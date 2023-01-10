Alastair MacKellar doubles up with Australian U23 men's time trial title
Oliver Bleddyn second while Zac Marriage takes third
Alastair MacKellar (Israel Cycling Academy) swept up the U23 men's road race title at the AusCycling National Championships on Saturday with a scorching final lap solo providing a sign of what was to come on Tuesday when he also added victory in the U23 men's time trial to his result tally.
With a time of 36:49 MacKellar came over the line more than 1:25 ahead of his nearest rival in the 28.6km time trial, Oliver Bleddyn (ARA Skip Capital) while Zac Marriage (Team BridgeLane) came through the line a further ten seconds back to claim third.
"I honestly didn’t come here with those intentions so to be able to pull that off, it's pretty special,” said MacKellar of walking away from the 2023 championships with two titles.
“Never have I really targeted a TT this much, as a junior I did a couple but I really wanted to target this time trial and went all in with equipment and training for it.” he told SBS Sport.
The 20 year old, who signed with Israel Cycling Academy in 2021, is now saying goodbye to the Australian summer of cycling to head back to Europe to a team training camp with not one but two national jerseys in his suitcase as a result.
More to come ...
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Simone joined the team as Production Editor based in Australia at the start of the 2021 season, having previously worked as Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Grace Brown powers to third Australian time trial title as competition heats upGeorgie Howe second and new Australian road champion Brodie Chapman third as Isabelle Carnes takes U23 title
-
Alastair MacKellar doubles up with Australian U23 men's time trial titleOliver Bleddyn second while Zac Marriage takes third
-
Women's Tour Down Under 2023 - The Essential PreviewA 12-year build toward the top tier for women’s racing becomes a reality
-
Meet Abi Smith, the British youngster who strives to be 'valuable' at EF Education-TIBCO-SVB20-year-old with background in triathlons has the 'engine and headspace to be focused'