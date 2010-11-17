China wins men's and women's sprint gold
Malaysia goes 1-2 in keirin, Uzbekistan earns men's points race gold
On the fifth and final day of track competition at the Asian Games, host nation China added to its medal tally with victories in both the men's and women's sprint competition
Lei Zhang (China) bested Japan's Tsubasa Kitatsuru 2-0 in the men's gold medal round while Yudai Nitta (Japan) topped Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) in straight heats to claim bronze.
China earned gold and silver in the women's sprint with Shuang Guo outsprinting teammate Junhong Lin in straight heats to win the championship. The bronze medal was won by Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) who dispatched Wongyeong Kim (Korea).
The men's 30km points race gold medal was won by Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) with Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China) and Mehdi Sohrabi (Iran) claiming silver and bronze respectively.
The final event of the day was the men's keirin, in which Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang and Josiah Ng finished 1-2. The bronze medal was earned by China's Miao Zhang.
For the second straight day, a crash marred a gold medal final as sprint champion Lei Zhang (China) and Mohammad Parash (Iran) crashed heavily in the men's keirin final. Parash left the track in a neck brace for further examination while Zhang eventually walked off the track apparently suffering no serious injuries.
Multiple crashes occurred in the previous day's women's points race final, including a five-rider accident that involved eventual silver medalist Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China).
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.127
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.921
|2
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:11.231
|4
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|3
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:11.023
|4
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|5
|Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:10.969
|6
|Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
|7
|Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|8
|Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.412
|2
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:11.719
|2
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.808
|4
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|3
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.804
|4
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|5
|Eunji Lee (Korea)
|0:00:12.696
|6
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|7
|Zhao Juan Meng (People's Republic of China)
|8
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|1
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
|71
|pts
|2
|Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|60
|3
|Mehdi Sohrabi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|60
|4
|Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan)
|56
|5
|Muhamad Adi.. Othman (Malaysia)
|56
|6
|Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)
|52
|7
|Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei)
|46
|8
|Taiji Nishitani (Japan)
|46
|9
|Ho Sung Cho (Korea)
|43
|10
|Sunjae Jang (Korea)
|27
|11
|Vadim Shaekhov (Uzbekistan)
|25
|12
|Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China)
|21
|13
|Gang Xu (People's Republic of China)
|2
|14
|Amir Mustafa Rusli (Malaysia)
|1
|15
|Atul Kumar (India)
|16
|Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kazakhstan)
|17
|Mohamed .. Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates)
|-20
|18
|Khalil Abduljanan (Qatar)
|-20
|19
|Hsin Hua Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|-20
|20
|Rajender K.. Bishnoi (India)
|-40
|DNF
|Abbas Saeiditanha (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|DNF
|Wei Li (People's Republic of China)
|DNF
|Sultan Asiri (Saudi Arabia)
|DNF
|Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|2
|Josiah Ng (Malaysia)
|3
|Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|4
|Kazunari Watanabe (Japan)
|DNF
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|DNF
|Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|7
|Mahmoud Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|8
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|9
|Prince Herbe.. Hylem (India)
|10
|Chi Ho Yuen (Hong Kong, China)
|11
|Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
|DNS
|Won Gu Jun (Korea)
