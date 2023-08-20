Arctic Race of Norway: Stephen Williams seals overall victory as Clément Champoussin wins stage 4 sprint

Stephen Williams (Israel-PremierTech) sealed the overall victory at the 2023 Arctic Race of Norway, while Clément Champoussin (Arkéa-Samsic) narrowly edged out Odd Christian Eiking (Norway) in an uphill bunch sprint to win the final stage.

Williams (Israel-PremierTech) managed to cover all the attacks in the stage finale, and finished inside the peloton to ensure he didn’t lose any time.

Christian Scaroni (Astana Qazaqstan) finished second on GC just one second adrift, while Kevin Vermaerke (Team dsm-firmenich) replaced Tobias Johannssen (Uno-X) on the last step of the podium by gaining some bonus seconds early in the stage.

The stage ultimately came down to a sprint finish, but only after Walter Calzoni (Q36.5) was heartbreakingly caught inside the final kilometre having survived at the front for an implausibly long time.

More to follow.

Results powered by FirstCycling