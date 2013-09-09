Trending

Naef wins Argovia Geax-Fischer Cup

Süss vitorious ahead of Pendrel in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ralph Naef (Swi)1:27:05
2Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:01:33
3Daniel Eymann (Swi)0:02:16
4Jonas Loretz (Swi)0:02:35
5Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)0:02:40
6Jonas Baumann (Swi)0:02:53
7Philipp Hediger (Swi)0:03:25
8Andreas Moser (Swi)0:04:08
9Pascal Schmutz (Swi)0:04:45
10Lukas Loretz (Swi)0:05:37
11Michael Stünzi (Swi)0:05:38
12Severin Saegesser (Swi)0:05:45
13Sandro Soncin (Swi)0:05:55
14Romain Bannwart (Swi)0:06:12
15Martin Frey (Ger)0:06:31
16Roger Jenny (Swi)0:06:41
17Ulisse Fieschi (Swi)0:07:47
18Fabian Paumann (Swi)0:08:05
19Lucien Besancon (Swi)0:08:17
20Jan Gafner (Swi)0:08:21
21Lukas Bucher (Swi)0:08:31
22Nick Albrecht (Swi)0:08:47
23Rico Von Burg (Swi)0:08:54
24Michael Frei (Swi)0:08:55
25Rick Reimann (Swi)0:11:17
26Florian Chenaux (Swi)0:12:56
27Yves Albrecht (Swi)0:14:48
28Fabian Obrist (Swi)
29Benno Heussi (Swi)
30Luca Formoso (Swi)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Esther Süss (Swi)1:10:33
2Catharine Pendrel (Can)0:00:21
3Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)0:01:51
4Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)0:03:24
5Michelle Hediger (Swi)0:04:49
6Janina Wust (Swi)0:07:34
7Sarah Koba (Swi)0:07:38
8Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)0:08:56
9Franziska Ebinger (Swi)0:09:18
10Céline Farner (Swi)0:10:16
11Romaine Wenger (Swi)0:11:40
12Tanja Starkermann (Swi)

