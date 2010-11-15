Hong Kong's Lee nabs first medal in women's 500
Chinese lead team sprint qualifying
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|China
|0:00:44.406
|Lei Zhang
|Miao Zhang
|Changsong Cheng
|2
|Japan
|0:00:44.855
|Kazunari Watanabe
|Yudai Nitta
|Kazuya Narita
|3
|Malaysia
|0:00:45.118
|Mohd Rizal Tisin
|Edrus Md Yunos M.
|Josiah Ng
|4
|Iran
|0:00:45.146
|Fars.. Farsinejadian
|Mahmoud Parash
|Hassanal.. Varposhti
|5
|R.O. Korea
|0:00:46.206
|Gyeongsu Son
|Wooyeong Kim
|Lae Seon Choi
|6
|India
|0:00:50.318
|Okram Bikram Singh
|Prince Herbe.. Hylem
|Amrit Singh
|7
|Saudi Arabia
|0:00:53.708
|Ayman Alhabrati
|Bader Alyasin
|Sultan Asiri
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:33.945
|2
|Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)
|0:00:34.152
|3
|Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:35.440
|4
|Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)
|0:00:35.769
|5
|Wongyeong Kim (Korea)
|0:00:35.801
|6
|Kayono Maeda (Japan)
|0:00:36.033
|7
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|0:00:36.384
|8
|Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia)
|0:00:37.265
|9
|Apryl Eppinger (Philippines)
|0:00:37.324
|10
|Mahita Mohan (India)
|0:00:39.216
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sunjae Jang (Korea)
|0:04:27.992
|2
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:04:30.858
|3
|Wei Li (People's Republic of China)
|0:04:32.336
|4
|Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:04:34.503
|5
|Amir Zargari (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:04:34.850
|6
|Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)
|0:04:35.044
|7
|Mingwei Wang (People's Republic of China)
|0:04:35.987
|8
|Inhyeok Hwang (Korea)
|0:04:37.862
|9
|Chun Kai Feng (Chinese Taipei)
|0:04:38.663
|10
|Taiji Nishitani (Japan)
|0:04:39.277
|11
|Mohammad Akm.. Amrun (Malaysia)
|0:04:41.334
|12
|Wei Cheng Lee (Chinese Taipei)
|0:04:43.103
|13
|Yu Motosuna (Japan)
|0:04:43.147
|14
|Berik Kupeshov (Kazakhstan)
|0:04:44.538
|15
|King Wai Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:04:44.974
|16
|Andrey Kashechkin (Kazakhstan)
|0:04:47.520
|17
|Moosa Said (Qatar)
|0:04:47.807
|18
|Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)
|0:04:47.904
|19
|John Renee Mier (Philippines)
|0:04:53.998
|20
|Sombir (India)
|0:04:57.740
|21
|Mohamed .. Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates)
|0:04:58.684
|22
|Rajender K.. Bishnoi (India)
|0:05:00.557
|23
|Ayman Alhabrati (Saudi Arabia)
|0:05:03.184
|24
|Jaber Majrashi (Saudi Arabia)
|0:05:12.344
|25
|Yousif M.. Alhammadi (United Arab Emirates)
|0:05:15.617
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:37.497
|2
|Ahreum Na (Korea)
|0:03:43.823
|3
|Min Hye Lee (Korea)
|0:03:44.649
|4
|Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)
|0:03:46.282
|5
|I Fang Ju (Chinese Taipei)
|0:03:49.054
|6
|Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:50.109
|7
|Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)
|0:03:54.445
|8
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
|0:03:54.871
|9
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
|0:03:55.356
|10
|Minami Uwano (Japan)
|0:03:55.620
|11
|Yanthi Fuchianty (Indonesia)
|0:04:01.718
|12
|Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia)
|0:04:03.613
|13
|Monrudee Chapookam (Thailand)
|0:04:06.580
|14
|Sunit.. Yanglem Devi (India)
|0:04:12.008
|15
|Suchitra De.. Konsam (India)
|0:04:14.287
|16
|Yelena Antonova (Kazakhstan)
|0:04:17.074
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy