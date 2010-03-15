Trending

Blankenstein wins men's enduro with eight laps

Top women's honors go to Nicholas with seven laps

Full Results

Solo men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1John Blankenstein8laps
2Joel Donney8
3William Bowron8
4Chris Tassell8
5Chris Thompson8
6Dan Mackay8
7Julien Wicks7
8Andrew Mock7
9Edward McDonald7
10Andrew Hall7
11Eric Wensing7
12Rodney Bates7
12Kent Scott-McLean7
14Aaron Thomson7
15Sam Nelson7
16Tane Crosby7
17Adrian Keough7
18Phillip Banks7
19Tim Lawley7
20Ray Smith7
21Taylor Charlton7
22Shane Taylor6
23Cameron Rybinski6
24Ben Bruce6
25Scott Mulqueeny6
26McKenzie Warren6
27Stephen Possingham6
28Tim Smith6
29Ben Green5
30Darren Smith5
31Tim Fitzpatrick4
32Bradley Hamblett4
33Clem Kyle3
34Matt Georgeson3
35Mark Caldwell2

Solo women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Trudy Nicholas7laps
2Peta Mullins7
3Sam Reinhardt6
4Claire Aubrey6
5Philippa Rostan5
6Erin Zimmer4

Solo 40+ men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Peddle8laps
2Richard Peil7
3Garry James7
4Michael Redman7
5Luke Ingram7
6Craig Honeybrook7
7Ian Prosser7
8Adrian Lejins7
9Andrew Remley7
10Peter Baird7
11Richard Ferris7
12Roger Derrik6
13John Ross6
14Brian Combridge6
15Scott Walker6
16Adam Herbst6
17Neil Dall6
18Christopher Copeland5
19Geoff Greaves5
20Trent Moore4
21Carl Ruhen4
22Craig Maclachlan3

Solo 40+ women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anne Napier6laps
2Wendy Copeland5

Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Flint / Bradley Morton (Onya Bike Belconnen)9laps
2Adrian Middleton / Matt Goland (Hammer N Cycle)8
3Nathan Spencer / Ryan Quade (Off The Chain)8
4Mitchell Vanetie / Ryan Standish (Top End Riders)8
5Phillip Tucker / Shane Flint (Hardfacers)7
6Andrew Cowie / Peter Cowie (Pete and Andrew)7
7Boyd Statton / Matt Knox (Life Personal Fitness)7
8Sam Horspool / Erik Horspool (Sekam)6
9Anthony Brew / Shane Hough (Short Cunning Stunts)6
10David Rae / John Hill (Stingose Raecing)5

Mixed duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Simpfendorfer / Melanie Simpson (Raiders of the Lost Ark)8laps
2Richard Griggs / Tracy Liang (Liang/Griggs)4

40+ Men duo
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Burghardt / Robert Bleeker (3fidi1)7laps
2Tony Rowley / David Shearer (flowrider2)7
3Geoff Farrar / Russell Reid (3fidi3)7
4Robert Broadbent / Ben Kruger (Team ISIS)7
5Alain Menager / Kevin Miller (3fidi2)7
6John Cole / Paul Yates (Get Smart)6

Three-person men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jack Lavis, Kell Bowden, McKenzie O'Brien (Bay Blues)8laps
2Clayton O'Brien, Sam Bowden, Todd Lavis (Bay Reds)7

Latest on Cyclingnews