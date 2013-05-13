Trending

Suemasa wins Asian downhill title

Ariyo Sejati celebrates victory in men's race

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Popo Ariyo Sejati (Indonesia)0:02:40.00
2Kazuki Shimizu (Japan)0:00:00.87
3Pornomo Pornomo (Indonesia)0:00:02.49
4Hildan Atosma Katana (Indonesia)0:00:03.53
5Naoki Idegawa (Japan)0:00:04.24
6Jun-Sung Park (Korea)0:00:05.16
7Sheng Shan Chiang (Chinese Taipei)0:00:05.47
8Suebsakun Sukchanya (Thailand)0:00:05.88
9Shu Sum Lau (Hong Kong, China)0:00:07.80
10Hossein Zanjanian (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:07.83
11Chi Shing Li (Hong Kong, China)0:00:08.64
12Chang Yong Lee (Korea)0:00:08.76
13Ian Francis Krempl (Singapore)0:00:09.98
14Amin Najafi Bazi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:10.80
15Tanaphon Jarupeng (Thailand)0:00:12.65
16Taha Ghabeli (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:13.03
17Amin Takandi (Islamic Republic of Iran)0:00:14.65
18Hon Chiu Wong (Hong Kong, China)0:00:16.26
19Irvin Tan Eng Soon (Singapore)0:00:17.67
20Shakar Yakthumba (Nepal)0:00:27.97
21Umang Shrestha (Nepal)0:00:36.92
22Shyam Gyan Limbu (Nepal)0:00:46.24

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mio Suemasa (Japan)0:03:00.96
2Vipavee Deekaballes (Thailand)0:00:04.59
3Sattayanun Abdulkaree (Thailand)0:00:08.30
4Riyanti Firiyanti (Indonesia)0:00:09.88
5Chi Ling Tsai (Chinese Taipei)0:00:24.11

