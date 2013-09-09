Naef wins Argovia Geax-Fischer Cup
Süss vitorious ahead of Pendrel in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ralph Naef (Swi)
|1:27:05
|2
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:01:33
|3
|Daniel Eymann (Swi)
|0:02:16
|4
|Jonas Loretz (Swi)
|0:02:35
|5
|Pierre-Geoffroy Plantet (Fra)
|0:02:40
|6
|Jonas Baumann (Swi)
|0:02:53
|7
|Philipp Hediger (Swi)
|0:03:25
|8
|Andreas Moser (Swi)
|0:04:08
|9
|Pascal Schmutz (Swi)
|0:04:45
|10
|Lukas Loretz (Swi)
|0:05:37
|11
|Michael Stünzi (Swi)
|0:05:38
|12
|Severin Saegesser (Swi)
|0:05:45
|13
|Sandro Soncin (Swi)
|0:05:55
|14
|Romain Bannwart (Swi)
|0:06:12
|15
|Martin Frey (Ger)
|0:06:31
|16
|Roger Jenny (Swi)
|0:06:41
|17
|Ulisse Fieschi (Swi)
|0:07:47
|18
|Fabian Paumann (Swi)
|0:08:05
|19
|Lucien Besancon (Swi)
|0:08:17
|20
|Jan Gafner (Swi)
|0:08:21
|21
|Lukas Bucher (Swi)
|0:08:31
|22
|Nick Albrecht (Swi)
|0:08:47
|23
|Rico Von Burg (Swi)
|0:08:54
|24
|Michael Frei (Swi)
|0:08:55
|25
|Rick Reimann (Swi)
|0:11:17
|26
|Florian Chenaux (Swi)
|0:12:56
|27
|Yves Albrecht (Swi)
|0:14:48
|28
|Fabian Obrist (Swi)
|29
|Benno Heussi (Swi)
|30
|Luca Formoso (Swi)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Esther Süss (Swi)
|1:10:33
|2
|Catharine Pendrel (Can)
|0:00:21
|3
|Kathrin Stirnemann (Swi)
|0:01:51
|4
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
|0:03:24
|5
|Michelle Hediger (Swi)
|0:04:49
|6
|Janina Wust (Swi)
|0:07:34
|7
|Sarah Koba (Swi)
|0:07:38
|8
|Alexandra Gabriela Serrano Rodriguez (Ecu)
|0:08:56
|9
|Franziska Ebinger (Swi)
|0:09:18
|10
|Céline Farner (Swi)
|0:10:16
|11
|Romaine Wenger (Swi)
|0:11:40
|12
|Tanja Starkermann (Swi)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy