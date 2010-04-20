Image 1 of 21 Ben Mather and Heather Logie pose in their new national championships jerseys. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 2 of 21 Shaun Lewis and Jason English on the course. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 3 of 21 Take your pick! (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 4 of 21 Heather Logie takes on some fluid during the race. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 5 of 21 Jodie Willett fills up her bottle en route to second place. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 6 of 21 Ben Mather celebrates as he crosses the line first. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 7 of 21 Ben Mather was pretty pumped after winning the elite men's Australian marathon title. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 8 of 21 Heather Logie crossed the line wearing a smile and ready for a rest. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 9 of 21 Ben Mather pops the lid on celebrations. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 10 of 21 Heather Logie managed a quick smile during the long race. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 11 of 21 The refreshment areas were kept busy throughout the event. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 12 of 21 A rider stops for a refreshment during the event. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 13 of 21 Riders get ready to roll away at the start of the championships. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 14 of 21 Troy Glennan finds it's a lonely road to 18th place. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 15 of 21 Riders set out on the course together, but it didn't take long before the group was reduced. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 16 of 21 Riders start to string out as the course heads uphill. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 17 of 21 Troy Glennan out of the saddle on his way to 18th place. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 18 of 21 One of the Merida-Flight Centre riders leads a group. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 19 of 21 Ben Mather keeps his mind on the job. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 20 of 21 Riders climb through a section of the course. (Image credit: Cameron Wells) Image 21 of 21 The top five riders in the men's category pose on the podium. (Image credit: Cameron Wells)

On a course that many described as the toughest in Australia, a touch of luck and impressive technical helped Tasmania's Ben Mather and Canberra's Heather Logie reign supreme at the 2010 Nemisis Australian Mountain Bike Marathon Championships in Avoca.

A last minute entry into the event, Mather made a bold move to go out hard from the outset and looked too strong for the remainder of the field in the early stages of the race.

Winning the King of the Mountain on the first climb and extending his lead to over three minutes at the half way point, Mather looked to have the race sewn up.

A first time rider on the course, the 28-year-old looked to his road cycling experience to put him ahead of the pack. "I went out from the gun up the first hill and took the King of the Mountain. I didn't realise I had the form but I thought I would just keep going and see how it panned out," Mather said.

"I hadn't been here before to have a look at the course. But listening to a few of the guys, they knew it was harder than a lot of the other courses, so I thought I was in for a tough one.

"They also mentioned that there was a lot of gravel road. I tend to go alright on the gravel tracks, so I went out hard knowing that whatever time I could get up on them on the road makes it harder for them to bring back in the hills."

But as predicted the hills became a sticking point for Mather. The Tasmanian resorted to travel by foot in sections of the final 40km, providing the chance for Sydney's Peter Hatton to take the lead.

After pushing out to a three-minute lead and approaching on 90km over an agonizing four hours, a cruel twist of fate saw Hatton suffer a flat tyre on the final descent which him the victory.

Fighting all the way, Mather recovered to finish the eventual winner in a time of four hours, 40 minutes and 58 seconds . Hatton held on to finish second (4:44:09) ahead of 2006 world 24-hour solo champion Craig Gordon (4:44:25).

"Peter (Hatton) caught me at the 60km mark and by the last feed station he had put about two or three minutes into me," Mather said. "I got lucky, Peter got a flat tyre coming down the last big descent.

"He probably deserved to win, but that is the luck of the draw with mountain biking. I have had my fair share of bad luck, so it's great to have a little bit of good luck my way."

In the women's event, after working out to a considerable lead in the first half of the race, Logie held off a mid-race challenge from Sydney's Jenny Fay to take out the national championship in five hours, 53 minutes and 41 seconds. Queensland's Jodie Willett fought on to finish second (5:57:23), with Fay the eventual third place getter (6:13:08).

Defying her expectations and an aching body, an impressive display of technical skill helped an ecstatic Logie to victory.

"This was one of the toughest 100km races I have ever done," the 31-year-old said.

