Suemasa wins Asian downhill title
Ariyo Sejati celebrates victory in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Popo Ariyo Sejati (Indonesia)
|0:02:40.00
|2
|Kazuki Shimizu (Japan)
|0:00:00.87
|3
|Pornomo Pornomo (Indonesia)
|0:00:02.49
|4
|Hildan Atosma Katana (Indonesia)
|0:00:03.53
|5
|Naoki Idegawa (Japan)
|0:00:04.24
|6
|Jun-Sung Park (Korea)
|0:00:05.16
|7
|Sheng Shan Chiang (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:05.47
|8
|Suebsakun Sukchanya (Thailand)
|0:00:05.88
|9
|Shu Sum Lau (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:07.80
|10
|Hossein Zanjanian (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:07.83
|11
|Chi Shing Li (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:08.64
|12
|Chang Yong Lee (Korea)
|0:00:08.76
|13
|Ian Francis Krempl (Singapore)
|0:00:09.98
|14
|Amin Najafi Bazi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:10.80
|15
|Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand)
|0:00:12.65
|16
|Taha Ghabeli (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:13.03
|17
|Amin Takandi (Islamic Republic of Iran)
|0:00:14.65
|18
|Hon Chiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)
|0:00:16.26
|19
|Irvin Tan Eng Soon (Singapore)
|0:00:17.67
|20
|Shakar Yakthumba (Nepal)
|0:00:27.97
|21
|Umang Shrestha (Nepal)
|0:00:36.92
|22
|Shyam Gyan Limbu (Nepal)
|0:00:46.24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mio Suemasa (Japan)
|0:03:00.96
|2
|Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)
|0:00:04.59
|3
|Sattayanun Abdulkaree (Thailand)
|0:00:08.30
|4
|Riyanti Firiyanti (Indonesia)
|0:00:09.88
|5
|Chi Ling Tsai (Chinese Taipei)
|0:00:24.11
