Blankenstein wins men's enduro with eight laps
Top women's honors go to Nicholas with seven laps
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|John Blankenstein
|8
|laps
|2
|Joel Donney
|8
|3
|William Bowron
|8
|4
|Chris Tassell
|8
|5
|Chris Thompson
|8
|6
|Dan Mackay
|8
|7
|Julien Wicks
|7
|8
|Andrew Mock
|7
|9
|Edward McDonald
|7
|10
|Andrew Hall
|7
|11
|Eric Wensing
|7
|12
|Rodney Bates
|7
|12
|Kent Scott-McLean
|7
|14
|Aaron Thomson
|7
|15
|Sam Nelson
|7
|16
|Tane Crosby
|7
|17
|Adrian Keough
|7
|18
|Phillip Banks
|7
|19
|Tim Lawley
|7
|20
|Ray Smith
|7
|21
|Taylor Charlton
|7
|22
|Shane Taylor
|6
|23
|Cameron Rybinski
|6
|24
|Ben Bruce
|6
|25
|Scott Mulqueeny
|6
|26
|McKenzie Warren
|6
|27
|Stephen Possingham
|6
|28
|Tim Smith
|6
|29
|Ben Green
|5
|30
|Darren Smith
|5
|31
|Tim Fitzpatrick
|4
|32
|Bradley Hamblett
|4
|33
|Clem Kyle
|3
|34
|Matt Georgeson
|3
|35
|Mark Caldwell
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Trudy Nicholas
|7
|laps
|2
|Peta Mullins
|7
|3
|Sam Reinhardt
|6
|4
|Claire Aubrey
|6
|5
|Philippa Rostan
|5
|6
|Erin Zimmer
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Peddle
|8
|laps
|2
|Richard Peil
|7
|3
|Garry James
|7
|4
|Michael Redman
|7
|5
|Luke Ingram
|7
|6
|Craig Honeybrook
|7
|7
|Ian Prosser
|7
|8
|Adrian Lejins
|7
|9
|Andrew Remley
|7
|10
|Peter Baird
|7
|11
|Richard Ferris
|7
|12
|Roger Derrik
|6
|13
|John Ross
|6
|14
|Brian Combridge
|6
|15
|Scott Walker
|6
|16
|Adam Herbst
|6
|17
|Neil Dall
|6
|18
|Christopher Copeland
|5
|19
|Geoff Greaves
|5
|20
|Trent Moore
|4
|21
|Carl Ruhen
|4
|22
|Craig Maclachlan
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anne Napier
|6
|laps
|2
|Wendy Copeland
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Flint / Bradley Morton (Onya Bike Belconnen)
|9
|laps
|2
|Adrian Middleton / Matt Goland (Hammer N Cycle)
|8
|3
|Nathan Spencer / Ryan Quade (Off The Chain)
|8
|4
|Mitchell Vanetie / Ryan Standish (Top End Riders)
|8
|5
|Phillip Tucker / Shane Flint (Hardfacers)
|7
|6
|Andrew Cowie / Peter Cowie (Pete and Andrew)
|7
|7
|Boyd Statton / Matt Knox (Life Personal Fitness)
|7
|8
|Sam Horspool / Erik Horspool (Sekam)
|6
|9
|Anthony Brew / Shane Hough (Short Cunning Stunts)
|6
|10
|David Rae / John Hill (Stingose Raecing)
|5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Simpfendorfer / Melanie Simpson (Raiders of the Lost Ark)
|8
|laps
|2
|Richard Griggs / Tracy Liang (Liang/Griggs)
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Greg Burghardt / Robert Bleeker (3fidi1)
|7
|laps
|2
|Tony Rowley / David Shearer (flowrider2)
|7
|3
|Geoff Farrar / Russell Reid (3fidi3)
|7
|4
|Robert Broadbent / Ben Kruger (Team ISIS)
|7
|5
|Alain Menager / Kevin Miller (3fidi2)
|7
|6
|John Cole / Paul Yates (Get Smart)
|6
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jack Lavis, Kell Bowden, McKenzie O'Brien (Bay Blues)
|8
|laps
|2
|Clayton O'Brien, Sam Bowden, Todd Lavis (Bay Reds)
|7