"It started getting steep and sketchy and all I could think was that there was a lot more of the same to come and I needed to save something. It didn't feel like there was much in the legs and I was in the suffer box for a while there.

"I had Jenny Fay making me work really hard during the middle stages of the race. She was incredibly strong, really impressive on the hills and motoring on. For a while there I thought it was hers to be honest.

"I am so excited with myself because I think today it was a bit of technical skill that bridge the gap which for me is unheard of. There was a section of single track where I dropped her and I didn't see her again."

The event doubled as the 2010 Nemisis Marathon Challenge, a mass participation event that saw over 600 riders take on the 93km, 45km, 33km and 15km course options.

Each of the riders wore rainbow shoelaces on their shoes, helmets and wrists in memory of former 24-hour solo World Champion James Williamson, who passed away in South Africa last month and in support of his chosen charity Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation which promotes organ and tissue donation awareness.

Full Results

Elite men - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Mather (Aus) 4:40:58 2 Peter Hatton (Aus) 0:03:11 3 Craig Gordon (Aus) 0:03:27 4 Jason English (Aus) 0:07:11 5 Shaun Lewis (Aus) 0:08:47 6 Adrian Jackson (Aus) 0:17:13 7 Matthew Fleming (Aus) 0:18:49 8 Phillip Orr (Aus) 0:23:05 9 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) 0:39:01 10 Michael Smith (Aus) 0:45:15 11 Matt Molan (Aus) 0:47:21 12 Peter Kutschera (Aus) 0:48:13 13 David Johnston (Aus) 0:49:42 14 Paul Randell (Aus) 0:50:20 15 Merlin Spranz (Aus) 0:50:45 16 Peter Butt (Aus) 0:50:56 17 Mark Tupalski (Aus) 0:53:03 18 Troy Glennan (Aus) 0:54:10 19 Graeme Arnott (Aus) 0:55:22 20 Grant Lebbink (Aus) 1:01:40 21 Joel Read (Aus) 1:02:32 22 Craig Borham (Aus) 1:05:54 23 James Peaock (Aus) 1:06:26 24 Scott Chancellor (Aus) 1:08:06 25 Julien Wicks (Aus) 1:08:39 26 Pat Howard (Aus) 1:10:00 27 Daniel Strauss (Aus) 1:17:44 28 Joel Donney (Aus) 1:20:47 29 Ben Henderson (Aus) 1:20:55 30 Sam Chancellor (Aus) 1:21:34 31 Matt Ligtermoet (Aus) 1:23:39 32 Ash Thomas (Aus) 1:40:25 33 Karri Golding (Aus) 1:56:47 34 James Lechte (Aus) 2:31:18 35 Daniel Doherty (Aus) 2:49:55 36 Matt Swann (Aus) 2:49:57 37 Stephen Van Dyke (Aus) 3:07:36 38 Lauchlan Stewart (Aus) DNF Murray Spink (Aus) DNF Jack Lamshed (Aus) DNF Ben Randall (Aus) DNF James Devonshire (Aus) DNF John Blankenstein (Aus) DNS Nick Both (Aus) DNS Jarrod Moroni (Aus) DNS Dean Jones (Aus) DNS Mark Fenner (Aus) DNS Brad Tuohy (Aus) DNS Craig Storey (Aus)

Elite women - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Heather Logie (Aus) 5:53:41 2 Jodie Willett (Aus) 0:03:42 3 Jenny Fay (Aus) 0:19:27 4 Tory Thomas (Aus) 0:41:09 5 Vanina Vergoz (Fra) 1:07:34 DNF Naomi Williams (Aus) DNF Melissa Vandewater (Aus) DNF Naomi Hansen (Aus) DNS Peta Mullens (Aus) DNS Jessica Douglas (Aus) DNS Bianca Mauch (Aus)

