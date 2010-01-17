Trending

Some downhill riders had to sit out the finals due to injuries sustained in practice.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Daniel Lavis was the only Under 19 rider able to get near the speed of Brosnan's time.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Troy Brosnan was a cut above the rest of his competitors in the Under 9 field.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Will Rischbeith was unable to bring it home for the locals.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Kaine Cannan rode smoothly to post a time to put him on the podium.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Shaun O'Connor looks like he has coped well with the move to the senior ranks with a second in Adelaide.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Chris Kovarik rode a flawless run to post another national title.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Sam Hill fell late in his run to put him outside the running for a win.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Michael Baker had trouble keeping up with the fast pace in the Under 19 race.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Ryan Standish, with Cameron Ivory, looks for a way around to take a win.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Shaun O'Connor sticks the high line after the cross country bridge.

(Image credit: Evan Jeffery / evanjeffery.blogspot.com)
Troy Brosnan races to a win in the Under 19 Australian Men's Downhill Championship.

(Image credit: Jump Media)

In a tightly fought race for the downhill title at the Australian Mountain Bike Championships in Adelaide on Sunday, Chris Kovarik won his fourth national title while world number one, and pre-race favourite, Sam Hill crashed on the final corner just metres from the finish line.

Hill had set the fastest time in the qualifying round to be the last rider out of the start house and looked set to claim the title until it all came undone in sight of the line. Unscathed from the fall, he got back up and crossed the line to finish fifth.

Having won the Australian title three years running, from 2000 to 2002, it was a pleasing return to the top step of the podium for Kovarik.

"Although it was pretty good, I wasn't really happy with the time. I was hoping to go two seconds faster than my qualifying time but I've just done the same time," Kovarik said.

"Hard luck to Sam coming off on that last corner and giving it to me. I was just watching the times and think he would have had it by half a second (if he didn't crash)."

For a disappointed Hill, it was just the beginning of his season-long campaign to reclaim the rainbow jersey of world champion.

Overshadowed by the drama of Hill's crash, the silver medal went to Shaun O'Connor and the bronze to Josh Button.

Plenty of attention was also paid to the Under 19 men's race where rising young gun Troy Brosnan of South Australia blitzed the field to snatch the win ahead of Daniel Lavis and Aden Wyber.

A relieved Brosnan said that he made a few mistakes, but it was a great relief to win particularly with support he had from a very vocal crowd.

Much is expected of Brosnan as he has been touted as Australia's next big thing in downhill racing and the day's win will only add to his growing reputation.

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Kovarik (Aus) Chain Reaction0:01:56.03
2Shaun O'Connor (Aus)0:00:01.49
3Joshua Button (Aus)0:00:01.55
4Kaine Cannan (Aus) 4 Shaw Agencies,0:00:02.47
5Sam Hill (Aus) Monster Energy0:00:03.22
6Amiel Cavalier (Aus) Giant Bicycles0:00:03.63
7Rhys Willemse (Aus)0:00:03.79
8Mitchell Delfs (Aus)0:00:04.04
9Rhys Atkinson (Aus) World Trail0:00:04.37
10William Rischbieth (Aus) Aldgate Bike Shop0:00:04.48
11Jared Rando (Aus)0:00:04.69
12Rick Boyer (Aus)0:00:06.53
13Dave West (Aus)0:00:07.08
14Craig Yates (Aus)0:00:07.21
15Deon Baker (Aus)0:00:07.81
16Darcy Murrell (Aus)0:00:07.83
17Simon French (Aus)0:00:08.27
18Ben Goff (Aus)0:00:08.43
19Matthew Vincent (Aus)0:00:08.99
20Bryce Stirling (Aus)0:00:09.09
21Jacob Reeves (Aus) Pedal Power Plus0:00:09.37
21Liam Paiara
23Brad Oien (USA) ODI,Intense Cycles0:00:09.66
24Simon Buzacott (Aus) JT Cycles Brighton0:00:10.68
25Tyson Obst (Aus) Bicycle Xpress0:00:10.72
26Kirby Watts (Aus)0:00:11.26
27Ryan Hunt (Aus)0:00:11.73
28Michael Manning (Aus)0:00:11.79
29Ken Faubert (Can)0:00:11.91
30Camilo Sanchez (Col) Yeti/Fox National0:00:11.95
31Laurie Dinham (Aus) Suspension Center0:00:12.09
32Murray Dickson (Aus)0:00:12.29
33Geoff Grennan (Aus)0:00:12.34
34Ngari Jenkins (Aus)0:00:12.59
35Josh McDonald (Aus)0:00:12.60
36Ben Davies (Aus) Iride Bikes0:00:12.74
37Damien Bogatek (Aus) DHDirect, Spy0:00:12.78
38Cillian Kennedy (Aus)0:00:12.79
39Adam Smithson (Aus)0:00:12.99
40Charlton Durie (Aus)0:00:13.23
41Adam Leonardi (Aus)0:00:13.54
42James Hunt (Aus)0:00:13.66
43Ricky Lee (Aus)0:00:14.40
44Jack Harbison (Aus)0:00:14.47
45Ben Morrison (Aus)0:00:14.49
46Grant Jones (Aus)0:00:14.73
47Popo Sejati (Ina)0:00:14.80
48Jarrah Davies (Aus)0:00:15.87
49Brad McDonnell (Aus) Aldgate Bike Shop0:00:17.46
50Kieran Jenkins (Aus) Cycle Worx0:00:17.59
51Kim Bishop (Aus)0:00:18.61
52Ryan De La Rue (Aus) Berettas Bike Hub0:00:18.93
53Hayden Lester (Aus) Ashgrove cycles0:00:20.22
54Nicholas Cruickshank (Aus) Tekin Suspensiion0:00:20.54
55Steven Gebert (Aus) KONA factory team0:00:21.07
56Jordan Payne (Aus)0:00:21.13
57Scott Roberts (Aus)0:00:21.27
58Benjamin Ayling (Aus) 99 Bikes0:00:23.03
59Matthew Hodges (Aus) Southbound Import0:00:23.20
60Adam Nicholson (Aus)0:00:23.30
61Stephen Knott (Aus)0:00:24.06
62Matt Pearce (Aus) Standish Cycles0:00:25.17
63Pornomo Pornomo (Ina)0:00:25.73
64Mitchell Fletcher (Aus)0:00:26.92
65Benjamin Fairbanks (Aus)0:00:29.69
66Matt Everett (Aus)0:00:35.06
67Jesse Beare (Aus)0:01:21.00
68Andrew Clarke (Aus)
69Nick Rudzki (Aus)
70Chris Martin (Aus)
71Michael McLaughlin (Aus)

