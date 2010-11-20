Trending

Choe takes gold in time trial

Wacker and Askari round out podium

Image 1 of 8

Hyeongmin Choe (Korea) earned the gold medal in the 53km men's time trial.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 8

Hyeongmin Choe (Korea) en route to victory in the men's time trial.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 3 of 8

Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan) heads out for his silver medal winning ride.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 4 of 8

Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan) earned the silver medal.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 5 of 8

Hossein Askari (Iran) awaits the start of his time trial.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 6 of 8

Men's time trial podium (l-r): Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan), 2nd; Hyeongmin Choe (Korea), 1st; Hossein Askari (Iran), 3rd.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 7 of 8

Men's time trial winner Hyeongmin Choe (Korea) with his gold medal.

(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 8

Korea's Min Hye Lee, left, and Hyeongmin Choe celebrate their gold medals in the women's and men's time trial at the Asian Games.

(Image credit: AFP)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hyeongmin Choe (Korea)1:08:16
2Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)0:00:10
3Hossein Askari (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:32
4Muradjan Halmuratov (Uzbekistan)0:01:05
5King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:01:07
6Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan)0:01:09
7Kazuhiro Mori (Japan)0:03:28
8Tuguldur Tuulkhangai (Mongolia)0:04:03
9Yong Li Ng (Malaysia)0:04:09
10Xitao Xi (People's Republic of China)0:04:10
11Chun Kai Feng (Chinese Taipei)0:04:18
12Tonton Susanto (Indonesia)0:04:19
13Cong Hieu Mai (Vietnam)0:05:05
14Bader Mohammed Alyasin (Saudi Arabia)0:07:21
15Sombir (India)0:08:29
16Lloyd Lucien Reynante (Philippines)0:09:05
17Ahmed El Bourdainy (Qatar)0:09:13
18Heng Wa Choi (Macao, China)0:10:58
19Laxmen Wijerantha (Sri Lanka)0:12:57
20Mohamed Almurawwi (United Arab Emirates)0:16:39