Open men - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Thompson (Aus) 5:32:29 2 Tim Calkins (Aus) 0:42:27 3 Steven Hanley SS (Aus) 0:43:08 4 Andras Nagy (Aus) 0:50:07 5 Stuart White (Aus) 0:51:19 6 Warren Faneco (Aus) 0:54:01 7 Neil Bennett (Aus) 0:57:35 8 David MacDonald (Aus) 1:04:33 9 Matthew Zagorski (Aus) 1:10:01 10 Tim Corbett (Aus) 1:16:34 11 Peter Malcolm (Aus) 1:32:16 12 Simon Easy (Aus) 1:35:08 13 Duncan McLean (Aus) 1:35:49 14 Alistair McDonald Rigid SS (Aus) 1:43:36 15 David Collins (Aus) 1:44:46 16 Nicholas Edwards (Aus) 1:47:24 17 Phil Bickerdike (Aus) 1:56:03 18 Adam Kelly (Aus) 1:57:00 19 Cang Nguyen (Aus) 2:07:13 20 Matthew Turner (Aus) 2:12:43 21 Craig Lawn (Aus) 2:20:36 22 Andrew Gogos (Aus) 2:35:49 23 Tim Bigarelli (Aus) 2:57:39 24 Sean Hurley (Aus) 25 Simon Mason (Aus) 26 Chris Bennett (Aus) 27 Lee Gratton (Aus) 28 Vu Long (Aus) 29 Frederico Panise (Aus) 30 Dallas McDonald (Aus) 31 Graeme Taylor (Aus) 32 Bill Crilis (Aus) 33 David Vo (Aus) 34 Douglas Allan (Aus) DNF Tim Rowe (Aus) DNS Sam Harvey (Aus)

Open women - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vanessa Frazer (Aus) 6:45:31 2 Felicity Wardlaw (Aus) 1:14:13 3 Nicole Jeffries (Aus) 1:25:37 4 Crystal Petersen (Aus) 1:27:02 5 Kath Copland (Aus) 1:25:15 6 Jane Hutchinson (Aus) 1:47:49 7 Katie Chancellor (Aus) 2:00:04

