Clean sweep for Jongewaard and Fry

Norris, Henderson earn second spots

Image 1 of 20

Rowena Fry blazes to a win in the women's short track at Hobart.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 2 of 20

Chris Jongewaard on his way to winning the short track in Hobart.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 3 of 20

Lachlan Norris put up a fight and ended up second.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 4 of 20

Elite men's podium for the Glenorchy MTB Park short track.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 5 of 20

Paul van der Ploeg races to third place in the short track.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 6 of 20

Rowena Fry celebrates her short track victory for two wins in two days.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 7 of 20

Rowena Fry had plenty of power to push her to the win.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 8 of 20

Rowena Fry takes a corner at high speed.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 9 of 20

Elite women's short track podium.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 10 of 20

Lachlan Norris en route to second place.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 11 of 20

Jenni King and Rowena Fry

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 12 of 20

Jenni King

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 13 of 20

Jenni King in the short track.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 14 of 20

Some of the elite women pose for a photo.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 15 of 20

The start of the elite men's short track.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 16 of 20

Chris Jongewaard on the start line.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 17 of 20

Chris Jongewaard accepts congratulations after his win.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 18 of 20

Chris Jongewaard celebrates his short track victory.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 19 of 20

Chris Jongewaard sppeds toward victory.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)
Image 20 of 20

The elite women on the starting line for the short track at Glenorchy MTB Park.

(Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)

Cross country riders Rowena Fry and Chris Jongewaard hardly raised a sweat, each recording a comfortable victory in the short track event.

On his much anticipated return to elite mountain biking, Jongewaard demonstrated that he hasn't lost any of his skill, strength or speed as he powered around the short track for his second victory of the weekend.

Although Lachlan Norris was in hot pursuit, Jongewaard never looked like he could be beaten, taking the win by five seconds. Paul Van Der Ploeg crossed the line in third, 23 seconds adrift.

"It's good to get a good start," said Jongewaard. "I thought Lachie was going to have the edge on me today. It was a good start on the short track and good to fire those quick twitch muscles.

"It was a tough start, and then I just hung on to the finish. Lachie came back again and pushed me right to the line. This course is really fun, lots of jumps and corners which adds to the fun aspect."

Jongewaard will turn his attention to the road ahead of next month's Australian Championships.

In the women's race, Launceston rider Fry opened up a substantial lead early in the race which she never relinquished, crossing the finish line 30 seconds ahead of a fast finishing Bec Henderson, followed by Katherine O'Shea.

"It was good, I was very happy to back up today," said Fry who also took out yesterday's elite women's cross country event.

"Bec Henderson has been riding really well. She made a sneaky move on the first lap, and I thought I'd get out in front to see if she could go with me, and I got a break.

"The depth in the women's field is really rising, there's five or six girls vying for the win."

The Australian Mountain Bike Series will continue in the New Year, in Mt. Baw Baw in Victoria on January 14-16.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Jongerwaard0:25:38
2Lachlan Norris0:00:04
3Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt-Otztal-X-Bionic)0:00:23
4Mitchell Codner (Rotor / FRS Magura Gu Energy Gel)0:00:40
5Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing)0:01:08
-2lapsAndrew Blair (Swell-Redshift)
-6lapsCharlton Durie
-8lapsBrenton Jones
-9lapsAdrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team)
-9lapsBen Hogarth (Exact mining, Giant, Jet Black)
-10lapsGarry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery)
-10lapsJack Lamshed
-11lapsChad Gossert
-12lapsJames Hanus (Scott Australia, Mitcham Cycle Centre)
DNSBen Henderson (Torq/Anytime Fitness,Stromlo Forest Park)
DNSJohn Groves (Apollo Bikes)
DNSJames Maebus
DNSCal Britten (Swell-Redshift)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rowena Fry0:20:55
2Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra)0:00:30
3Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition)0:00:39
-1lapJodie Willett
-5lapsTerri Rhodes
-8lapsJaclyn Schapel

Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Bradley0:20:46
2James Kennedy0:00:38
3Alexander Meyland (Rock and Road Cycles/Giant Bicycles)0:00:38
4Sebastian Jayne0:01:15
5Alistair Crameri (Ride on)0:01:43
-2lapsJarryd Jones
-3lapsPeter Krelis
-3lapsJacob Langham
-5lapsTom Chaffey (Bike Minded, Penrith Sports Physiotherapy)
-6lapsEvan James (Giant, Jetblack, Jarvis, Subaru, Oakley)
-7lapsRichard Piel
-9lapsJames Lalor
-10lapsTim Rowe (BikeNow)
DNSAndrew Remaly
DNSGabriel Du Plassis (Van Nicholas/Spinergy wheels)

