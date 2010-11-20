Choe takes gold in time trial
Wacker and Askari round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Hyeongmin Choe (Korea)
|1:08:16
|2
|Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)
|0:00:10
|3
|Hossein Askari (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:32
|4
|Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|0:01:05
|5
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:01:07
|6
|Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan)
|0:01:09
|7
|Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)
|0:03:28
|8
|Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mongolia)
|0:04:03
|9
|Yong Li Ng (Malaysia)
|0:04:09
|10
|Xitao Xi (People's Republic of China)
|0:04:10
|11
|Chun Kai Feng (Chinese Taipei)
|0:04:18
|12
|Tonton Susanto (Indonesia)
|0:04:19
|13
|Cong Hieu Mai (Vietnam)
|0:05:05
|14
|Bader Mohammed Alyasin (Saudi Arabia)
|0:07:21
|15
|Sombir (India)
|0:08:29
|16
|Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Philippines)
|0:09:05
|17
|Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)
|0:09:13
|18
|Heng Wa Choi (Macao, China)
|0:10:58
|19
|Laxmen Wijerantha (Sri Lanka)
|0:12:57
|20
|Mohamed Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates)
|0:16:39