Veteran men - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristjan Snorrason (Aus) 5:32:05 2 Aaron Knight (Aus) 0:00:46 3 Marcus Bourne (Aus) 0:01:05 4 Paul McEntee (Aus) 0:05:21 5 Reece Stephenss (Aus) 0:07:05 6 Ashley Hayat (Aus) 0:18:55 7 Duncan Murray (Aus) 0:19:15 8 Mark Thompson (Aus) 0:19:56 9 Sam Maffett (Aus) 0:21:16 10 Andrew Bell (Aus) 0:21:30 11 Ollie Klein (Aus) 0:25:41 12 Stuart Brown (Aus) 0:25:58 13 Rian Douglas (Aus) 0:26:39 14 Jason Jackson (Aus) 0:29:44 15 Tom MacMunn (Aus) 0:34:29 16 Tim Ferres (Aus) 0:35:30 17 Christian Caceres (Aus) 0:47:35 18 Troy Bailey (Aus) 0:49:15 19 Ivan Kallaur (Aus) 0:51:08 20 Andrew Brockway (Aus) 0:51:15 21 James Deane (Aus) 0:55:25 22 Mark Simpson (Aus) 0:55:42 23 Alistair Miller (Aus) 1:00:29 24 Clinton Lemaitre (Aus) 1:00:33 25 Matt Tait (Aus) 1:03:38 26 Jason Halls (Aus) 1:06:14 27 Alex Ramsey SS (Aus) 1:08:41 28 Julien Redmond (Aus) 1:11:43 29 Ben Szczesny (Aus) 1:12:37 30 James Pierce (Aus) 1:18:01 31 Stuart Morgan (Aus) 1:18:06 32 Craig Armour (Aus) 1:18:37 33 Ryan Hawson (Aus) 1:21:51 34 Craig Van Der Valk (Aus) 1:25:57 35 Steve Allen (Aus) 1:33:48 36 Mark Caldwell (Aus) 1:36:53 37 Kel Boers (Aus) 1:36:55 38 Gavin Piergrosse (Aus) 1:38:07 39 Nathan Wilson (Aus) 1:39:03 40 Mike Back (GBr) 1:45:41 41 Jason Archer (Aus) 1:49:03 42 James O’Keefe (Aus) 1:51:45 43 Geoff Kelly (Aus) 1:53:24 44 Craig Spry (Aus) 1:54:34 45 Anthony Breen (Aus) 1:55:15 46 Duane Meredith (Aus) 2:03:08 47 Gareth Williams (Aus) 2:07:32 48 Ben English (Aus) 2:08:42 49 Francis Jackson (Aus) 2:09:41 50 Benjamin Goodall (Aus) 2:12:32 51 Adam Griffiths (Aus) 2:15:52 52 Adam Fletcher (Aus) 2:17:59 53 Chris Baillie (Aus) 2:18:44 54 Tony Freijah (Aus) 2:21:53 55 Robin Harris (Aus) 2:23:30 56 Jeremy Redmond (Aus) 2:26:13 57 Matt Hand (Aus) 2:29:10 58 Andrew McPhee (Aus) 2:29:57 59 Michael Veal (Aus) 2:32:17 60 Brett Bradley (Aus) 2:34:53 61 Jason Finlay (Aus) 2:34:59 62 Adam Kelsall (Aus) 2:35:32 63 Jeremy Winfield (Aus) 2:35:41 64 Warren Nelson (Aus) 2:36:16 65 Troy Harding (Aus) 2:40:50 66 Dylan Reilly (Aus) 2:40:52 67 Dean Jeffery (Aus) 2:42:49 68 Rob Leeson (Aus) 2:47:17 69 Shannon Turner (Aus) 2:47:33 70 Kristian Smythe (Aus) 2:54:03 71 Drew Sutherland (Aus) 2:58:08 72 Peter Bell (Aus) 3:02:08 73 Chris Woodroffe (Aus) 3:01:34 74 Jason Quigley (Aus) 75 Rorigo Azubel (Aus) 76 David Samuel (Aus) 77 Arends Juan (Aus) 78 Aaron Rowe (Aus) 79 Adam Bell (Aus) 80 John Murphy (Aus) 81 Steve Possingham (Aus) 82 Anthony Rogan (Aus) 83 Paul Durante (Aus) 84 Bill Crowe (Aus) DNF James Brownlie (Aus) DNF Tim Harman (Aus) DNF Paul Cubbin (Aus) DNS Timothy Bateman (Aus) DNS James Aylmer (Aus) DNS Paul Ripp (Aus) DNS Paul Justus (Aus) DNS Keith Middleton (Aus) DNS Cam Froomes (Aus) DNS Aaron Hill (Aus)

Veteran women - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amity Czechowski (Aus) 7:13:51 2 Jo Williams (Aus) 0:05:29 3 Sam Reinhardt (Aus) 0:22:45 4 Tanya Wiggins (Aus) 0:48:35 5 Sandy Starkey (Aus) 0:52:26 6 Bec Caskey (Aus) 1:19:16 7 Jade Forsyth (Aus) 1:22:02 8 Sharon Marston (Aus) 1:38:29 DNF Heidi Gratton (Aus)

