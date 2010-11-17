Trending

China wins men's and women's sprint gold

Malaysia goes 1-2 in keirin, Uzbekistan earns men's points race gold

Image 1 of 20

Lei Zhang (China) swept Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) to win the men's sprint gold medal.

(Image credit: AFP)

Lei Zhang (China) swept Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) to win the men's sprint gold medal.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 20

Lei Zhang (China), left, and Mohammad Parash (Iran) crashed during the men's keirin final.

(Image credit: AFP)

Lei Zhang (China), left, and Mohammad Parash (Iran) crashed during the men's keirin final.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 20

Points race winner Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) takes a bite of his gold medal.

(Image credit: AFP)

Points race winner Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) takes a bite of his gold medal.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 20

Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) and Lei Zhang (China) met in the gold medal round of the men's sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)

Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) and Lei Zhang (China) met in the gold medal round of the men's sprint.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 20

Lei Zhang (China) celebrates his victory in the men's sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)

Lei Zhang (China) celebrates his victory in the men's sprint.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 20

Shuang Guo (China) topped teammate Junhong Lin to win the women's sprint gold medal.

(Image credit: AFP)

Shuang Guo (China) topped teammate Junhong Lin to win the women's sprint gold medal.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 20

Action during the men's points race final.

(Image credit: AFP)

Action during the men's points race final.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 20

Men's keirin gold medalist Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

(Image credit: AFP)

Men's keirin gold medalist Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 9 of 20

Riders are paced by a derny at the start of the men's keirin final.

(Image credit: AFP)

Riders are paced by a derny at the start of the men's keirin final.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 10 of 20

Men's points race podium (l-r): Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China), 2nd; Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan), 1st; Mehdi Sohrabi (Iran), 3rd.

(Image credit: AFP)

Men's points race podium (l-r): Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China), 2nd; Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan), 1st; Mehdi Sohrabi (Iran), 3rd.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 11 of 20

Eventual gold medalist Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) at the head of the men's points race field.

(Image credit: AFP)

Eventual gold medalist Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) at the head of the men's points race field.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 12 of 20

Men's keirin winner Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) celebrates his victory while China's Lei Zhang receives medical attention after his crash.

(Image credit: AFP)

Men's keirin winner Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) celebrates his victory while China's Lei Zhang receives medical attention after his crash.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 13 of 20

Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang and Josiah Ng finished 1-2 in the men's keirin.

(Image credit: AFP)

Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang and Josiah Ng finished 1-2 in the men's keirin.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 14 of 20

Podium hijinks for the men's keirin (l-r): Josiah Ng (Malaysia), 2nd; Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia), 1st; Miao Zhang (China), 3rd.

(Image credit: AFP)

Podium hijinks for the men's keirin (l-r): Josiah Ng (Malaysia), 2nd; Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia), 1st; Miao Zhang (China), 3rd.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 15 of 20

Malaysia's Josiah Ng, left, and Azizulhasni Awang celebrate their respective silver and gold medals in the men's keirin.

(Image credit: AFP)

Malaysia's Josiah Ng, left, and Azizulhasni Awang celebrate their respective silver and gold medals in the men's keirin.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 16 of 20

China's Shuang Guo, left, and Junhong Lin celebrate their gold and silver medals in the women's sprint.

(Image credit: AFP)

China's Shuang Guo, left, and Junhong Lin celebrate their gold and silver medals in the women's sprint.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 17 of 20

Women's sprint podium (l-r): Junhong Lin (China), 2nd; Shuang Guo (China), 1st; Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China), 3rd

(Image credit: AFP)

Women's sprint podium (l-r): Junhong Lin (China), 2nd; Shuang Guo (China), 1st; Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China), 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 18 of 20

Shuang Guo (China) won the women's sprint championship.

(Image credit: AFP)

Shuang Guo (China) won the women's sprint championship.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 19 of 20

Men's sprint podium (l-r): Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan), 2nd; Lei Zhang (China), 1st; Yudai Nitta (Japan), 3rd.

(Image credit: AFP)

Men's sprint podium (l-r): Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan), 2nd; Lei Zhang (China), 1st; Yudai Nitta (Japan), 3rd.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 20 of 20

The men's points race field is strung out single file.

(Image credit: AFP)

The men's points race field is strung out single file.
(Image credit: AFP)

On the fifth and final day of track competition at the Asian Games, host nation China added to its medal tally with victories in both the men's and women's sprint competition

Lei Zhang (China) bested Japan's Tsubasa Kitatsuru 2-0 in the men's gold medal round while Yudai Nitta (Japan) topped Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) in straight heats to claim bronze.

China earned gold and silver in the women's sprint with Shuang Guo outsprinting teammate Junhong Lin in straight heats to win the championship. The bronze medal was won by Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) who dispatched Wongyeong Kim (Korea).

The men's 30km points race gold medal was won by Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) with Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China) and Mehdi Sohrabi (Iran) claiming silver and bronze respectively.

The final event of the day was the men's keirin, in which Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang and Josiah Ng finished 1-2. The bronze medal was earned by China's Miao Zhang.

For the second straight day, a crash marred a gold medal final as sprint champion Lei Zhang (China) and Mohammad Parash (Iran) crashed heavily in the men's keirin final. Parash left the track in a neck brace for further examination while Zhang eventually walked off the track apparently suffering no serious injuries.

Multiple crashes occurred in the previous day's women's points race final, including a five-rider accident that involved eventual silver medalist Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China).

Men's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 1
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.127
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 2
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.921
2Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 1
3Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:00:11.231
4Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 2
3Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:00:11.023
4Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint - 5th-8th place
5Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:10.969
6Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
7Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)
8Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 1
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.412
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 2
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:11.719
2Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 1
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.808
4Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 2
3Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.804
4Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint - 5th-8th place
5Eunji Lee (Korea)0:00:12.696
6Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
7Zhao Juan Meng (People's Republic of China)
8Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)

Men's 30km Points Race Final
1Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)71pts
2Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China)60
3Mehdi Sohrabi (Islamic Republic of Iran)60
4Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)56
5Muhamad Adi.. Othman (Malaysia)56
6Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)52
7Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)46
8Taiji Nishitani (Japan)46
9Ho Sung Cho (Korea)43
10Sunjae Jang (Korea)27
11Vadim Shaekhov (Uzbekistan)25
12Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)21
13Gang Xu (People's Republic of China)2
14Amir Mustafa Rusli (Malaysia)1
15Atul Kumar (India)
16Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kazakhstan)
17Mohamed .. Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates)-20
18Khalil Abduljanan (Qatar)-20
19Hsin Hua Huang (Chinese Taipei)-20
20Rajender K.. Bishnoi (India)-40
DNFAbbas Saeiditanha (Islamic Republic of Iran)
DNFWei Li (People's Republic of China)
DNFSultan Asiri (Saudi Arabia)
DNFAhmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)

Men's Keirin Gold Medal Round
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
2Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
3Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
4Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
DNFLei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
DNFMohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Men's Keirin - 7th-12th place
7Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
8Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
9Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
10Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)
11Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
DNSWon Gu Jun (Korea)

