Alison Jackson (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) parlayed a solo attack into victory, holding off the field for a full 37 laps in the Clarendon Cup.

Despite the day-long effort, the Canadian held a 15-second advantage on the short, technical circuit ahead of a group led to the line by teammate Kendall Ryan. Harriet Owen (Hagens Berman-Supermint) was third.

