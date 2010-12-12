Clean sweep for Jongewaard and Fry
Norris, Henderson earn second spots
Cross country riders Rowena Fry and Chris Jongewaard hardly raised a sweat, each recording a comfortable victory in the short track event.
On his much anticipated return to elite mountain biking, Jongewaard demonstrated that he hasn't lost any of his skill, strength or speed as he powered around the short track for his second victory of the weekend.
Although Lachlan Norris was in hot pursuit, Jongewaard never looked like he could be beaten, taking the win by five seconds. Paul Van Der Ploeg crossed the line in third, 23 seconds adrift.
"It's good to get a good start," said Jongewaard. "I thought Lachie was going to have the edge on me today. It was a good start on the short track and good to fire those quick twitch muscles.
"It was a tough start, and then I just hung on to the finish. Lachie came back again and pushed me right to the line. This course is really fun, lots of jumps and corners which adds to the fun aspect."
Jongewaard will turn his attention to the road ahead of next month's Australian Championships.
In the women's race, Launceston rider Fry opened up a substantial lead early in the race which she never relinquished, crossing the finish line 30 seconds ahead of a fast finishing Bec Henderson, followed by Katherine O'Shea.
"It was good, I was very happy to back up today," said Fry who also took out yesterday's elite women's cross country event.
"Bec Henderson has been riding really well. She made a sneaky move on the first lap, and I thought I'd get out in front to see if she could go with me, and I got a break.
"The depth in the women's field is really rising, there's five or six girls vying for the win."
The Australian Mountain Bike Series will continue in the New Year, in Mt. Baw Baw in Victoria on January 14-16.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Jongerwaard
|0:25:38
|2
|Lachlan Norris
|0:00:04
|3
|Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt-Otztal-X-Bionic)
|0:00:23
|4
|Mitchell Codner (Rotor / FRS Magura Gu Energy Gel)
|0:00:40
|5
|Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing)
|0:01:08
|-2laps
|Andrew Blair (Swell-Redshift)
|-6laps
|Charlton Durie
|-8laps
|Brenton Jones
|-9laps
|Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
|-9laps
|Ben Hogarth (Exact mining, Giant, Jet Black)
|-10laps
|Garry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery)
|-10laps
|Jack Lamshed
|-11laps
|Chad Gossert
|-12laps
|James Hanus (Scott Australia, Mitcham Cycle Centre)
|DNS
|Ben Henderson (Torq/Anytime Fitness,Stromlo Forest Park)
|DNS
|John Groves (Apollo Bikes)
|DNS
|James Maebus
|DNS
|Cal Britten (Swell-Redshift)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rowena Fry
|0:20:55
|2
|Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra)
|0:00:30
|3
|Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)
|0:00:39
|-1lap
|Jodie Willett
|-5laps
|Terri Rhodes
|-8laps
|Jaclyn Schapel
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Bradley
|0:20:46
|2
|James Kennedy
|0:00:38
|3
|Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles)
|0:00:38
|4
|Sebastian Jayne
|0:01:15
|5
|Alistair Crameri (Ride on)
|0:01:43
|-2laps
|Jarryd Jones
|-3laps
|Peter Krelis
|-3laps
|Jacob Langham
|-5laps
|Tom Chaffey (Bike Minded, Penrith Sports Physiotherapy)
|-6laps
|Evan James (Giant, Jetblack, Jarvis, Subaru, Oakley)
|-7laps
|Richard Piel
|-9laps
|James Lalor
|-10laps
|Tim Rowe (BikeNow)
|DNS
|Andrew Remaly
|DNS
|Gabriel Du Plassis (Van Nicholas/Spinergy wheels)
