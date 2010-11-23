Trending

Hsiao wins field sprint for road race gold

Kusuma, Zhao complete podium

Image 1 of 6

Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei) celebrates her victory in the 100km women's road race.

Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei) celebrates her victory in the 100km women's road race.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 6

Women's peloton in action during their 100km road race.

Women's peloton in action during their 100km road race.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 6

Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei) won the field sprint deciding the women's road race.

Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei) won the field sprint deciding the women's road race.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 6

Women's road race winner Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei) speaks to the press.

Women's road race winner Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei) speaks to the press.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 6

Women's road race podium (l-r): Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia), 2nd; Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei), 1st; Zhao Na (People's Republic of China), 3rd

Women's road race podium (l-r): Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia), 2nd; Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei), 1st; Zhao Na (People's Republic of China), 3rd
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 6

Road race gold medalist Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei)

Road race gold medalist Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei)
(Image credit: AFP)

Full Results
1Hsiao Mei Yu (Chinese Taipei)2:47:46
2Santia Tri Kusuma (Indonesia)
3Zhao Na (People's Republic of China)
4Nataly.. Stefanskaya (Kazakhstan)
5You Jina (Korea)
6Na Ahreum (Korea)
7Jutatip Maneephan (Thailand)
8Thi Thuy Lien Pham (Vietnam)
9Yanthi Fuchianty (Indonesia)
10Thi Thuy Tran.. Phan (Vietnam)
11I Fang Ju (Chinese Taipei)
12Noor Azian Alias (Malaysia)
13Marites Bitbit (Philippines)
14Mayuko Hagiwara (Japan)
15Wong Wan Yiu (Hong Kong, China)
16Kanako Nishi (Japan)
17Gao Min (People's Republic of China)
18Siew Kheng Di.. Chan (Singapore)
19Chanpeng Nontasin (Thailand)
20Mahita Mohan (India)
21Yelena Antonova (Kazakhstan)
22Roba Helane (Syrian Arab Republic)
23Ulziisolon.. Jamsran (Mongolia)
24Seba Alraai (Syrian Arab Republic)0:00:08
25Lasant.. Gunathilaka (Sri Lanka)
26Pana Chaudhary (India)0:00:55
DNFDiao Xiaojuan (Hong Kong, China)
DNSMariana Mohammad (Malaysia)

Latest on Cyclingnews