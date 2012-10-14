English and Smith win 24-hour solo race in Stromlo Forest Park
Several riders test their legs before upcoming Crocodile Trophy
World and Australian 24-Hour Solo Mountain Bike Champion Jason English and Australian Champion Liz Smith won the solo categories of the Scott Australian 24-Hour Mountain Bike Championships this weekend at Stromlo Forest Park in the Australian Capital Territory.
Riders raced laps of the challenging Stromlo Forest Park trails as solos or as relay teams of up to 10 riders, starting at Midday Saturday and riding throughout the night and finishing at Midday on Sunday.
In the men's race, English was victorious for the fourth time and competed against one of the strongest fields ever assembled. Riders included 2011 UK and European Champion Matt Page (Wales) and Canadian National Champion Cory Wallace. Both riders featured in the battle throughout the race, with Page finishing second and Wallace in fourth behind Australian Andrew Hall in third place.
In the sport of endurance mountain bike racing, English is without peer, undefeated in the 24-hour discipline since 2008, a period containing over 20 wins in the discipline.
English reflected on the quality of the field "after a cancelled overseas event, Page and Wallace arrived trained and fit, and the local guys are getting faster and faster too - I knew it was going to be a tough race from the gun."
After having mechanical issues early, English moved up to first late on Saturday evening, and then in his trademark fashion, accelerated away from the field at sunrise. He talked about why he is able to do this time and time again. "I think it's that early morning my normal training time - my body is simply ready to ride."
Looking to the future, English said "the national championships will be tough next year - all of us (Australians) will race the world championships here in October, so it will be sought-after to win the green and gold jersey at Easter and be able to wear it to the Worlds."
Matt Page, racing in Australia for the first time since his sixth place in the 2010 world championships, said, "I was disappointed in 2010 that I wasn't able to bring my best race. I'm happy with my second today - I've shown people what I can actually do."
English, Page and Wallace now head to the Crocodile Trophy, a nine-day mountain bike stage race in a week's time.
In the women's event, the raining Australian Champion Liz Smith won the race for the first time, and is undefeated in the discipline in 2012. She said, "It was a tough race. The conditions made it a little bit tougher, the mud and the rain, but it's a great track to race on." Smith is focused on 2013. "I'm happy to win, and it's great preparation for the World's here next year."
Peta Mullens, recent winner of the Tour de Timor, held the lead for the first half of the race but withdrew in the early hours of Sunday. Second place went to Phillipa Rostan, and third place went to Kate Penglase).
In the relay teams competition, team "Gu On the Go", racing in the teams of six men category took out the overall honours completing 36 laps of the challenging course. Team member and 2004 Olympian Sid Taberlay said, "It was harder this year with the rain. The course became challenging with some holes that caught people off-guard, and those sections were also leg energy-sapping". He was happy with the win, "We've won this event before - and as always we've secured the win with a good team effort from all involved."
2012 is the 14th time the Canberra Off-Road Cyclists (CORC) have staged the Scott Australian 24-Hour Mountain Bike Championships. CORC President Sarah O'Callaghan was ecstatic with the ongoing success of the event "The Scott 24-Hour continues to be the largest club-run event in Australia, and we couldn't be happier with almost 2,000 riders again enjoying the Stromlo Forest Park trails".
With large celebrations planned for the 15th Anniversary of the event in 2013, the event also coincides with both the 25th Anniversary of the club and the 100th Anniversary of the ACT. In addition to the Scott 24-Hour teams event in 2013, CORC will also be hosting the World Endurance Mountain Bike Organisation (WEMBO) Solo 24-Hour Championships with the support the ACT government.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Laps
|1
|Jason English
|31
|laps
|2
|Matt Page
|31
|3
|Andrew Hall
|30
|4
|Cory Wallace
|29
|5
|Shane Roberts
|28
|6
|Andrew Lloyd
|27
|7
|Callum McNamara
|26
|8
|Martin Handley
|26
|9
|Mark Astley
|24
|10
|Matthew Parsons
|23
|11
|Kieran Laughton
|22
|12
|Mike Daws
|21
|13
|Steve Knope
|20
|14
|Elvio Fernandes
|19
|15
|James Ross
|19
|16
|Rod Gisik
|19
|17
|Simon King
|19
|18
|Mick Dunbar
|19
|19
|Troy Herfoss
|19
|20
|James Mason
|18
|21
|Cory Dimmer
|17
|22
|Marco Bottari
|16
|23
|Michael McCluskey
|15
|24
|Gordon Brewster
|15
|25
|Jason Harrod
|14
|26
|David Gradden
|13
|27
|Nathan Schubert
|13
|28
|Stephen Musgrove
|13
|29
|Joe Ivisic
|12
|30
|Matthew Hanrahan
|12
|31
|James Auchinleck
|12
|32
|Craig Tozer
|11
|33
|Rob Wade
|10
|34
|Michael Sutinen
|10
|35
|Graham Moriarty
|10
|36
|Phil Randerson
|10
|37
|Geoff Mallinson
|9
|38
|Mike Brennan
|9
|39
|Jamie Ingram
|7
|40
|Tim Stubenrauch
|6
|DNF
|David Rae
|15
|DNF
|Sam Chancellor
|14
|DNF
|Mark Gibson
|11
|DNF
|Edward McDonald
|10
|DNF
|Robert Davis
|10
|DNF
|Nathaniel Peek
|8
|DNF
|Jay Bailey
|8
|DNF
|John King
|8
|DNF
|Aaron Doull
|7
|DNF
|Tim Gradden
|7
|DNF
|Brooke Nelson
|6
|DNF
|Ben Tillott
|6
|DNF
|Jon Rutledge
|5
|DNF
|Peter Hampson
|4
|DNF
|Paul Chambers
|4
|DNF
|Andrew Wearing
|4
|DNF
|Jeremy Francis
|3
|DNF
|Ian Roach
|2
|DNF
|Gary Knight
|1
|DNF
|Craig Major
|1
|DNS
|Arran Pearson
|DNS
|Shayne Bellato
|DNS
|Troy Bailey
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Laps
|1
|Liz Smith
|23
|laps
|2
|Philippa Rostan
|23
|3
|Kate Penglase
|22
|4
|Katie Chancellor
|21
|5
|Ruth Thompson
|16
|DNF
|Peta Mullens
|15
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Santaromita retires, De Vreese extends – Transfer shortsArtiz Bagües and Willie Smit find new teams as their current squad fold
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy