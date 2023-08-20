Arctic Race of Norway: Stephen Williams seals overall victory as Clément Champoussin wins stage 4 sprint
Williams takes overall by just one second from Christian Scaroni
Stephen Williams (Israel-PremierTech) sealed the overall victory at the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway, while Clément Champoussin (Arkéa-Samsic) narrowly edged out Odd Christian Eiking (Norway) in an uphill bunch sprint to win the final stage.
Williams (Israel-PremierTech) managed to cover all the attacks in the stage finale, and finished inside the peloton to ensure he didn’t lose any time.
Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan) finished second on GC just one second adrift, while Kevin Vermaerke (Team dsm-firmenich) replaced Tobias Johannssen (Uno-X) on the last step of the podium by gaining some bonus seconds early in the stage.
The stage ultimately came down to a sprint finish, but only after Walter Calzoni (Q36.5) was heartbreakingly caught inside the final kilometre having survived at the front for an implausibly long time.
More to follow.
Read More
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Most Popular
By Jackie Tyson
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arctic Race of Norway: Stephen Williams seals overall victory as Clément Champoussin wins stage 4 sprintWilliams takes overall by just one second from Christian Scaroni
-
Mads Pedersen wins BEMER Cyclassics with sensational final kilometre attackPedersen single-handedly caught a three-man attack with late move
-
Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič confirmed as co-leaders in Jumbo-Visma's Vuelta a España line-upJumbo-Visma announce their 8-man roster for Grand Tour starting in Barcelona
-
Chris Aitken and Katherine Hosking claim Australian elite cyclocross titlesTristan Nash and Sophie Sutton take U23 jerseys while Sam Northey and Ruby Taylor win junior titles