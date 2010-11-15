Trending

Hong Kong, Korea top team pursuit qualifying

Sprint rounds continue on day 3

Full Results

Men's Team Pursuit Qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hong Kong, China0:04:12.834
King Wai Cheung
King Lok Cheung
Ki Ho Choi
Ho Ting Kwok
2R.O. Korea0:04:14.319
Seon Ho Park
Sunjae Jang
Ho Sung Cho
Inhyeok Hwang
3China0:04:15.653
Xiao Jiang
Chuanmin Li
Jie Wang
Pan Chen
4Malaysia0:04:20.340
Muhamad Adi.. Othman
Amir Mustafa Rusli
Mohd Harrif Saleh
Mohammad Akm.. Amrun
5Iran0:04:21.022
Moazemi Goudarzi A..
Abbas Saeiditanha
Mehdi Sohrabi
Amir Zargari
6Japan0:04:21.407
Ryu Sasaki
Yu Motosuna
Taiji Nishitani
Kazuhiro Mori
7Chinese Taipei0:04:21.739
Che Wei Hu
Hsin Hua Huang
Kuo Lung Liao
Po Hung Wu
8Kazakhstan0:04:23.372
Andrey Kashechkin
Sergey Kuzin
Alexey Lyalko
Nikolay Ivanov
9India0:04:33.221
Vinod Malik
Sombir
Satbir Singh
Atul Kumar
10Qatar0:04:34.429
Khalil Abduljanan
Tareq Esmaeili
Ahmed El Bourdainy
Moosa Said
11Saudi Arabia0:04:45.836
Ayman Alhabrati
Bader Alyasin
Sultan Asiri
Jaber Majrashi

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Iran0:04:15.225
Abbas Saeiditanha
Alireza Haghi
Mehdi Sohrabi
Amir Zargari
2Malaysia0:04:18.596
Muhamad Adi.. Othman
Amir Mustafa Rusli
Mohammad Akm.. Amrun
Mohd Rizal Tisin

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:04:09.832
Xiao Jiang
Jie Wang
Mingwei Wang
Wei Li
DSQJapan
Ryu Sasaki
Yu Motosuna
Taiji Nishitani
Kazuhiro Mori

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1R.O. Korea0:04:06.598
Sunjae Jang
Inhyeok Hwang
Ho Sung Cho
Seon Ho Park
OVLChinese Taipei
Che Wei Hu
Hsin Hua Huang
Kuo Lung Liao
Po Hung Wu

Men's Team Pursuit Round 1 Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hong Kong, China0:04:08.835
King Wai Cheung
Ki Ho Choi
King Lok Cheung
Ho Ting Kwok
OVLKazakhstan
Sergey Kuzin
Nikolay Ivanov
Oleg Kashechkin
Andrey Kashechkin

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lei Zhang (People's Republic of China)0:00:10.889
2Yong Feng (People's Republic of China)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tsubasa Kitatsuru (Japan)0:00:10.754
2Fars.. Farsinejadian (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Azizulhasni Awang (Malaysia)0:00:10.781
2Hassanal.. Varposhti (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Men's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Yudai Nitta (Japan)0:00:11.229
2Lae Seon Choi (Korea)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:12.101
2Zhao Juan Meng (Hong Kong, China)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Junhong Lin (People's Republic of China)0:00:12.061
DNFEunji Lee (Korea)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:11.948
2Ting Ying Huang (Chinese Taipei)

Women's Sprint Quarterfinal Heat 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wongyeong Kim (Korea)0:00:12.197
2Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)

Men's Sprint 9th-12th Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gyeongsu Son (Korea)0:00:11.460
2Badr Al.. Albalooshi (United Arab Emirates)
3Edrus Md Yunos M. (Malaysia)
4Shih-Hsin Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)

