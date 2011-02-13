Guo Shuang wins women's sprint
Japan edges Korea in Junior men's team pursuit
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.861
|2
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.729
|2
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.780
|4
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.836
|4
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|5
|Eunji Lee (Korea)
|0:00:12.472
|6
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|7
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|8
|Ryoko Nakagawa (Japan)
|1
|Sun-Young Cho (Korea)
|0:00:13.776
|2
|Songyi Han (Korea)
|1
|Sun-Young Cho (Korea)
|0:00:12.932
|2
|Songyi Han (Korea)
|3
|Apinya Promboot (Thailand)
|0:00:13.317
|4
|Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)
|3
|Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)
|0:00:13.355
|4
|Apinya Promboot (Thailand)
|3
|Apinya Promboot (Thailand)
|0:00:13.372
|4
|Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)
|5
|Lauretta Eva Adrian (Malaysia)
|0:00:14.675
|6
|Tai Ling Lee (Chinese Taipei)
|7
|Reihamiri Talebisomeesaraei (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|8
|Hiu Tung Tsang (Hong Kong, China)
|1
|Korea
|0:04:02.584
|Su-Jeong Jeong (Kor)
|Sun-Young Cho (Kor)
|Hyeon-Ji Oh (Kor)
|2
|Malaysia
|0:04:05.388
|Jupha Somnet (Mas)
|Lauretta Eva Adrian (Mas)
|Norazimah Abd.Rashid (Mas)
|3
|Thailand
|0:04:07.224
|Jariya Chumluae (Tha)
|Hunsa Niyomthai (Tha)
|Siripon Kongkaew (Tha)
|4
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|0:04:08.498
|Reihameh Talebisomeesaraei (IRI)
|Behmoosh Barzegar (IRI)
|Najmeh Hosseinpour (IRI)
|1
|Japan
|0:04:26.262
|Kyohei Shinzan (Jpn)
|Kohei Kurose (Jpn)
|Eiya Hashimoto (Jpn)
|Genki Kobota (Jpn)
|2
|Korea
|0:04:26.577
|Sukho Kang (Kor)
|Sang-Hoon Park (Kor)
|Hong-Ki Kim (Kor)
|Yeong-Mun An (Kor)
|3
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|Payam Sadipour (IRI)
|Aref Bigonahdostkar (IRI)
|Saijad Jafarnasab (IRI)
|Amir Kolahdozhagh (IRI)
|4
|Kazakhstan
|Overtaken
|Pavel Vorzhev (Kaz)
|Adilet Yessimov (Kaz)
|Nursurtan Akhmeov (Kaz)
|5
|Uzbekistan
|Nagi Abduldayev (Uzb)
|Timur Yambulatov (Uzb)
|Ruslan Fedorov (Uzb)
|Artur Khalilov (Uzb)
|6
|Malaysia
|Hamdan Hamidun (Mas)
|Mohamad Asmul Aliawang (Mas)
|Muhamad Syariwan Mohd Shari (Mas)
|Mohamad Firdaus Suardi (Mas)
