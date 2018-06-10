Jackson, Ryan make it a Tibco 1-2 in Clarendon Cup
Owen rounds out podium in Arlington
Clarendon Cup Women: Arlington -
Alison Jackson (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) parlayed a solo attack into victory, holding off the field for a full 37 laps in the Clarendon Cup.
Despite the day-long effort, the Canadian held a 15-second advantage on the short, technical circuit ahead of a group led to the line by teammate Kendall Ryan. Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (TIBCO-SVB)
|1:14:40
|2
|Kendall Ryan (TIBCO-SVB)
|0:00:15
|3
|Harriet Owen (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|4
|Ingrid Drexel (TIBCO-SVB)
|5
|Laura Jorgensen (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)
|6
|Laura Van Gilder (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|7
|Julie Kuleicza (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|0:00:16
|8
|Nicolle Bruderer (TIBCO-SVB)
|0:00:20
|9
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|0:00:24
|10
|Ainhoa Perez-Diez (NSMI RACING)
|0:00:25
|11
|Emma Bast (Levine Law Group)
|0:00:26
|12
|Stephanie Nave (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|13
|Courteney Lowe (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)
|14
|Shannon Malseed (TIBCO-SVB)
|15
|Lindsay Goldman (Hagens-Berman/Supermint)
|0:00:27
|16
|Hannah Arensman (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)
|17
|Kat Sweatt (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|0:00:28
|18
|Rachel Rubino (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|0:00:29
|19
|Erin Wittwer (Sweet Spot Cycling)
|0:00:30
|20
|Kate Kirkpatrick (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|0:00:33
|21
|Kyrstin Bluhm (Papa Johns)
|22
|Hannah Shell (Papa Johns)
|0:00:35
|23
|Madison Kelly (Papa Johns)
|0:00:36
|24
|Amelia Kirby (Welland Racing)
|25
|Kristen Lasasso (Mellow Mushroom p/b Van Dessel)
|0:00:49
|26
|Debbie Milne (Papa Johns)
|0:01:10
|27
|Sara Rains (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)
|0:01:28
|28
|Georgia Baker (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|0:01:31
|29
|Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|0:03:12
|30
|Lori Nedescu (Welland Racing)
|31
|Dori Buckethal (NSMI RACING)
|32
|Leslie Timm (Sunapee Racing Team)
|33
|Sam Fox (Levine Law Group)
|0:03:13
|DNF
|Allison Arensman (Feed Hungry Kids Project Women?)
|DNF
|Elizabeth Harden (Papa Johns)
|DNF
|Flora Yan (Papa Johns)
|DNF
|Rebecca Wiasak (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|DNF
|Nicola Macdonald (Fearless Femme Racing/Altamira)
|DNF
|Rachel Canning (Levine Law Group)
|DNF
|Olivia Ray (Welland Racing)
|DNF
|Jennah Dunham (Welland Racing)
|DNF
|Cynthia Frazier (THE METEOR // INTELLIGENTSIA)
|DNF
|Paige Kostanecki (NSMI RACING)
|DNF
|Adair Lindsay (NCVC/UnitedHealthcare)
|DNF
|Erin Faccone (B2C2 Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Leslie Lupien (B2C2 Cycling Club)
|DNF
|Lauren Dodge
|DNF
|Minda Murray
|DNF
|Paige Williams
|DNF
|Samantha Bosco (Fast Chance)
|DNF
|Tabitha Sherwood (Fast Chance)
|DNS
|Chapman Brodie (TIBCO-SVB)
|DNS
|Emily Newsom (TIBCO-SVB)
|DNS
|Jennifer Tetrick (TIBCO-SVB)
|DNS
|Lauren Leclaire (Levine Law Group)
|DNS
|Alexandra Campbell Forte (Vanderkitten)
