Osl wins in Austria

Marx wins men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Torsten Marx (Ger)1:37:00
2Hannes Metzler (Aut)0:00:33
3Filip Eberl (Cze)0:00:35
4Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)0:01:17
5Balz Weber (Swi)0:01:43
6Karl Markt (Aut)0:02:25
7Rene Tann (Ger)0:03:00
8Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)0:03:38
9Frank Beemer (Ned)0:06:07
10Philip Buys (RSA)0:06:57
11Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:07:21
12Matthias Leisling (Ger)0:07:43
13Matthias Hoi (Aut)0:07:46
14Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:08:53
15Robert Kircher (Aut)0:09:32
16Manfred Zöger (Aut)0:12:19
17Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)0:15:16
18Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)0:15:30
19Gerald Burgsteiner (Aut)
20Christian Moitzi (Aut)
21Michael Wiessner (Ger)
22Markus Preiss (Aut)
23Matthias Grick (Aut)
24Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
25Lysak Bartosz (Pol)
26Marcell Gruener (Aut)
27Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
28Francois Theron (RSA)
29Michael Balek (Aut)
30Richard Gantner (Aut)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisabeth Osl (Aut)1:34:35
2Anja Gradl (Ger)0:05:05
3Maria Osl (Aut)0:08:27
4Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
5Alla Boyko (Ukr)
6Ksenia Chernykh (Rus)
7Christina Verhas (Aut)
DNSKristina Kult (Aut)
DNSPetra Krbová (Cze)

