Arctic Tour of Norway: Gazzoli and Scaroni strike for Astana 1-2 in Hammerfest on stage 2
Lastra takes third on damp, flat day of racing
Michele Gazzoli took a commanding victory on stage 2 at the Arctic Race of Norway, as his team Astana Qazaqstan secured 1-2, with Christian Scaroni in second on the uphill sprint into Hammerfest. Jonathan Lastra (Cofidis) finished third on the day.
"For you, it is a surprise, but for me, I've worked hard for this goal. I'm hungry and totally excited to come back after one year. I worked hard for this, and I'm back," Gazzoli said.
"The last three kilometres were hard with many turns and a small climb for the finish; last 2 kilometres was 4%. I took this climb in a good position, and my legs felt good, and my mind was good; this was the day. When I went full-gas in the finish, I think I knew."
Noah Hobbs (Equipe continentale Groupama-FDJ) moved into the overall race lead after picking up important time bonuses during the stage. He is now just one second ahead of stage 1 winner Alberto Dainese (Team dsm-firmenich), while Gazzoli is in third at the same time.
More to come ...
