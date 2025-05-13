Recommended reading

'We're all hunting for stage wins' - Lacking a GC bid, XDS Astana move into crunch time at Giro d'Italia

By published

Diego Ulissi eyes tricky stage 5 finish at Matera, others waiting for opportunities in mountains and help defend Lorenzo Fortunato's KOM lead

XDS Astana Team&#039;s Italian rider Diego Ulissi waves hand during the presentation prior to the first stage of the 108th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 160km from Durres to Tirana in Albania, on May 9, 2025. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
XDS Astana's Diego Ulissi says stage 5 of the Giro d'Italia suits him (Image credit: Luca Bettini / AFP / Getty Images)

As the Giro d'Italia moves fully into its second week, the stage hunters are coming to the fore - meaning that while other WorldTour squads are looking at GC opportunities, XDS Astana's exclusive focus on stage wins will now be put to the test. 

The Kazakh squad has come to the 2025 Giro with multiple and very diverse types of racers. Riders like Diego Ulissi, winner of eight such transition stages like the tricky finale in Matera, and Wout Poels, who has taken mountains stages in the Tour and Vuelta but never in the Giro, say they are both ready to be in the thick of the action.

Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.