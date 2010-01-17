Kovarik downhill king
Hill crashes in sight of finish line
In a tightly fought race for the downhill title at the Australian Mountain Bike Championships in Adelaide on Sunday, Chris Kovarik won his fourth national title while world number one, and pre-race favourite, Sam Hill crashed on the final corner just metres from the finish line.
Hill had set the fastest time in the qualifying round to be the last rider out of the start house and looked set to claim the title until it all came undone in sight of the line. Unscathed from the fall, he got back up and crossed the line to finish fifth.
Having won the Australian title three years running, from 2000 to 2002, it was a pleasing return to the top step of the podium for Kovarik.
"Although it was pretty good, I wasn't really happy with the time. I was hoping to go two seconds faster than my qualifying time but I've just done the same time," Kovarik said.
"Hard luck to Sam coming off on that last corner and giving it to me. I was just watching the times and think he would have had it by half a second (if he didn't crash)."
For a disappointed Hill, it was just the beginning of his season-long campaign to reclaim the rainbow jersey of world champion.
Overshadowed by the drama of Hill's crash, the silver medal went to Shaun O'Connor and the bronze to Josh Button.
Plenty of attention was also paid to the Under 19 men's race where rising young gun Troy Brosnan of South Australia blitzed the field to snatch the win ahead of Daniel Lavis and Aden Wyber.
A relieved Brosnan said that he made a few mistakes, but it was a great relief to win particularly with support he had from a very vocal crowd.
Much is expected of Brosnan as he has been touted as Australia's next big thing in downhill racing and the day's win will only add to his growing reputation.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction
|0:01:56.03
|2
|Shaun O'Connor (Aus)
|0:00:01.49
|3
|Joshua Button (Aus)
|0:00:01.55
|4
|Kaine Cannan (Aus) 4 Shaw Agencies,
|0:00:02.47
|5
|Sam Hill (Aus) Monster Energy
|0:00:03.22
|6
|Amiel Cavalier (Aus) Giant Bicycles
|0:00:03.63
|7
|Rhys Willemse (Aus)
|0:00:03.79
|8
|Mitchell Delfs (Aus)
|0:00:04.04
|9
|Rhys Atkinson (Aus) World Trail
|0:00:04.37
|10
|William Rischbieth (Aus) Aldgate Bike Shop
|0:00:04.48
|11
|Jared Rando (Aus)
|0:00:04.69
|12
|Rick Boyer (Aus)
|0:00:06.53
|13
|Dave West (Aus)
|0:00:07.08
|14
|Craig Yates (Aus)
|0:00:07.21
|15
|Deon Baker (Aus)
|0:00:07.81
|16
|Darcy Murrell (Aus)
|0:00:07.83
|17
|Simon French (Aus)
|0:00:08.27
|18
|Ben Goff (Aus)
|0:00:08.43
|19
|Matthew Vincent (Aus)
|0:00:08.99
|20
|Bryce Stirling (Aus)
|0:00:09.09
|21
|Jacob Reeves (Aus) Pedal Power Plus
|0:00:09.37
|21
|Liam Paiara
|23
|Brad Oien (USA) ODI,Intense Cycles
|0:00:09.66
|24
|Simon Buzacott (Aus) JT Cycles Brighton
|0:00:10.68
|25
|Tyson Obst (Aus) Bicycle Xpress
|0:00:10.72
|26
|Kirby Watts (Aus)
|0:00:11.26
|27
|Ryan Hunt (Aus)
|0:00:11.73
|28
|Michael Manning (Aus)
|0:00:11.79
|29
|Ken Faubert (Can)
|0:00:11.91
|30
|Camilo Sanchez (Col) Yeti/Fox National
|0:00:11.95
|31
|Laurie Dinham (Aus) Suspension Center
|0:00:12.09
|32
|Murray Dickson (Aus)
|0:00:12.29
|33
|Geoff Grennan (Aus)
|0:00:12.34
|34
|Ngari Jenkins (Aus)
|0:00:12.59
|35
|Josh McDonald (Aus)
|0:00:12.60
|36
|Ben Davies (Aus) Iride Bikes
|0:00:12.74
|37