Under 19 Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Troy Brosnan (Monster Energy)0:01:59.31
2Daniel Lavis0:00:00.87
3Aden Wyber0:00:01.83
4Jake Newell0:00:02.29
5Brandon Yrttiaho (Fortheriders.com)0:00:04.02
6Marcus Fairbanks0:00:05.07
6Mitchell Bryant
8James Green (Downhill Direct)0:00:05.25
9Drew Stipanicev (Malaga Pro Team)0:00:05.65
10Ben Power (Team Banshee)0:00:05.66
11James Shepherd (Crime Cycles)0:00:05.67
12Michael Bourne (Team Yarra Valley)0:00:06.28
13Grant Womersley0:00:06.56
14Sean Heywood-smith (Cue Power Billiards)0:00:07.12
15Graeme Mudd0:00:07.93
16Clint Merrin0:00:08.02
17Taylor Young0:00:08.38
18Dean Evans0:00:08.42
19Selby Press (Cyclingo)0:00:08.68
20Phillip Piazza (Mal Ajusted)0:00:09.74
21Will Hickman0:00:10.34
22Blake Nielsen (Southshore)0:00:10.52
23Lewis Winton0:00:10.82
24Flinders Johnston0:00:11.93
25Adam Flower0:00:13.39
26Aaron Oates0:00:13.68
27Ben Matthews0:00:13.86
28Johnathon Thomas0:00:14.97
29Justin Gray0:00:15.08
30Liam Birmingham0:00:15.92
31Antony Moore (Venture Cycles)0:00:15.94
32Isaac Thomas0:00:17.12
33James Wilson0:00:17.16
34Matt Rogers0:00:18.22
35Karl Von Sanden0:00:18.32
36Ian Jones0:00:18.35
37Luke Adams (Zumbi Cycles Stand)0:00:18.54
38Tom Norton-laheney0:00:18.65
39Max Jansen0:00:18.71
40Angus Maddern0:00:19.94
41Michael Dargan (2 Stage Bikes)0:00:20.07
42Nick Norton (Cycle Worx)0:00:22.86
43David Manton (Spearman Cycles)0:00:24.66
44Sullivan Fleming0:00:25.55
45Ben Dippel0:00:28.61
46James Murphy (Trewah's Inflatable)0:00:30.24
47Lucas Woods0:00:30.32
48Andrew Meagher0:00:32.13
49Jack Middlemass0:00:32.65
50Alex Fletcher0:00:33.11
51Samuel Jones (Speaeman Cycles)0:00:36.38
52Tim Abbott0:00:36.67
53Kieran Thompson (The Bike Shed)0:00:49.28
54Ben Barrett
55Ned Simes

