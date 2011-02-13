Trending

Elite Women Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 1
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.861
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Elite Women Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 2
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.729
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Elite Women Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 1
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.780
4Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Elite Women Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 2
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.836
4Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Elite Women Sprint - 5th-8th place
5Eunji Lee (Korea)0:00:12.472
6Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
7Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
8Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)

Junior Women Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 1
1Sun-Young Cho (Korea)0:00:13.776
2Songyi Han (Korea)

Junior Women Sprint - Gold Medal Round: Race 2
1Sun-Young Cho (Korea)0:00:12.932
2Songyi Han (Korea)

Junior Women Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 1
3Apinya Promboot (Thailand)0:00:13.317
4Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)

Junior Women Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 2
3Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)0:00:13.355
4Apinya Promboot (Thailand)

Junior Women Sprint - Bronze Medal Round: Race 3
3Apinya Promboot (Thailand)0:00:13.372
4Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)

Junior Women Sprint - 5th-8th place
5Lauretta Eva Adrian (Malaysia)0:00:14.675
6Tai Ling Lee (Chinese Taipei)
7Reihamiri Talebisomeesaraei (Islamic Republic of Iran)
8Hiu Tung Tsang (Hong Kong, China)

Junior Women - 3000m Team Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Korea0:04:02.584
Su-Jeong Jeong (Kor)
Sun-Young Cho (Kor)
Hyeon-Ji Oh (Kor)
2Malaysia0:04:05.388
Jupha Somnet (Mas)
Lauretta Eva Adrian (Mas)
Norazimah Abd.Rashid (Mas)

Junior Women - 3000m Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Thailand0:04:07.224
Jariya Chumluae (Tha)
Hunsa Niyomthai (Tha)
Siripon Kongkaew (Tha)
4Islamic Republic of Iran0:04:08.498
Reihameh Talebisomeesaraei (IRI)
Behmoosh Barzegar (IRI)
Najmeh Hosseinpour (IRI)

Junior Men - 4000m Team Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Japan0:04:26.262
Kyohei Shinzan (Jpn)
Kohei Kurose (Jpn)
Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn)
Genki Kobota (Jpn)
2Korea0:04:26.577
Sukho Kang (Kor)
Sang-Hoon Park (Kor)
Hong-Ki Kim (Kor)
Yeong-Mun An (Kor)

Junior Men - 4000m Team Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Islamic Republic of Iran
Payam Sadipour (IRI)
Aref Bigonahdostkar (IRI)
Saijad Jafarnasab (IRI)
Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI)
4KazakhstanOvertaken
Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz)
Adilet Yessimov (Kaz)
Nursurtan Akhmeov (Kaz)
5Uzbekistan
Nagi Abduldayev (Uzb)
Timur Yambulatov (Uzb)
Ruslan Fedorov (Uzb)
Artur Khalilov (Uzb)
6Malaysia
Hamdan Hamidun (Mas)
Mohamad Asmul Aliawang (Mas)
Muhamad Syariwan Mohd Shari (Mas)
Mohamad Firdaus Suardi (Mas)

