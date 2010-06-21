Osl wins in Austria
Marx wins men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Torsten Marx (Ger)
|1:37:00
|2
|Hannes Metzler (Aut)
|0:00:33
|3
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:00:35
|4
|Sergji Rysenko (Ukr)
|0:01:17
|5
|Balz Weber (Swi)
|0:01:43
|6
|Karl Markt (Aut)
|0:02:25
|7
|Rene Tann (Ger)
|0:03:00
|8
|Uwe Hochenwarter (Aut)
|0:03:38
|9
|Frank Beemer (Ned)
|0:06:07
|10
|Philip Buys (RSA)
|0:06:57
|11
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:07:21
|12
|Matthias Leisling (Ger)
|0:07:43
|13
|Matthias Hoi (Aut)
|0:07:46
|14
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:08:53
|15
|Robert Kircher (Aut)
|0:09:32
|16
|Manfred Zöger (Aut)
|0:12:19
|17
|Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)
|0:15:16
|18
|Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut)
|0:15:30
|19
|Gerald Burgsteiner (Aut)
|20
|Christian Moitzi (Aut)
|21
|Michael Wiessner (Ger)
|22
|Markus Preiss (Aut)
|23
|Matthias Grick (Aut)
|24
|Mykhaylo Batsutsa (Ukr)
|25
|Lysak Bartosz (Pol)
|26
|Marcell Gruener (Aut)
|27
|Pawel Wojczal (Pol)
|28
|Francois Theron (RSA)
|29
|Michael Balek (Aut)
|30
|Richard Gantner (Aut)
|1
|Elisabeth Osl (Aut)
|1:34:35
|2
|Anja Gradl (Ger)
|0:05:05
|3
|Maria Osl (Aut)
|0:08:27
|4
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|5
|Alla Boyko (Ukr)
|6
|Ksenia Chernykh (Rus)
|7
|Christina Verhas (Aut)
|DNS
|Kristina Kult (Aut)
|DNS
|Petra Krbová (Cze)
