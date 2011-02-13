Trending

Junior Women - Scratch Race
1Hyeon-Ji Oh (Korea)
2Jupha Somnet (Malaysia)
3Yi Jung Hsieh (Chinese Taipei)
4Valentina Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
5Alexandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)
6Wai Ting Liu (Hong Kong, China)
7Najmeh Hosseinpour (Islamic Republic of Iran)
8Hunsa Niyomthai (Thailand)

Junior Men - Scratch Race
1Genki Kobota (Japan)
2Hong-Ki Kim (Korea)
3Thanawut Sanikwathi (Thailand)
4Artur Khalilov (Uzbekistan)
5Tsz Chin Wong (Hong Kong, China)
6Sofian Nabil Omar Mohd Bakri (Malaysia)
7Yuan Tan Peng (Chinese Taipei)
8Nagi Abduldayev (Kazakhstan)
9Saijad Jafarnasab (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Elite Men - Points Race
1Mohammad Rajablou (Islamic Republic of Iran)52pts
2Sungbaek Park (Korea)51
3Mohd Adiq H Othman (Malaysia)45
4Taiji Nishitani (Japan)39
5Ki Ho Choi (Hong Kong, China)37
6Berik Kupeshov (Kazakhstan)35
7Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)6
8Kee Meng Ang (Singapore)-40
DNFNattha Jeebthaworn (Thailand)

Junior Women - 2000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Hyeon-Ji Oh (Korea)0:02:42.896
2Jariya Chumluae (Thailand)0:02:47.754

Junior Women - 2000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Bo Yee Leung (Hong Kong, China)0:02:44.893
4Tai Ling Lee (Chinese Taipei)0:02:51.271
5Valentina Ulbrikht (Kazakhstan)
6Lauretta Eva Adrian (Malaysia)
7Najmeh Hosseinpour (Islamic Republic of Iran)
8Alexandra Okhvat (Uzbekistan)

Junior Men - 3000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Hong-Ki Kim (Korea)
2Payam Sadipour (Islamic Republic of Iran)Overtaken

Junior Men - 3000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Kohei Kurose (Japan)0:03:36.441
4Mohamad Fird Suardi (Malaysia)0:03:43.176
5Yuan Tan Peng (Chinese Taipei)
6Chun Wing Leung (Hong Kong, China)
7Rustom Lim (Philippines)
8Ruslan Fedorov (Uzbekistan)
9Adilet Yessimov (Kazakhstan)

Elite Women - 3000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Jumi Lee (Korea)0:03:49.062
2Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)0:04:02.329

Elite Women - 3000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)0:03:58.907
4Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)0:04:08.410
5Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
6Olga Drobysheva (Uzbekistan)
7Ni Fazeli Hokmabad (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Elite Men - 4000m Individual Pursuit Gold Medal Round
1Sunjae Jang (Korea)0:04:35.370
2Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:04:42.421

Elite Men - 4000m Individual Pursuit Bronze Medal Round
3Kazushige Kuboki (Japan)
4Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)Overtaken
5King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
6Berik Kupeshov (Kazakhstan)
7Chun Kai Feng (Chinese Taipei)