Master men - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Simon Knowles (Aus) 5:22:13 2 Scott Butler (Aus) 0:05:40 3 Brian John (Aus) 0:15:54 4 Justin Wornes (Aus) 0:23:10 5 David Rusden (Aus) 0:29:19 6 Tim McGrath (Aus) 0:30:20 7 Steve Peddle (Aus) 0:37:37 8 John Henderson (Aus) 0:39:30 9 Liam McCrory (Aus) 0:40:00 10 Tim McColl (Aus) 0:40:25 11 Tim Jamieson (Aus) 1:02:12 12 Jim Anthanasopoulous (Aus) 1:07:53 13 David Ruggero (Aus) 1:08:27 14 Lee Floyd (Aus) 1:10:31 15 Murray Brady (Aus) 1:11:00 16 Peter Cheesman (Aus) 1:17:40 17 Enrico Eberhart (Aus) 1:19:32 18 Martin Grannas (Aus) 1:23:52 19 Tim Acker (Aus) 1:25:21 20 Garry James (Aus) 1:26:36 21 Brendan Hills (Aus) 1:27:20 22 Matthew McGill (Aus) 1:28:35 23 David Scarlett (Aus) 1:32:13 24 Tim James (Aus) 1:32:35 25 John Wright (Aus) 1:38:20 26 Shaun Kinna (Aus) 1:40:08 27 Shaun Henchley (Aus) 1:50:39 28 Colin Rofe (Aus) 2:05:31 29 Barry Floyd (Aus) 2:11:35 30 David Herrewyn (Aus) 2:25:20 31 David Willems (Aus) 2:26:27 32 Anthony Caffry (Aus) 2:28:11 33 Pete Smith (Aus) 2:30:54 34 Alan Carpenter (Aus) 2:33:14 35 Neil Prosser (Aus) 2:37:14 36 James Hopping (Aus) 2:37:52 37 Michael Anderson (Aus) 2:42:36 38 Les Lindenburg (Aus) 2:45:29 39 Steve McKay (Aus) 2:57:39 40 Andy Symons (Aus) 2:58:43 41 Bill Taylor (Aus) 3:06:11 42 Andrew Hocking (Aus) 43 Adrian Hocking (Aus) 44 Garry Leed (Aus) 45 Phillip Timpano (Aus) 46 Christian Haidacher (Aus) 47 Mike Pickavance (Aus) 48 Gary Jeffries (Aus) 49 Franco Cavalieri (Aus) 50 Glen Wearne (Aus) 51 Stefan Romiti (Aus) 52 Craig Steen (Aus) 53 Dean Jamieson (Aus) 54 Darren Gannon (Aus) DNF John Clews (Aus) DNF Carl Maroney (Aus) DNF Mike Fitzpatrick (Aus) DNF Richard Peil (Aus) DNF David Gorrie (Aus) DNS Jonathan Cowan (Aus) DNS Justin Prior (Aus) DNS David Rusden 324 (Aus) DNS Anthony Natoli (Aus) DNS Cam Morgan (Aus) DNS Ben Blackman (Aus) DNS Brian McTaggart (Aus) DNS Ian Prosser (Aus) DNS Darren Davis (Aus)

Master women - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Thompson (Aus) 7:14:44 2 Meg Carrigan (Aus) 0:12:43 3 Jo Riley (Aus) 0:46:35 4 Catherine MacKay (Aus) 1:20:58 5 Thorlene Egerton (Aus) 1:26:34

Super master men - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Peacock (Aus) 5:47:22 2 Roger Cull (Aus) 0:11:26 3 Hans Dielacher (Aus) 0:30:32 4 Neville George (Aus) 0:42:47 5 John Allison (Aus) 0:57:13 6 Malcolm Robertson (Aus) 1:12:07 7 Steve Chapman (Aus) 1:14:04 8 David Braddick (Aus) 1:15:27 9 Garry Lewis (Aus) 1:23:11 10 Dave McAlpin (Aus) 1:47:11 11 Kahn Franke (Aus) 1:47:27 12 Rowan Tatchell (Aus) 1:48:32 13 Peter Carr (Aus) 1:56:47 14 Brian Scarborough (Aus) 1:57:04 15 Greg Molesworth (Aus) 2:05:56 16 Walter Lederman (Aus) 2:24:40 17 David Mast (Aus) 2:38:48 18 Greg Lane (Aus) 2:52:36 19 Mike Claytor (Aus) 3:05:12 DNS Finlay Luff (Aus) DNS Gregor Blair-Smith (Aus) DNS Felice Scapin (Aus) DNS Peter McWaters (Aus) DNS Max Thorley (Aus)

Super Master women - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Kay Haarsma (Aus) 2 Carolyn Jackson (Aus)

Grand master men - 93.1km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kerry Ryan (Aus) 7:05:35 2 Colin O’Brien (Aus) 0:39:46 DNF Owen Pahl (Aus)

