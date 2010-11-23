Hsiao wins field sprint for road race gold
Kusuma, Zhao complete podium
|1
|Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei)
|2:47:46
|2
|Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia)
|3
|Zhao Na (People's Republic of China)
|4
|Nataly.. Stefanskaya (Kazakhstan)
|5
|You Jina (Korea)
|6
|Na Ahreum (Korea)
|7
|Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
|8
|Thi Thuy Lien Pham (Vietnam)
|9
|Yanthi Fuchianty (Indonesia)
|10
|Thi Thuy Tran.. Phan (Vietnam)
|11
|I Fang Ju (Chinese Taipei)
|12
|Noor Azian Alias (Malaysia)
|13
|Marites Bitbit (Philippines)
|14
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
|15
|Wong Wan Yiu (Hong Kong, China)
|16
|Kanako Nishi (Japan)
|17
|Gao Min (People's Republic of China)
|18
|Siew Kheng Di.. Chan (Singapore)
|19
|Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
|20
|Mahita Mohan (India)
|21
|Yelena Antonova (Kazakhstan)
|22
|Roba Helane (Syrian Arab Republic)
|23
|Ulziisolon.. Jamsran (Mongolia)
|24
|Seba Alraai (Syrian Arab Republic)
|0:00:08
|25
|Lasant.. Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)
|26
|Pana Chaudhary (India)
|0:00:55
|DNF
|Diao Xiaojuan (Hong Kong, China)
|DNS
|Mariana Mohammad (Malaysia)
