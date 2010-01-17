Image 1 of 12 Some downhill riders had to sit out the finals due to injuries sustained in practice. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 2 of 12 Daniel Lavis was the only Under 19 rider able to get near the speed of Brosnan's time. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 3 of 12 Troy Brosnan was a cut above the rest of his competitors in the Under 9 field. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 4 of 12 Will Rischbeith was unable to bring it home for the locals. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 5 of 12 Kaine Cannan rode smoothly to post a time to put him on the podium. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 6 of 12 Shaun O'Connor looks like he has coped well with the move to the senior ranks with a second in Adelaide. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 7 of 12 Chris Kovarik rode a flawless run to post another national title. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 8 of 12 Sam Hill fell late in his run to put him outside the running for a win. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 9 of 12 Michael Baker had trouble keeping up with the fast pace in the Under 19 race. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 10 of 12 Ryan Standish, with Cameron Ivory, looks for a way around to take a win. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 11 of 12 Shaun O'Connor sticks the high line after the cross country bridge. (Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com) Image 12 of 12 Troy Brosnan races to a win in the Under 19 Australian Men's Downhill Championship. (Image credit: Jump Media)

In a tightly fought race for the downhill title at the Australian Mountain Bike Championships in Adelaide on Sunday, Chris Kovarik won his fourth national title while world number one, and pre-race favourite, Sam Hill crashed on the final corner just metres from the finish line.

Hill had set the fastest time in the qualifying round to be the last rider out of the start house and looked set to claim the title until it all came undone in sight of the line. Unscathed from the fall, he got back up and crossed the line to finish fifth.

Having won the Australian title three years running, from 2000 to 2002, it was a pleasing return to the top step of the podium for Kovarik.

"Although it was pretty good, I wasn't really happy with the time. I was hoping to go two seconds faster than my qualifying time but I've just done the same time," Kovarik said.

"Hard luck to Sam coming off on that last corner and giving it to me. I was just watching the times and think he would have had it by half a second (if he didn't crash)."

For a disappointed Hill, it was just the beginning of his season-long campaign to reclaim the rainbow jersey of world champion.

Overshadowed by the drama of Hill's crash, the silver medal went to Shaun O'Connor and the bronze to Josh Button.

Plenty of attention was also paid to the Under 19 men's race where rising young gun Troy Brosnan of South Australia blitzed the field to snatch the win ahead of Daniel Lavis and Aden Wyber.

A relieved Brosnan said that he made a few mistakes, but it was a great relief to win particularly with support he had from a very vocal crowd.

Much is expected of Brosnan as he has been touted as Australia's next big thing in downhill racing and the day's win will only add to his growing reputation.

Elite Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction 0:01:56.03 2 Shaun O'Connor (Aus) 0:00:01.49 3 Joshua Button (Aus) 0:00:01.55 4 Kaine Cannan (Aus) 4 Shaw Agencies, 0:00:02.47 5 Sam Hill (Aus) Monster Energy 0:00:03.22 6 Amiel Cavalier (Aus) Giant Bicycles 0:00:03.63 7 Rhys Willemse (Aus) 0:00:03.79 8 Mitchell Delfs (Aus) 0:00:04.04 9 Rhys Atkinson (Aus) World Trail 0:00:04.37 10 William Rischbieth (Aus) Aldgate Bike Shop 0:00:04.48 11 Jared Rando (Aus) 0:00:04.69 12 Rick Boyer (Aus) 0:00:06.53 13 Dave West (Aus) 0:00:07.08 14 Craig Yates (Aus) 0:00:07.21 15 Deon Baker (Aus) 0:00:07.81 16 Darcy Murrell (Aus) 0:00:07.83 17 Simon French (Aus) 0:00:08.27 18 Ben Goff (Aus) 0:00:08.43 19 Matthew Vincent (Aus) 0:00:08.99 20 Bryce Stirling (Aus) 0:00:09.09 21 Jacob Reeves (Aus) Pedal Power Plus 0:00:09.37 21 Liam Paiara 23 Brad Oien (USA) ODI,Intense Cycles 0:00:09.66 24 Simon Buzacott (Aus) JT Cycles Brighton 0:00:10.68 25 Tyson Obst (Aus) Bicycle Xpress 0:00:10.72 26 Kirby Watts (Aus) 0:00:11.26 27 Ryan Hunt (Aus) 0:00:11.73 28 Michael Manning (Aus) 0:00:11.79 29 Ken Faubert (Can) 0:00:11.91 30 Camilo Sanchez (Col) Yeti/Fox National 0:00:11.95 31 Laurie Dinham (Aus) Suspension Center 0:00:12.09 32 Murray Dickson (Aus) 0:00:12.29 33 Geoff Grennan (Aus) 0:00:12.34 34 Ngari Jenkins (Aus) 0:00:12.59 35 Josh McDonald (Aus) 0:00:12.60 36 Ben Davies (Aus) Iride Bikes 0:00:12.74 37 Damien Bogatek (Aus) DHDirect, Spy 0:00:12.78 38 Cillian Kennedy (Aus) 0:00:12.79 39 Adam Smithson (Aus) 0:00:12.99 40 Charlton Durie (Aus) 0:00:13.23 41 Adam Leonardi (Aus) 0:00:13.54 42 James Hunt (Aus) 0:00:13.66 43 Ricky Lee (Aus) 0:00:14.40 44 Jack Harbison (Aus) 0:00:14.47 45 Ben Morrison (Aus) 0:00:14.49 46 Grant Jones (Aus) 0:00:14.73 47 Popo Sejati (Ina) 0:00:14.80 48 Jarrah Davies (Aus) 0:00:15.87 49 Brad McDonnell (Aus) Aldgate Bike Shop 0:00:17.46 50 Kieran Jenkins (Aus) Cycle Worx 0:00:17.59 51 Kim Bishop (Aus) 0:00:18.61 52 Ryan De La Rue (Aus) Berettas Bike Hub 0:00:18.93 53 Hayden Lester (Aus) Ashgrove cycles 0:00:20.22 54 Nicholas Cruickshank (Aus) Tekin Suspensiion 0:00:20.54 55 Steven Gebert (Aus) KONA factory team 0:00:21.07 56 Jordan Payne (Aus) 0:00:21.13 57 Scott Roberts (Aus) 0:00:21.27 58 Benjamin Ayling (Aus) 99 Bikes 0:00:23.03 59 Matthew Hodges (Aus) Southbound Import 0:00:23.20 60 Adam Nicholson (Aus) 0:00:23.30 61 Stephen Knott (Aus) 0:00:24.06 62 Matt Pearce (Aus) Standish Cycles 0:00:25.17 63 Pornomo Pornomo (Ina) 0:00:25.73 64 Mitchell Fletcher (Aus) 0:00:26.92 65 Benjamin Fairbanks (Aus) 0:00:29.69 66 Matt Everett (Aus) 0:00:35.06 67 Jesse Beare (Aus) 0:01:21.00 68 Andrew Clarke (Aus) 69 Nick Rudzki (Aus) 70 Chris Martin (Aus) 71 Michael McLaughlin (Aus)