Open men - 45km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Fleming 2:27:32 2 Lee Burchell 0:20:02 3 Hayden Kerr 0:20:18 4 Mikkeli Godfree 0:21:32 5 Dale Boucher 0:23:17 6 Chris Carr 0:26:49 7 Ian Rolston 0:30:10 8 Jason Sim 0:32:01 9 Pat Fitzpatrick 0:34:13 10 Andrew Caithness 0:34:34 11 Robby Jennings 0:34:42 12 Jason Dennis 0:37:35 13 Jarrod Stonham 0:41:40 14 Steve Drake 0:45:02 15 Lincoln Fitzgerald 0:46:13 16 Paul Busscher 0:46:49 17 Richard Eisner 0:47:54 18 Barry King 0:48:28 19 Jase Finch 0:49:13 20 Peter Kennedy 0:49:42 21 Alan McCubbin 0:50:27 22 Brett Willoughby 0:50:36 23 Rod Browning 0:50:38 24 Stephen White 0:53:10 25 Paul Mathers 0:54:21 26 Andrew Sleeman 0:54:28 27 Andrew Low 0:54:46 28 Will Geor 0:57:15 29 Simon Payne 0:59:00 30 Gavin Prentice 0:59:04 31 Andrew Dunoon 1:00:20 32 Daniel Dujic 1:00:37 33 Karl Neumeister 1:01:18 34 Glenn Rea 1:01:55 35 Phillip Greenwood 1:04:54 36 Andrew Bos 1:05:35 37 Nicholas Deane 1:06:13 38 Michael Tyrrell 1:06:54 39 Steve McCabe 1:06:59 40 Stuart Allen 1:07:25 41 Stephen McGreesh 1:09:13 42 Peter Hart 1:09:14 43 Blair Hocking 1:09:43 44 Charles Read 1:10:00 45 Andrew Swann 1:10:47 46 Carl Voss 1:11:43 47 Michael Ranson 1:12:06 48 Jeremy Fitzwilliam 1:12:12 49 Peter Mayne 1:13:47 50 Wayne Buttie 1:13:59 51 Chris Quain 1:14:00 52 Rick Stillman 1:14:26 53 Greg Wright 1:15:21 54 Andrew Threlfall 1:16:09 55 Jeff Filip 1:16:19 56 David Worthy 1:17:14 57 Phil Vanderdrift 1:19:01 58 Jamie Solomons 1:20:42 59 Shane Wilson 1:21:05 60 Daniel Davies 1:21:28 61 James Oliver 1:22:24 62 Troy Kerno Kernaghan 1:22:42 63 Stuart Clarke 1:22:50 64 Mark Webber 1:22:51 65 Ifor Lucas 1:25:44 66 Russell Parsons 1:25:47 67 Geoff MacIlwain 1:26:18 68 Timmy Scarborough 1:26:25 69 Shane Curran 1:26:32 70 Evan Pennington 1:27:00 71 Mike Bigarelli 1:27:16 72 Paul Mascitti 1:28:02 73 Sam Foster 1:28:05 74 Garry Giles 1:28:51 75 Mark Southby 1:29:01 76 Brett Trace 1:29:28 77 Stephen Johnson 1:30:53 78 Paul Cheshire 1:33:26 79 Alastair Dawe 1:33:43 80 Nick Pile 1:33:45 81 Peter Neville 1:34:16 82 Andrew Herron 1:35:31 