Under 15 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Callum Morrison102pts
2Zane Taylor76
3Kyle Shannon66
4Scott Treeby48
5Max Warshawsky32

Under 17 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Harrison Reibelt66pts
2Loughlin Murphy32
3Mitchell McCorroll34
4Daniel Campbell102
5Andrew Cavaye32
6Sam Reeves12
7Lachlan Prout76
8Angus McKee6
DNSSam Rohdmann

Sport Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nathan Mortensen76pts
2Scott Mason58
3Warrick McNab84
4Tim Abbott76
5Kenton Matthews58
6Dain Case66
7Reece Gardener48
8Mark Lindsay

Veteran Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Campbell32pts

Latest on Cyclingnews