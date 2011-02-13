Korea sweeps elite pursuit finals
Rajablou earns men's points race gold
|1
|Hyeon-Ji Oh (Korea)
|2
|Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)
|3
|Yi Jung Hsieh (Chinese Taipei)
|4
|Valentina Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
|5
|Alexandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)
|6
|Wai Ting Liu (Hong Kong, China)
|7
|Najmeh Hosseinpour (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|8
|Hunsa Niyomthai (Thailand)
|1
|Genki Kobota (Japan)
|2
|Hong-Ki Kim (Korea)
|3
|Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand)
|4
|Artur Khalilov (Uzbekistan)
|5
|Tsz Chin Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|6
|Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Malaysia)
|7
|Yuan Tan Peng (Chinese Taipei)
|8
|Nagi Abduldayev (Kazakhstan)
|9
|Saijad Jafarnasab (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|1
|Mohammad Rajablou (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|52
|pts
|2
|Sungbaek Park (Korea)
|51
|3
|Mohd Adiq H Othman (Malaysia)
|45
|4
|Taiji Nishitani (Japan)
|39
|5
|Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)
|37
|6
|Berik Kupeshov (Kazakhstan)
|35
|7
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
|6
|8
|Kee Meng Ang (Singapore)
|-40
|DNF
|Nattha Jeebthaworn (Thailand)
|1
|Hyeon-Ji Oh (Korea)
|0:02:42.896
|2
|Jariya Chumluae (Thailand)
|0:02:47.754
|3
|Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:02:44.893
|4
|Tai Ling Lee (Chinese Taipei)
|0:02:51.271
|5
|Valentina Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
|6
|Lauretta Eva Adrian (Malaysia)
|7
|Najmeh Hosseinpour (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|8
|Alexandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)
|1
|Hong-Ki Kim (Korea)
|2
|Payam Sadipour (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|Overtaken
|3
|Kohei Kurose (Japan)
|0:03:36.441
|4
|Mohamad Fird Suardi (Malaysia)
|0:03:43.176
|5
|Yuan Tan Peng (Chinese Taipei)
|6
|Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
|7
|Rustom Lim (Philippines)
|8
|Ruslan Fedorov (Uzbekistan)
|9
|Adilet Yessimov (Kazakhstan)
|1
|Jumi Lee (Korea)
|0:03:49.062
|2
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
|0:04:02.329
|3
|Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:58.907
|4
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
|0:04:08.410
|5
|Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|6
|Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)
|7
|Ni Fazeli Hokmabad (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|1
|Sunjae Jang (Korea)
|0:04:35.370
|2
|Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:04:42.421
|3
|Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
|4
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
|Overtaken
|5
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|6
|Berik Kupeshov (Kazakhstan)
|7
|Chun Kai Feng (Chinese Taipei)
