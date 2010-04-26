Trending

Van Dijk tops in Arno Wallaard Memorial

Van Hummel, Flahaut round out sprinter's podium

Full Results

1Stefan van Dijk (Ned) Verandas Willems4:27:16
2Kenny van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
4Johim Ariesen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
5Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
6Pim Ligthart (Ned) Amical Velo Club Aixois
7Jempy Drucker (Lux) Team Differdange
8Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) van Vliet EBH Elshof
9Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
10Wesley Kreder (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
11Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
12Remco Broers (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
13Christian Poos (Lux) Team Differdange
14Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
15Nick van der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
16Jorne Videler (Hun) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
17Mark Schreurs (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
18Jesper Asselman (Ned) van Vliet EBH Elshof
19Geert Dijkshoorn (Ned) Wielerploeg De Mol
20James VanLandschoot (Bel) Verandas Willems
21Steffen Radochla (Ger) Tm Nutrixxion Sparkasse
22Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
23Bart van Haaren (Ned) van Vliet EBH Elshof
24Tjarco Cuppens (Ned) Team Differdange
25Harm van der Sanden (Ned) Baby Dump-Lemmens-Wilvo
26Rob van der Niet (Ned) Rabo-Plieger-J v Arckel
27Marco Brus (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
28Peter Woestenberg (Ned) Team Specialized-WR-DJR
29Rob van den Brand (Ned) SRAM-Wilton-C4B-AAdrink
30Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange
31Dennis Smit (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
32Arnoud van Groen (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
33Johan Berk (Ned) Swabo Cycling Team
34Frode Solberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
35Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
36Wout Poels (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
37Jurgen Francois (Bel) Palmans - Cras
38Bruno Guggisberg (Swi) Atlas Personal
39Rune van der Meijden (Ned) van Vliet EBH Elshof
40Remco te Brake (Ned) van Vliet EBH Elshof
41Sebastian Forke (Ger) Tm Nutrixxion Sparkasse
42Arno van der Zwet (Ned) Koga-CreditForce-Ubbink
43Gerhard Joling (Ned) Team Specialized-WR-DJR
44Frank Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
45Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Tm Nutrixxion Sparkasse
46Mitch Pluijmaekers (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
47Michael Stevenson (Swe) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
48Daniël Borst (Ned) SRAM-Wilton-C4B-AAdrink
49Niek Basten (Ned) v Hemert-de Jonge Renner
50Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
51Tom Relou (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels
52Roy de Waal (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
53Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
54Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Continental Tm
55Mitchell Boet (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
56Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
57Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
58Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
59Jesse de Haan (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycl Team
60Sven van den Houte (Bel) Verandas Willems
61Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
62Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
63Nick Mulder (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
64Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange
65Peter van Agtmaal (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
66David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
67Thijs Droogmans (Ned) Baby Dump-Lemmens-Wilvo
68Erwan Brenterch (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois
69Takayuki Abe (Jpn) Parkhotel Rooding CT
70Alexander Grad (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
71Fillip Eidsheim (Nor) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
72Johan Frederik Ziesler (Nor) Sparebanken Vest-Ridley
73Dennis Kreder (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
74Arno Hartog (Ned) Team Specialized-WR-DJR
75Romain Ramier (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois
76Rob Goris (Bel) Palmans - Cras
77Jeroen Boelen (Ned) v Hemert-de Jonge Renner
78Rik Kavsek (Ned) Parkhotel Rooding CT
79Dirk Finders (Ger) Team Kuota Indeland
80Jens Mouris (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
81Geert Omloop (Bel) Palmans - Cras
82Jean Edouard Antz (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois
83Frank de Reus (Ned) Rabo-Plieger-J v Arckel
84Matthé Pronk (Ned) Vacansoleil Pro Cycl Tm
85Arne Hassink (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
86Long Jin (Chn) Skil - Shimano
87Igor Abakoumov (Bel) ISD Continental Team
88Andy Cappelle (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:34
89Cornelius van Ooijen (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piels0:00:55
90Dennis Voskuilen (Ned) SRAM-Wilton-C4B-AAdrink0:02:45
91Mickey Kallenfels (Ned) Rabo-Plieger-J v Arckel
92Ramon Windt (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycl Team
93Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Tm Nutrixxion Sparkasse
94Jeffrie van der Velde (Ned) Metec Cycling Team
95Raphaël Addy (Swi) Atlas Personal
96Bram de Kort (Ned) v Hemert-de Jonge Renner
97Nick Stöpler (Ned) Koga-CreditForce-Ubbink
98Frank Niewold (Ned) Swabo Cycling Team
99Danny Stam (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycl Team
100Sander Kreder (Ned) Koopmans-Cube Cycl Team
101Jasper Hamelink (Ned) Line Lloyd Footwear CT
102Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Team Differdange
103Robin van der Lijn (Ned) Rabo-Plieger-J v Arckel
104Erik van Lakerveld (Ned) Swabo Cycling Team
105Randy Sint Nicolaas (Ned) Team Specialized-WR-DJR
106Remi Sarreboubee (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois
107Jonathan Mouchel (Fra) Amical Velo Club Aixois

