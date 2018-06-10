Trending

Jackson, Ryan make it a Tibco 1-2 in Clarendon Cup

Owen rounds out podium in Arlington

Alison Jackson (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) parlayed a solo attack into victory, holding off the field for a full 37 laps in the Clarendon Cup.

Despite the day-long effort, the Canadian held a 15-second advantage on the short, technical circuit ahead of a group led to the line by teammate Kendall Ryan. Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (TIBCO-SVB)1:14:40
2Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)0:00:15
3Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
4Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)
5Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)
6Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
7Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)0:00:16
8Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)0:00:20
9Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)0:00:24
10Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)0:00:25
11Emma Bast (Levine Law Group)0:00:26
12Stephanie Nave (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
13Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)
14Shannon Malseed (TIBCO-SVB)
15Lindsay Goldman (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)0:00:27
16Hannah Arensman (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)
17Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)0:00:28
18Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)0:00:29
19Erin Wittwer (Sweet Spot Cycling)0:00:30
20Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)0:00:33
21Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)
22Hannah Shell (Papa Johns)0:00:35
23Madison Kelly (Papa Johns)0:00:36
24Amelia Kirby (Welland Racing)
25Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)0:00:49
26Debbie Milne (Papa Johns)0:01:10
27Sara Rains (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)0:01:28
28Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)0:01:31
29Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)0:03:12
30Lori Nedescu (Welland Racing)
31Dori Buckethal (NSMI RACING)
32Leslie Timm (Sunapee Racing Team)
33Sam Fox (Levine Law Group)0:03:13
DNFAllison Arensman (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)
DNFElizabeth Harden (Papa Johns)
DNFFlora Yan (Papa Johns)
DNFRebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
DNFNicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
DNFRachel Canning (Levine Law Group)
DNFOlivia Ray (Welland Racing)
DNFJennah Dunham (Welland Racing)
DNFCynthia Frazier (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
DNFPaige Kostanecki (NSMI RACING)
DNFAdair Lindsay (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
DNFErin Faccone (B2C2 Cycling Club)
DNFLeslie Lupien (B2C2 Cycling Club)
DNFLauren Dodge
DNFMinda Murray
DNFPaige Williams
DNFSamantha Bosco (Fast Chance)
DNFTabitha Sherwood (Fast Chance)
DNSChapman Brodie (TIBCO-SVB)
DNSEmily Newsom (TIBCO-SVB)
DNSJennifer Tetrick (TIBCO-SVB)
DNSLauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group)
DNSAlexandra Campbell Forte (Vanderkitten)

 