83 Craig Weaver 1:35:56 84 Phillip Evans 1:36:12 85 Henry Harlan 1:36:22 86 David Tannard 1:37:11 87 Stephen Gleeson 1:37:15 88 David Milella 1:37:16 89 Sam Tedesco 1:38:07 90 Robert Giles 1:38:16 91 Jason Cottam 1:38:18 92 Graeme Hill 1:38:20 93 Wayne Maher 1:38:29 94 Trevor Herinrich 1:39:21 95 Dean Grundell 1:39:25 96 David Kellett 1:39:30 97 Brad Allen 1:40:16 98 Tim Hart 1:40:18 99 Paul Reading 1:40:52 100 Fabien Giraud 1:41:55 101 Simon Boundy 1:42:07 102 Martin Watkins 1:42:09 103 Brett Dedman 1:43:44 104 Bill Vandendool 1:46:20 105 Stephen Fortuyn 1:46:27 106 Mark Kelley 1:46:48 107 Brian Fitzwilliam 1:47:01 108 Lucas Marsh 1:47:51 109 Clint Murrell 1:48:03 110 Michael Baker 1:48:05 111 David Ninnis 1:50:07 112 Andrew Price 1:50:29 113 Trent Dean 1:51:44 114 Simon Bonner 1:52:34 115 Marcus Bridle 1:52:38 116 Evan Sheppard 1:52:51 117 Frank Gasperic 1:53:43 118 Martin Savage 1:54:17 119 Chris O’Keefe 1:55:49 120 Craig Wallace 1:56:19 121 Damian Collins 1:56:55 122 Liam Barr 1:57:58 123 Ryan Annear 1:59:48 124 Peter Stapleton 2:01:38 125 Heath Christie 2:02:28 126 Chad Sully 2:02:46 127 Adam Roberts 2:02:58 128 Clint Beattie 2:03:14 129 Roger Ashburner 2:05:12 130 Keenan Rogers 2:05:19 131 Peter Gallagher 2:08:00 132 Bruce Whitling 2:12:41 133 Stuart MacQueen 2:15:50 134 Darren Flett 822 2:16:44 135 Tim Kemsley 2:19:13 136 Damien Royes 2:21:38 137 Andrew Stone 2:22:21 138 Alan Watson 2:25:36 139 David Graham 2:27:40 140 Nathan Weinrich 2:35:12 141 Paul Schifferle 2:37:58 142 Stephen Hook 2:39:49 143 Anthony Meyer 2:40:18 144 Shay Elkington 2:43:34 145 Andrew Woodroffe 2:46:49 146 Theo Howell 2:52:15 147 Mark Guy 2:58:28 148 James McLeish 3:08:20 149 James Prime 3:08:22 150 Riko Rakhmanto 3:39:28 151 Martin Mendoza 3:41:20 152 Damian Ryan 3:52:14 153 Adam Howlett 3:53:05 154 Roderick Heron 3:53:26 DNS Jarrod Biffin DNS Michael Collins DNS Craig Edwards DNS Chris Edwards DNS Darryn Ellis DNS Simon Gilbert DNS Brett Jarvis DNS David Lacey DNS Sean Penno DNS Rod Speakman DNS Scott Williams DNS Darren Flett 801 DNS James Kennedy DNS Robert Faull

