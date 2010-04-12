Trending

Mizurov gives Kazakhstan the title

Askari beats Wacker to second

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan)0:52:59
2Hossein Askari (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:21
3Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)0:01:32
4King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)0:03:01
5Jung Hwan Youm (Korea)0:03:18
6Yong Li Ng (Malaysia)0:03:34
7Chun Kai Feng (Chinese Taipei)0:04:35
8Phuchong Sai-Udomsil (Thailand)0:04:39
9Almarwi Mohamed Hasan (United Arab Emirates)0:05:44
10Yaser Al-Khafaji (Iraq)0:05:55
11Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)0:06:26
12Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Bahrain)0:06:53
13Sultan Assiri (Saudi Arabia)0:07:35
14Sombir (India)0:07:38
15Jun Rong Ho (Singapore)0:08:42
16Miyataka Shimizu (Japan)0:08:46
17Ahmed Albourdainy (Qatar)0:09:54
18Nazir Jaser (Syrian Arab Republic)0:10:46
19Reduan Bin Yusop (Brunei Darussalam)0:11:31
20Janaka Hemantha (Sri Lanka)0:11:51
21Zaher El Hage (Lebanon)0:12:42
22Abdullah Alajeri (Kuweit)0:15:36
23Tong Hin Cheang (Macao, China)0:17:22

Latest on Cyclingnews