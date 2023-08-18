Arctic Tour of Norway: Gazzoli and Scaroni strike for Astana 1-2 in Hammerfest on stage 2

Image 1 of 8 Michele Gazzoli of Astana Qazaqstan (Image credit: Bas Czerwinski/Getty Images) Sweeping scenery across expanse of Norway (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The peloton rides 153.4km on stage 2 from Alta to Hammerfest (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The peloton competes on Stage 2 for 153.4km from Alta to Hammerfest (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) The breakaway has Peder Antoni Gravås of Team Norway (left) riding at the front with Gianmarco Garofoli of Astana Qazaqstan (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Peder Antoni Gravås of Team Norway, Gianmarco Garofoli of Astana Qazaqstan, Vincent Van Hemelen of Flanders-Baloise, Johan Ravny of Team Coop-Repsol, Camilo Andres Gomez of Trinity Racing and Ronan Aug of Groupama-FDJ Continental compete in the breakaway before the catch was made with 85km to go (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) A general view of the peloton passing some four-legged fans (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese of Team dsm-firmenich in the Yellow Jersey prior to the stage 2 start from Alta (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Michele Gazzoli took a commanding victory on stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway, as his team Astana Qazaqstan secured 1-2, with Christian Scaroni in second on the uphill sprint into Hammerfest. Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis) finished third on the day.

"For you, it is a surprise, but for me, I've worked hard for this goal. I'm hungry and totally excited to come back after one year. I worked hard for this, and I'm back," Gazzoli said.

"The last three kilometres were hard with many turns and a small climb for the finish; last 2 kilometres was 4%. I took this climb in a good position, and my legs felt good, and my mind was good; this was the day. When I went full-gas in the finish, I think I knew."

Noah Hobbs (Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ) moved into the overall race lead after picking up important time bonuses during the stage. He is now just one second ahead of stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese (Team dsm-firmenich), while Gazzoli is in third at the same time.