Open women - 45km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Locke 3:03:14 2 Lizzie Williams 0:04:20 3 Melissa Anset 0:13:54 4 Paula Ewing 0:27:48 5 Emma Drake 0:31:14 6 Shelley McColl 0:41:14 7 Nicole Walker 0:55:18 8 Deborah Richards 0:58:51 9 Sarah Butler 1:00:37 10 Monica Campi 1:02:55 11 Karen Stuart 1:03:45 12 Pia Larque 1:32:23 13 Annabel Brennan 1:37:19 14 Janette Brady 1:40:10 15 Kate List 1:43:03 16 Alissa Rogers 1:51:55 17 Belinda Travis 1:56:05 18 Jo Foley 1:56:33 19 Seton Walsh-Rose 1:57:31 20 Nicole Street 1:59:27 21 Lisa Bourne 2:07:23 22 Jo Hand 2:13:04 23 Amber Wood 2:15:40 24 Kristin Henriksson 2:20:09 25 Kim Leong 2:24:37 26 Cara Malzinskas 3:40:20 DNS Michelle Grundell DNS Nicole Johnson DNS Cheryl Quirion

Under 18 men - 45km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Josh Sek 2:50:40 2 Thomas Power 0:02:24 3 Simon De Campo 0:12:25 4 Nathan Caithness 0:17:21 5 Shaun Wright 0:26:32 6 Bill McEvoy 0:29:17 7 Mac West-Moore 0:54:22 8 Michael Salvitti 0:56:06 9 Michael Ruggero 1:18:01 DNS Tom Cooper

Open men - 33km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David McGrath 1:52:43 2 Peter Walker 0:09:19 3 Tim Sayer 0:22:33 4 Johann Odou 0:23:34 5 Neil Harrington 0:26:57 6 Geoff De Campo 0:34:12 7 Owen Sargisson 0:36:48 8 Gerard Pike 0:38:35 9 Simon Martin 0:41:14 10 Michael Dening 0:47:33 11 Corey Hogg 0:49:41 12 Glenn Williams 0:50:34 13 Colin Bullen 0:50:51 14 Nicholas Bauer 0:55:38 15 John Burdess 0:56:53 16 Andrew Edgar 1:00:25 17 Rohan Bentley 1:01:54 18 Kingsley Morse-McNabb 1:04:05 19 Craig Cameron 1:05:53 20 Craig Smith 1:11:23 21 Benjamin Baker 1:15:18 22 Andrew Nicolas 1:21:12 23 Christopher Wright 1:21:52 24 Carl Barry 1:24:33 25 Ben Thomson 1:24:34 26 Martin Rogers 1:26:37 27 Anthony Szczerba 1:38:34 28 Wayne Bickerdike 1:39:50 29 Nicholas Clement 1:42:53 30 Leigh Cadzow 1:46:37 31 Terry Monaghan 1:46:42 32 Simon Lakey 2:02:24 33 Dale McKee 2:32:15 34 Lamberto Cabritit 2:48:42 35 Ulysses Bilog 2:50:22 36 Michael Mabuti 2:52:01 37 Wally Cabritit 2:54:46 38 Paul Gregor 3:21:53 39 Tom Fraser 4:04:47

Open women - 33km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kim Eberhart 2:31:52 2 Katrina Blaubaum 0:03:29 3 Marita Delany 0:10:56 4 Lauren Farnsworth 0:45:57 5 Briohny Lebbink 0:46:59 6 Amanda Rhodes-Andrew 0:52:45 7 Megan Lawson 0:54:05 8 Halena Chandler 0:59:29 9 Jacqui Knee 1:00:14 10 Simone Fraser 1:00:22 11 Kathryn Feldmaier 1:07:21 12 Karen Simmons 1:09:31 13 Natalie Goodall 1:41:12 14 Annie McKee 1:53:01 15 Kate Gregor 1:58:06

Under 16 men - 33km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Felix Smalley 1:51:00 2 Simon Harrington 0:05:00 3 Jack Allison 0:11:22 4 Magnus Baker 0:16:26 5 Harrison Ernst 0:22:19 6 Timothy Jackson 0:33:08 7 Matt Haymes 0:33:09 8 Hugh Ingram 0:49:25 9 Alexander Drysdale 0:53:16 10 Liam Jeffries 1:01:12 11 Chris Hewitt 1:12:20 12 Jack Nicolas 1:21:42 13 Mark McKee 1:49:57 14 Mark Giliberto 2:17:03

Under 16 women - 33km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elizabeth Baker 3:08:00

Open men -1 5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jackson Southby 1:03:42 2 Rohan McBean 0:02:01 3 Scott Kindred 0:03:30 4 Geoff Andrews 0:19:36 5 Andrew Meiers 0:44:43 6 Daryl West-Moore 1:39:46 7 Shane Lord 2:02:19

Open women - 15km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Danielle Paterson 1:05:10 2 Lyndal McKenzie 0:07:19 3 Dianne Liston 0:10:31 4 Dale Allen 0:18:08 5 Kate Thompson 0:18:30 6 Michelle Possingham 0:22:29 7 Rebecca Newger 0:25:47 8 Vicki Gee 0:34:07 9 Nina Meiers 0:43:11 10 Jo West-Moore 0:51:46