Van Dijk tops in Arno Wallaard Memorial
Van Hummel, Flahaut round out sprinter's podium
Full Results
|1
|Stefan van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems
|4:27:16
|2
|Kenny van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|4
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|5
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|6
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Amical Velo Club Aixois
|7
|Jempy Drucker (Lux) Team Differdange
|8
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) van Vliet EBH Elshof
|9
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
|10
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
|11
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
|12
|Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
|13
|Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
|14
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|15
|Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
|16
|Jorne Videler (Hun) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
|17
|Mark Schreurs (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
|18
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) van Vliet EBH Elshof
|19
|Geert Dijkshoorn (Ned) Wielerploeg De Mol
|20
|James VanLandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
|21
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Tm Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|22
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|23
|Bart van Haaren (Ned) van Vliet EBH Elshof
|24
|Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Team Differdange
|25
|Harm van der Sanden (Ned) Baby Dump-Lemmens-Wilvo
|26
|Rob van der Niet (Ned) Rabo-Plieger-J v Arckel
|27
|Marco Brus (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
|28
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Team Specialized-WR-DJR
|29
|Rob van den Brand (Ned) SRAM-Wilton-C4B-AAdrink
|30
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
|31
|Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|32
|Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
|33
|Johan Berk (Ned) Swabo Cycling Team
|34
|Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
|35
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
|36
|Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
|37
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|38
|Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal
|39
|Rune van der Meijden (Ned) van Vliet EBH Elshof
|40
|Remco te Brake (Ned) van Vliet EBH Elshof
|41
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Tm Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|42
|Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga-CreditForce-Ubbink
|43
|Gerhard Joling (Ned) Team Specialized-WR-DJR
|44
|Frank Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|45
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Tm Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|46
|Mitch Pluijmaekers (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|47
|Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
|48
|Daniël Borst (Ned) SRAM-Wilton-C4B-AAdrink
|49
|Niek Basten (Ned) v Hemert-de Jonge Renner
|50
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|51
|Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|52
|Roy de Waal (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|53
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
|55
|Mitchell Boet (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
|56
|Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|57
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|58
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|59
|Jesse de Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycl Team
|60
|Sven van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
|61
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|62
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|63
|Nick Mulder (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|64
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange
|65
|Peter van Agtmaal (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|66
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Thijs Droogmans (Ned) Baby Dump-Lemmens-Wilvo
|68
|Erwan Brenterch (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois
|69
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|70
|Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|71
|Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
|72
|Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
|73
|Dennis Kreder (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
|74
|Arno Hartog (Ned) Team Specialized-WR-DJR
|75
|Romain Ramier (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois
|76
|Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|77
|Jeroen Boelen (Ned) v Hemert-de Jonge Renner
|78
|Rik Kavsek (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
|79
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
|80
|Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
|81
|Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|82
|Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois
|83
|Frank de Reus (Ned) Rabo-Plieger-J v Arckel
|84
|Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
|85
|Arne Hassink (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|86
|Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|87
|Igor Abakoumov (Bel) ISD Continental Team
|88
|Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:34
|89
|Cornelius van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
|0:00:55
|90
|Dennis Voskuilen (Ned) SRAM-Wilton-C4B-AAdrink
|0:02:45
|91
|Mickey Kallenfels (Ned) Rabo-Plieger-J v Arckel
|92
|Ramon Windt (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycl Team
|93
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Tm Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|94
|Jeffrie van der Velde (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
|95
|Raphaël Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
|96
|Bram de Kort (Ned) v Hemert-de Jonge Renner
|97
|Nick Stöpler (Ned) Koga-CreditForce-Ubbink
|98
|Frank Niewold (Ned) Swabo Cycling Team
|99
|Danny Stam (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycl Team
|100
|Sander Kreder (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycl Team
|101
|Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
|102
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Team Differdange
|103
|Robin van der Lijn (Ned) Rabo-Plieger-J v Arckel
|104
|Erik van Lakerveld (Ned) Swabo Cycling Team
|105
|Randy Sint Nicolaas (Ned) Team Specialized-WR-DJR
|106
|Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois
|107
|Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois
