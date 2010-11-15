Trending

Men's Team Sprint qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1China0:00:44.406
Lei Zhang
Miao Zhang
Changsong Cheng
2Japan0:00:44.855
Kazunari Watanabe
Yudai Nitta
Kazuya Narita
3Malaysia0:00:45.118
Mohd Rizal Tisin
Edrus Md Yunos M.
Josiah Ng
4Iran0:00:45.146
Fars.. Farsinejadian
Mahmoud Parash
Hassanal.. Varposhti
5R.O. Korea0:00:46.206
Gyeongsu Son
Wooyeong Kim
Lae Seon Choi
6India0:00:50.318
Okram Bikram Singh
Prince Herbe.. Hylem
Amrit Singh
7Saudi Arabia0:00:53.708
Ayman Alhabrati
Bader Alyasin
Sultan Asiri

Women's 500m TT Final
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wai Sze Lee (Hong Kong, China)0:00:33.945
2Shuang Guo (People's Republic of China)0:00:34.152
3Mei Yu Hsiao (Chinese Taipei)0:00:35.440
4Fatehah Mustapa (Malaysia)0:00:35.769
5Wongyeong Kim (Korea)0:00:35.801
6Kayono Maeda (Japan)0:00:36.033
7Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)0:00:36.384
8Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia)0:00:37.265
9Apryl Eppinger (Philippines)0:00:37.324
10Mahita Mohan (India)0:00:39.216

Men's pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sunjae Jang (Korea)0:04:27.992
2King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:04:30.858
3Wei Li (People's Republic of China)0:04:32.336
4Alireza Haghi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:04:34.503
5Amir Zargari (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:04:34.850
6Vladimir Tuychiev (Uzbekistan)0:04:35.044
7Mingwei Wang (People's Republic of China)0:04:35.987
8Inhyeok Hwang (Korea)0:04:37.862
9Chun Kai Feng (Chinese Taipei)0:04:38.663
10Taiji Nishitani (Japan)0:04:39.277
11Mohammad Akm.. Amrun (Malaysia)0:04:41.334
12Wei Cheng Lee (Chinese Taipei)0:04:43.103
13Yu Motosuna (Japan)0:04:43.147
14Berik Kupeshov (Kazakhstan)0:04:44.538
15King Wai Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:04:44.974
16Andrey Kashechkin (Kazakhstan)0:04:47.520
17Moosa Said (Qatar)0:04:47.807
18Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)0:04:47.904
19John Renee Mier (Philippines)0:04:53.998
20Sombir (India)0:04:57.740
21Mohamed .. Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates)0:04:58.684
22Rajender K.. Bishnoi (India)0:05:00.557
23Ayman Alhabrati (Saudi Arabia)0:05:03.184
24Jaber Majrashi (Saudi Arabia)0:05:12.344
25Yousif M.. Alhammadi (United Arab Emirates)0:05:15.617

Women's 3000m pursuit qualifying
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fan Jiang (People's Republic of China)0:03:37.497
2Ahreum Na (Korea)0:03:43.823
3Min Hye Lee (Korea)0:03:44.649
4Chaomei Wu (People's Republic of China)0:03:46.282
5I Fang Ju (Chinese Taipei)0:03:49.054
6Wan Yiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)0:03:50.109
7Hsiao Chia Tseng (Chinese Taipei)0:03:54.445
8Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)0:03:54.871
9Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)0:03:55.356
10Minami Uwano (Japan)0:03:55.620
11Yanthi Fuchianty (Indonesia)0:04:01.718
12Kimbeley Yap (Malaysia)0:04:03.613
13Monrudee Chapookam (Thailand)0:04:06.580
14Sunit.. Yanglem Devi (India)0:04:12.008
15Suchitra De.. Konsam (India)0:04:14.287
16Yelena Antonova (Kazakhstan)0:04:17.074

