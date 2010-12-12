Image 1 of 20 Rowena Fry blazes to a win in the women's short track at Hobart. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 2 of 20 Chris Jongewaard on his way to winning the short track in Hobart. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 3 of 20 Lachlan Norris put up a fight and ended up second. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 4 of 20 Elite men's podium for the Glenorchy MTB Park short track. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 5 of 20 Paul van der Ploeg races to third place in the short track. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 6 of 20 Rowena Fry celebrates her short track victory for two wins in two days. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 7 of 20 Rowena Fry had plenty of power to push her to the win. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 8 of 20 Rowena Fry takes a corner at high speed. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 9 of 20 Elite women's short track podium. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 10 of 20 Lachlan Norris en route to second place. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 11 of 20 Jenni King and Rowena Fry (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 12 of 20 Jenni King (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 13 of 20 Jenni King in the short track. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 14 of 20 Some of the elite women pose for a photo. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 15 of 20 The start of the elite men's short track. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 16 of 20 Chris Jongewaard on the start line. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 17 of 20 Chris Jongewaard accepts congratulations after his win. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 18 of 20 Chris Jongewaard celebrates his short track victory. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 19 of 20 Chris Jongewaard sppeds toward victory. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au) Image 20 of 20 The elite women on the starting line for the short track at Glenorchy MTB Park. (Image credit: Rob Lindblade / www.bladecon.com.au)

Cross country riders Rowena Fry and Chris Jongewaard hardly raised a sweat, each recording a comfortable victory in the short track event.

On his much anticipated return to elite mountain biking, Jongewaard demonstrated that he hasn't lost any of his skill, strength or speed as he powered around the short track for his second victory of the weekend.

Although Lachlan Norris was in hot pursuit, Jongewaard never looked like he could be beaten, taking the win by five seconds. Paul Van Der Ploeg crossed the line in third, 23 seconds adrift.

"It's good to get a good start," said Jongewaard. "I thought Lachie was going to have the edge on me today. It was a good start on the short track and good to fire those quick twitch muscles.

"It was a tough start, and then I just hung on to the finish. Lachie came back again and pushed me right to the line. This course is really fun, lots of jumps and corners which adds to the fun aspect."

Jongewaard will turn his attention to the road ahead of next month's Australian Championships.

In the women's race, Launceston rider Fry opened up a substantial lead early in the race which she never relinquished, crossing the finish line 30 seconds ahead of a fast finishing Bec Henderson, followed by Katherine O'Shea.

"It was good, I was very happy to back up today," said Fry who also took out yesterday's elite women's cross country event.

"Bec Henderson has been riding really well. She made a sneaky move on the first lap, and I thought I'd get out in front to see if she could go with me, and I got a break.

"The depth in the women's field is really rising, there's five or six girls vying for the win."

The Australian Mountain Bike Series will continue in the New Year, in Mt. Baw Baw in Victoria on January 14-16.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Jongerwaard 0:25:38 2 Lachlan Norris 0:00:04 3 Paul Van Der Ploeg (Felt-Otztal-X-Bionic) 0:00:23 4 Mitchell Codner (Rotor / FRS Magura Gu Energy Gel) 0:00:40 5 Joshua Carlson (Rockstar Racing) 0:01:08 -2laps Andrew Blair (Swell-Redshift) -6laps Charlton Durie -8laps Brenton Jones -9laps Adrian Jackson (Merida Flight Centre MTB Team) -9laps Ben Hogarth (Exact mining, Giant, Jet Black) -10laps Garry Millburn (Cannondale, Turramurra Cyclery) -10laps Jack Lamshed -11laps Chad Gossert -12laps James Hanus (Scott Australia, Mitcham Cycle Centre) DNS Ben Henderson (Torq/Anytime Fitness,Stromlo Forest Park) DNS John Groves (Apollo Bikes) DNS James Maebus DNS Cal Britten (Swell-Redshift)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rowena Fry 0:20:55 2 Rebecca Henderson (Crowne Plaza Canberra) 0:00:30 3 Katherine O'Shea (Torq Nutrition) 0:00:39 -1lap Jodie Willett -5laps Terri Rhodes -8laps Jaclyn Schapel