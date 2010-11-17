Image 1 of 20 Lei Zhang (China) swept Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) to win the men's sprint gold medal. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 20 Lei Zhang (China), left, and Mohammad Parash (Iran) crashed during the men's keirin final. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 20 Points race winner Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) takes a bite of his gold medal. (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 20 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan) and Lei Zhang (China) met in the gold medal round of the men's sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 5 of 20 Lei Zhang (China) celebrates his victory in the men's sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 6 of 20 Shuang Guo (China) topped teammate Junhong Lin to win the women's sprint gold medal. (Image credit: AFP) Image 7 of 20 Action during the men's points race final. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 20 Men's keirin gold medalist Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) (Image credit: AFP) Image 9 of 20 Riders are paced by a derny at the start of the men's keirin final. (Image credit: AFP) Image 10 of 20 Men's points race podium (l-r): Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China), 2nd; Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan), 1st; Mehdi Sohrabi (Iran), 3rd. (Image credit: AFP) Image 11 of 20 Eventual gold medalist Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) at the head of the men's points race field. (Image credit: AFP) Image 12 of 20 Men's keirin winner Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) celebrates his victory while China's Lei Zhang receives medical attention after his crash. (Image credit: AFP) Image 13 of 20 Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang and Josiah Ng finished 1-2 in the men's keirin. (Image credit: AFP) Image 14 of 20 Podium hijinks for the men's keirin (l-r): Josiah Ng (Malaysia), 2nd; Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia), 1st; Miao Zhang (China), 3rd. (Image credit: AFP) Image 15 of 20 Malaysia's Josiah Ng, left, and Azizulhasni Awang celebrate their respective silver and gold medals in the men's keirin. (Image credit: AFP) Image 16 of 20 China's Shuang Guo, left, and Junhong Lin celebrate their gold and silver medals in the women's sprint. (Image credit: AFP) Image 17 of 20 Women's sprint podium (l-r): Junhong Lin (China), 2nd; Shuang Guo (China), 1st; Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China), 3rd (Image credit: AFP) Image 18 of 20 Shuang Guo (China) won the women's sprint championship. (Image credit: AFP) Image 19 of 20 Men's sprint podium (l-r): Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan), 2nd; Lei Zhang (China), 1st; Yudai Nitta (Japan), 3rd. (Image credit: AFP) Image 20 of 20 The men's points race field is strung out single file. (Image credit: AFP)

On the fifth and final day of track competition at the Asian Games, host nation China added to its medal tally with victories in both the men's and women's sprint competition

Lei Zhang (China) bested Japan's Tsubasa Kitatsuru 2-0 in the men's gold medal round while Yudai Nitta (Japan) topped Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) in straight heats to claim bronze.

China earned gold and silver in the women's sprint with Shuang Guo outsprinting teammate Junhong Lin in straight heats to win the championship. The bronze medal was won by Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) who dispatched Wongyeong Kim (Korea).

The men's 30km points race gold medal was won by Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) with Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China) and Mehdi Sohrabi (Iran) claiming silver and bronze respectively.

The final event of the day was the men's keirin, in which Malaysia's Azizulhasni Awang and Josiah Ng finished 1-2. The bronze medal was earned by China's Miao Zhang.

For the second straight day, a crash marred a gold medal final as sprint champion Lei Zhang (China) and Mohammad Parash (Iran) crashed heavily in the men's keirin final. Parash left the track in a neck brace for further examination while Zhang eventually walked off the track apparently suffering no serious injuries.

Multiple crashes occurred in the previous day's women's points race final, including a five-rider accident that involved eventual silver medalist Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China).

Men's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 1 1 Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.127 2 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 2 1 Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) 0:00:10.921 2 Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)

Men's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 1 3 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:00:11.231 4 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 2 3 Yudai Nitta (Japan) 0:00:11.023 4 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint - 5th-8th place 5 Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran) 0:00:10.969 6 Lae Seon Choi (Korea) 7 Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran) 8 Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 1 1 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.412 2 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint Gold Medal Round - Race 2 1 Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China) 0:00:11.719 2 Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 1 3 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.808 4 Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint Bronze Medal Round - Race 2 3 Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China) 0:00:11.804 4 Wongyeong Kim (Korea)

Women's Sprint - 5th-8th place 5 Eunji Lee (Korea) 0:00:12.696 6 Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia) 7 Zhao Juan Meng (People's Republic of China) 8 Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)

Men's 30km Points Race Final 1 Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan) 71 pts 2 Kam Po Wong (Hong Kong, China) 60 3 Mehdi Sohrabi (Islamic Republic of Iran) 60 4 Alexey Lyalko (Kazakhstan) 56 5 Muhamad Adi.. Othman (Malaysia) 56 6 Kazuhiro Mori (Japan) 52 7 Po Hung Wu (Chinese Taipei) 46 8 Taiji Nishitani (Japan) 46 9 Ho Sung Cho (Korea) 43 10 Sunjae Jang (Korea) 27 11 Vadim Shaekhov (Uzbekistan) 25 12 Ho Ting Kwok (Hong Kong, China) 21 13 Gang Xu (People's Republic of China) 2 14 Amir Mustafa Rusli (Malaysia) 1 15 Atul Kumar (India) 16 Yevgeniy Sladkov (Kazakhstan) 17 Mohamed .. Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates) -20 18 Khalil Abduljanan (Qatar) -20 19 Hsin Hua Huang (Chinese Taipei) -20 20 Rajender K.. Bishnoi (India) -40 DNF Abbas Saeiditanha (Islamic Republic of Iran) DNF Wei Li (People's Republic of China) DNF Sultan Asiri (Saudi Arabia) DNF Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)

Men's Keirin Gold Medal Round 1 Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia) 2 Josiah Ng (Malaysia) 3 Miao Zhang (People's Republic of China) 4 Kazunari Watanabe (Japan) DNF Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China) DNF Mohammad Parash (Islamic Republic of Iran)