|Damien Bogatek (Aus) DHDirect, Spy
|0:00:12.78
|38
|Cillian Kennedy (Aus)
|0:00:12.79
|39
|Adam Smithson (Aus)
|0:00:12.99
|40
|Charlton Durie (Aus)
|0:00:13.23
|41
|Adam Leonardi (Aus)
|0:00:13.54
|42
|James Hunt (Aus)
|0:00:13.66
|43
|Ricky Lee (Aus)
|0:00:14.40
|44
|Jack Harbison (Aus)
|0:00:14.47
|45
|Ben Morrison (Aus)
|0:00:14.49
|46
|Grant Jones (Aus)
|0:00:14.73
|47
|Popo Sejati (Ina)
|0:00:14.80
|48
|Jarrah Davies (Aus)
|0:00:15.87
|49
|Brad McDonnell (Aus) Aldgate Bike Shop
|0:00:17.46
|50
|Kieran Jenkins (Aus) Cycle Worx
|0:00:17.59
|51
|Kim Bishop (Aus)
|0:00:18.61
|52
|Ryan De La Rue (Aus) Berettas Bike Hub
|0:00:18.93
|53
|Hayden Lester (Aus) Ashgrove cycles
|0:00:20.22
|54
|Nicholas Cruickshank (Aus) Tekin Suspensiion
|0:00:20.54
|55
|Steven Gebert (Aus) KONA factory team
|0:00:21.07
|56
|Jordan Payne (Aus)
|0:00:21.13
|57
|Scott Roberts (Aus)
|0:00:21.27
|58
|Benjamin Ayling (Aus) 99 Bikes
|0:00:23.03
|59
|Matthew Hodges (Aus) Southbound Import
|0:00:23.20
|60
|Adam Nicholson (Aus)
|0:00:23.30
|61
|Stephen Knott (Aus)
|0:00:24.06
|62
|Matt Pearce (Aus) Standish Cycles
|0:00:25.17
|63
|Pornomo Pornomo (Ina)
|0:00:25.73
|64
|Mitchell Fletcher (Aus)
|0:00:26.92
|65
|Benjamin Fairbanks (Aus)
|0:00:29.69
|66
|Matt Everett (Aus)
|0:00:35.06
|67
|Jesse Beare (Aus)
|0:01:21.00
|68
|Andrew Clarke (Aus)
|69
|Nick Rudzki (Aus)
|70
|Chris Martin (Aus)
|71
|Michael McLaughlin (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy)
|0:01:59.31
|2
|Daniel Lavis
|0:00:00.87
|3
|Aden Wyber
|0:00:01.83
|4
|Jake Newell
|0:00:02.29
|5
|Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com)
|0:00:04.02
|6
|Marcus Fairbanks
|0:00:05.07
|6
|Mitchell Bryant
|8
|James Green (Downhill Direct)
|0:00:05.25
|9
|Drew Stipanicev (Malaga Pro Team)
|0:00:05.65
|10
|Ben Power (Team Banshee)
|0:00:05.66
|11
|James Shepherd (Crime Cycles)
|0:00:05.67
|12
|Michael Bourne (Team Yarra Valley)
|0:00:06.28
|13
|Grant Womersley
|0:00:06.56
|14
|Sean Heywood-smith (Cue Power Billiards)
|0:00:07.12
|15
|Graeme Mudd
|0:00:07.93
|16
|Clint Merrin
|0:00:08.02
|17
|Taylor Young
|0:00:08.38
|18
|Dean Evans
|0:00:08.42
|19
|Selby Press (Cyclingo)
|0:00:08.68
|20
|Phillip Piazza (Mal Ajusted)
|0:00:09.74
|21
|Will Hickman
|0:00:10.34
|22
|Blake Nielsen (Southshore)
|0:00:10.52
|23
|Lewis Winton
|0:00:10.82
|24
|Flinders Johnston
|0:00:11.93
|25
|Adam Flower
|0:00:13.39
|26
|Aaron Oates
|0:00:13.68
|27
|Ben Matthews
|0:00:13.86
|28
|Johnathon Thomas
|0:00:14.97
|29
|Justin Gray
|0:00:15.08
|30
|Liam Birmingham
|0:00:15.92
|31
|Antony Moore (Venture Cycles)
|0:00:15.94
|32
|Isaac Thomas
|0:00:17.12
|33
|James Wilson
|0:00:17.16
|34
|Matt Rogers
|0:00:18.22
|35
|Karl Von Sanden
|0:00:18.32
|36
|Ian Jones
|0:00:18.35
|37
|Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles Stand)
|0:00:18.54
|38
|Tom Norton-laheney
|0:00:18.65
|39
|Max Jansen
|0:00:18.71
|40
|Angus Maddern
|0:00:19.94
|41
|Michael Dargan (2 Stage Bikes)
|0:00:20.07
|42
|Nick Norton (Cycle Worx)
|0:00:22.86
|43
|David Manton (Spearman Cycles)
|0:00:24.66
|44
|Sullivan Fleming
|0:00:25.55
|45
|Ben Dippel
|0:00:28.61
|46
|James Murphy (Trewah's Inflatable)
|0:00:30.24
|47
|Lucas Woods
|0:00:30.32
|48
|Andrew Meagher
|0:00:32.13
|49
|Jack Middlemass
|0:00:32.65
|50
|Alex Fletcher
|0:00:33.11
|51
|Samuel Jones (Speaeman Cycles)
|0:00:36.38
|52
|Tim Abbott
|0:00:36.67
|53
|Kieran Thompson (The Bike Shed)
|0:00:49.28
|54
|Ben Barrett
|55
|Ned Simes
