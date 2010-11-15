Hong Kong, Korea top team pursuit qualifying
Sprint rounds continue on day 3
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hong Kong, China
|0:04:12.834
|King Wai Cheung
|King Lok Cheung
|Ki Ho Choi
|Ho Ting Kwok
|2
|R.O. Korea
|0:04:14.319
|Seon Ho Park
|Sunjae Jang
|Ho Sung Cho
|Inhyeok Hwang
|3
|China
|0:04:15.653
|Xiao Jiang
|Chuanmin Li
|Jie Wang
|Pan Chen
|4
|Malaysia
|0:04:20.340
|Muhamad Adi.. Othman
|Amir Mustafa Rusli
|Mohd Harrif Saleh
|Mohammad Akm.. Amrun
|5
|Iran
|0:04:21.022
|Moazemi Goudarzi A..
|Abbas Saeiditanha
|Mehdi Sohrabi
|Amir Zargari
|6
|Japan
|0:04:21.407
|Ryu Sasaki
|Yu Motosuna
|Taiji Nishitani
|Kazuhiro Mori
|7
|Chinese Taipei
|0:04:21.739
|Che Wei Hu
|Hsin Hua Huang
|Kuo Lung Liao
|Po Hung Wu
|8
|Kazakhstan
|0:04:23.372
|Andrey Kashechkin
|Sergey Kuzin
|Alexey Lyalko
|Nikolay Ivanov
|9
|India
|0:04:33.221
|Vinod Malik
|Sombir
|Satbir Singh
|Atul Kumar
|10
|Qatar
|0:04:34.429
|Khalil Abduljanan
|Tareq Esmaeili
|Ahmed El Bourdainy
|Moosa Said
|11
|Saudi Arabia
|0:04:45.836
|Ayman Alhabrati
|Bader Alyasin
|Sultan Asiri
|Jaber Majrashi
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Iran
|0:04:15.225
|Abbas Saeiditanha
|Alireza Haghi
|Mehdi Sohrabi
|Amir Zargari
|2
|Malaysia
|0:04:18.596
|Muhamad Adi.. Othman
|Amir Mustafa Rusli
|Mohammad Akm.. Amrun
|Mohd Rizal Tisin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:04:09.832
|Xiao Jiang
|Jie Wang
|Mingwei Wang
|Wei Li
|DSQ
|Japan
|Ryu Sasaki
|Yu Motosuna
|Taiji Nishitani
|Kazuhiro Mori
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|R.O. Korea
|0:04:06.598
|Sunjae Jang
|Inhyeok Hwang
|Ho Sung Cho
|Seon Ho Park
|OVL
|Chinese Taipei
|Che Wei Hu
|Hsin Hua Huang
|Kuo Lung Liao
|Po Hung Wu
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hong Kong, China
|0:04:08.835
|King Wai Cheung
|Ki Ho Choi
|King Lok Cheung
|Ho Ting Kwok
|OVL
|Kazakhstan
|Sergey Kuzin
|Nikolay Ivanov
|Oleg Kashechkin
|Andrey Kashechkin
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:10.889
|2
|Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)
|0:00:10.754
|2
|Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)
|0:00:10.781
|2
|Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Yudai Nitta (Japan)
|0:00:11.229
|2
|Lae Seon Choi (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:12.101
|2
|Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:12.061
|DNF
|Eunji Lee (Korea)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:11.948
|2
|Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|0:00:12.197
|2
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gyeongsu Son (Korea)
|0:00:11.460
|2
|Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
|3
|Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)
|4
|Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
WyndyMilla Saw Doctor Dura-Ace Di2 reviewThe WyndyMilla Saw Doctor is a British-designed, Italian-built aero bike that prioritises self-expression to complement its performance
-
Trek bikes Black Friday deals: the best Trek deals available in the Black Friday saleNow that Black Friday deals are in full swing here are some of the best deals on Trek bikes
-
Iserbyt and Nash defend series leads as UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup resumes in TaborVan der Poel to ride World Cup on Saturday and Flandriencross DVV Trofee race on Sunday
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy