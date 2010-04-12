Mizurov gives Kazakhstan the title
Askari beats Wacker to second
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrey Mizurov (Kazakhstan)
|0:52:59
|2
|Hossein Askari (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:21
|3
|Eugen Wacker (Kyrgyzstan)
|0:01:32
|4
|King Lok Cheung (Hong Kong, China)
|0:03:01
|5
|Jung Hwan Youm (Korea)
|0:03:18
|6
|Yong Li Ng (Malaysia)
|0:03:34
|7
|Chun Kai Feng (Chinese Taipei)
|0:04:35
|8
|Phuchong Sai-Udomsil (Thailand)
|0:04:39
|9
|Almarwi Mohamed Hasan (United Arab Emirates)
|0:05:44
|10
|Yaser Al-Khafaji (Iraq)
|0:05:55
|11
|Muradjan Khalmuratov (Uzbekistan)
|0:06:26
|12
|Sayed Ahmed Alawi (Bahrain)
|0:06:53
|13
|Sultan Assiri (Saudi Arabia)
|0:07:35
|14
|Sombir (India)
|0:07:38
|15
|Jun Rong Ho (Singapore)
|0:08:42
|16
|Miyataka Shimizu (Japan)
|0:08:46
|17
|Ahmed Albourdainy (Qatar)
|0:09:54
|18
|Nazir Jaser (Syrian Arab Republic)
|0:10:46
|19
|Reduan Bin Yusop (Brunei Darussalam)
|0:11:31
|20
|Janaka Hemantha (Sri Lanka)
|0:11:51
|21
|Zaher El Hage (Lebanon)
|0:12:42
|22
|Abdullah Alajeri (Kuweit)
|0:15:36
|23
|Tong Hin Cheang (Macao, China)
|0:17:22
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
US Pro CX Calendar back at Major Taylor and SupercrossWerner, White and Hyde expected in New York
-
Dr Freeman Tribunal: Doctor faced constant attrition from Shane SuttonPhysiotherapist Phil Burt reveals details of tense relationship and what else was in the Testogel package
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy