Image 1 of 9 Ruben Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) won the stage and took over the lead in the men's category. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 2 of 9 A racer on a bright and sunny stage 3 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 3 of 9 Men's leaders Ruben Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 4 of 9 Racers roll out for the start of stage 3 (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 5 of 9 The peloton (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 6 of 9 Ruben Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) took over the lead today (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 7 of 9 Some riders rode, others carried their bikes across this stream. Some may have to do more bike maintenance than others afterward. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 8 of 9 Women's leaders Kristine Nørgaard and Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon/Hansens Flodeis) (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race) Image 9 of 9 The peloton passes a herd of sheep. (Image credit: Andalucía Bike Race)

Stage 3 proved a bit more technical and harder than the previous stages and it lead to a change of leadership in the men's category. Ruben Ruzafa and Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) won the stage and took over the lead in the men's race while Kristine Nørgaard and Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon/Hansens Flodeis) seem invincible in the female category.

Previous race leaders José Antonio Hermida and Ralph Näf (Multivan Merida) lost time and slipped to third place overall, finishing about 20 minutes after the stage winners. Näf was having problems with his back after yesterday's stage.

"I made a bad movement on the bike yesterday, and during today's stage, my back just got worse. It inhibited me from pedaling comfortably, so we decided to just concentrate on finishing the stage," said Näf.

Furthermore, a lead group of riders also got lost at one point during the stage, due to a course marking problem that organizers said was out of their control. Some riders lost time, but all got back on course.

The Orbea team, which is getting stronger day by day, took advantage of the circumstances and Lejarreta's good form to escape from the others on the Cerro Muriano downhill. The pair took over the lead and grabbed the stage win despite a painful crash by Lejarreta.

Hermida and Näf decided to quit the race after the stage, citing Näf's back problems

"Yesterday, we were already a little bit conservative as Ralph was suffering... But far from disappearing, they have become worse and started to affect his right leg," said Hermida. "We have had to slow down the pace and even stop a few times; this cost us a lot of minutes in the overall.

"It is a pity, as it is always nice to win, even more in a new race that has attracted people of a very high level. But the most important thing is to take care of the rider's health and Ralph

must get to the World Cups in good shape. A problem like his might not be critical in a two-hour

race, but this race is six demanding days." Hermida vowed to return in 2012.

In the women's race, Noergaard and Bigham took their third consecutive victory, demonstrating their superiority among the women. Spaniards Sandra Santanyes and Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) finished second in the stage.

In the mixed category, Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) were once again the first ones in the finish line. They were quite far in front of the others in their race, so instead made it a goal to beat the lead women's team, with whom they rode some of the stage.

Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) also returned to the top of the podium in the masters category.

Because of the marking incidents which occured today, the Race Technical Jury made a decision to consider the results for the general classification for stage 3 as of the check point #2 (at 54km). However, stage results will be considered to be as of the finish.

Tomorrow's stage four will take the race to Jaen. It will start from Priego de Córdoba and will pass through a typical olive tree growing area. Racers should reach high speeds on the Via Verde. This fourth stage, the longest of the competition, will end with a spectacular climb to the Jabalcuz mountains, and temperatures are expected to be lower than the previous days.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) 2:01:31 2 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 0:00:59 3 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:01:38 4 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:02:19 5 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 0:13:02 6 Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers) 0:13:09 7 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 0:13:10 8 David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1) 0:13:16 9 Martin Haugo & Martin Olsen (Team Merida Smart Safety) 0:16:24 10 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:16:30 11 Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida) 0:16:47 12 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 0:17:08 13 Francisco Javier Macias Bonaño & Jose Carlos Macias Bonaño (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomew) 0:17:18 14 Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga) 0:17:52 15 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 0:17:56 16 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 0:19:06 17 Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant) 0:19:22 18 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:20:27 19 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 0:20:58 20 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 0:22:06 21 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 0:23:01 22 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 0:23:08 23 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 0:27:12 24 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 0:27:16 25 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 0:32:57 26 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 0:33:45 27 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 0:36:48 28 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 0:37:34 29 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 0:38:24 30 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 0:38:34 31 Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM) 0:43:19 32 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 0:47:59 33 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 0:50:24 34 Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB) 0:51:18 35 David Garcia Gil & Daniel Becerril Gimeno (Niner Cabestrero Bikes) 0:53:24 36 Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta) 0:56:30 37 Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1) 0:58:49 38 Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team) 0:59:02 39 Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com) 0:59:04 40 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 0:59:44 41 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 1:06:54 42 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 1:09:27 43 Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins) 1:10:03 44 Felix Garcia Jimenez & Alejandro Pina Juste (Niner Bikes) 1:11:07 45 Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km) 1:14:15 46 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 1:14:44 47 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 1:17:33 48 Oliver Esselborn & Till Schramm (I Am Specializen) 1:24:35 49 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 1:34:10 50 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 1:34:59 DNF Tomas Muñoz Quesada & Antonio Luis Dominguez Ruinerv (Niner Kanina Bikes)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 2:29:48 2 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 0:11:44 3 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 0:13:54 4 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 0:24:41 5 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 0:30:12 6 Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike) 0:30:42

Mixed # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 2:29:52 2 Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport) 0:27:46 3 Ludovic Lemaire & Imke Schiersch (Shimano Focus) 1:36:47

Master men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mads Boedker & Henrik Cohen (Danish Masters) 2:24:57 2 Gregorio Blanco Anula & Jose Antonio Cañero Delgado (Suraventura) 0:05:59 3 Jose Maria Santos Esteban & Sanchez Sanchez (En Bici) 0:09:29 4 Manuel Fernandez Bedmar & Juan Antonio Gonzalez-Berengue (Sport Bike) 0:10:39 5 Francesc Julià Pascual & Eduardo Blasco Oliete (Alvita, La Marca De Tu) 0:13:50 6 Jordi Reixach Salarich & Jaume Borotau Linares (Vilassar Bike) 0:15:15 7 Javier Sanchez Sarria & Herbert Neumann (Cannondale - AOS Adventure) 0:20:51 8 Alex Clarasó Vallcorba & Xavi Guardia La Torre (El Mundo De La Montain Bike) 0:21:45 9 Javier Diaz Nieto & Alberto Martorell Gascón (Doctore Bike II) 0:31:48 10 Rafael Romero Illana & Santiago Remartinez Escobar (Niner + Comando 40) 0:32:40 11 Javier Pascual Torres & Alfonso Marin Godoy (Redciclista 1) 0:33:59 12 Miguel Blanco Embún & Juan Andrés Godoy López (EIC) 0:56:24 13 Manuel Rodríguez Catro & Ludwig Rudolf Ortner (Guadaíra Bikes) 0:57:07 14 Jorge Gomez Bermudez & Francisco Lara Bermudez (Ojen Bike) 1:09:48

Men general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ruben Ruzafa & Iñaki Lejarreta (Orbea) 8:48:59 2 Kristian Hynek & Pavel Boudny (Ceska Sporitelna -Specialized) 0:02:44 3 Jose Antonio Hermida & Ralf Näf (Multivan Merida) 0:08:12 4 Alejandro Diaz De La Peña & Luis Leao Pinto (Hispano-Luso) 0:14:22 5 Martin Horák & Tomá? Vokrouhlík (BMC - Factor) 0:32:02 6 Francisco Javier Macias Bonaño & Jose Carlos Macias Bonaño (Sportbici-Rotor-San Bartolomew) 0:38:23 7 Benjamin Justesen & Johnni Nielsen (Team T-Bikes) 0:40:29 8 Manuel Beltran Martinez & Jose Luis Carrasco Gamiz (Sport-Bike) 0:46:41 9 Joep Dohmen & Gijs Dohmen (Dohmenbrothers) 0:53:20 10 Casper Saltoft & Thomas Bundgaard (Team T-Bikes/Apfosss Racing) 0:58:22 11 Carlos Portilla Herranz & Javier Salamero Subias (OKI-Orbea 1) 1:01:14 12 David Lozano Riba & Ismael Vantura Sanchez (Bicis Esteve 1) 1:01:53 13 Alejandro Olid Tellez & Manuel Rojo Nieto (Scott-Sport Bike) 1:02:27 14 Martin Haugo & Martin Olsen (Team Merida Smart Safety) 1:10:12 15 David Valdivia Martos & Victor Manuel Fernandez Grande (Scott-Sport Bike 1) 1:11:44 16 Miguel Angel Florido Marmolejo & Jose Julian Baron Yuste (Clinicas Rincon-Trek Malaga) 1:17:31 17 Jose Maria Espinar Lopez & Ivan Soladado Jimenez (www.Albayatemania.Com) 1:33:25 18 Manuel Jesus Perez Moreno & Lucas Jimenez Valle (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 1:39:19 19 Roberto Heras Hernandez & Marcos Serrano (Giant) 1:45:38 20 Peter Riis Andersen & Allan Carlsen (Cykelmagasinet.dk) 1:48:57 21 Alejo Fuentes Ojeda & Jesus Morillo Romero (Niner C.D.Centauro Negro) 1:49:50 22 Lars Granberg & Knut Erik Nesteby (The Outsiders) 1:50:24 23 Jody Burnett & Francisco Javier Garcia Jimenez (Bike Station Marbella) 1:56:21 24 Ignacio Miravalles Romero & Victor Rodriguez Rielves (Redciclista - Keway Tubos) 2:04:19 25 Antonio Brissos & Valério Ferreira (Bttloulé / Eafit / BPI) 2:06:23 26 Greg Saw & Morten Simonsen (Proteinfabrikken-KTM) 2:07:39 27 Juan Gomez Rodrigez & Andres Lopez Navarro (Bike Station Marbella 1) 2:19:33 28 Pablo López Franco & Ramón Serantes Gómez (Gallaecia) 2:22:17 29 Gorka Gonzalez Oyarzabal & Julen Berrotaran Macias (Pilates Mens Corpore) 2:28:22 30 Manuel Carrelo Magadan & Manuel Luengo Sanchez (Pilla Bikes Ribadeo) 2:40:24 31 Carlos Cid Alba & Javier Jimenez Sanchez (Los Cuerpoestufa) 3:06:12 32 David Garcia Gil & Daniel Becerril Gimeno (Niner Cabestrero Bikes) 3:06:35 33 Carlos Morante Jares & Juan Manuel Pinilla De Miguel (Redciclista) 3:14:45 34 Francisco Jose Cabeza Santamar & Marc Soler Guillén (Olympya Cycles-Villaamaranta) 3:33:23 35 José Manuel Marín Piña & Francisco Portero Cuéllar (Niner + 1Km, 1?) 3:45:19 36 Carlos Jimenez Serrano & Ismael Diaz Ruiz (E-MTB.Com) 4:08:41 37 Guillem Sanahuja Mila & Jose Luis Arrayas Rull (O2Sports 1) 4:14:15 38 Emilio Arenas & Miguel Gil Recio (Morenito Biciletas Pro Team) 4:23:13 39 Juan Antonio Marin Reyes & Claudio Cuevas Rojas (Cartaya Ciclos Km) 4:27:03 40 Jose Ernesto Ruiz González & Jorge Ponce De León Gómez (Jorgernesto Racing Bike) 4:27:28 41 Fernando Castellanos Torres & Matias Enrique Rubio Domingo (Planeta MTB) 4:28:22 42 Ivan Muñoz Gallardo & Miguel Angel Rodríguez Bello (Niner-El Centauro Negro) 4:32:51 43 Juan Carlos Ojeda Bujan & Raul Salas Pin (Ojepins) 5:02:25 44 David Campal Carles & David Pla Cuminal (Cat Bike Tordera) 5:12:42 45 Andreu Fernandez Perez & Javier Almela Martinez (O2Sports) 5:18:56 46 Jordi Rubio Bonet & Iñaki Martinez Serrano (Olympia-Bicipark) 5:32:02 47 Felix Garcia Jimenez & Alejandro Pina Juste (Niner Bikes) 5:55:21 48 Oliver Esselborn & Till Schramm (I Am Specializen) 6:18:41 49 Miguel Angel Exposito Espinosa & Jose Manuel Martinez Rodriguez (Andalbike.Com) 6:37:57 50 Juan Carlos Seoane Pena & Jesus Zapata Cano (Los Calaveras- Team Ciclos) 6:40:27

Women general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kristine Nørgaard & Sally Bigham (Topeak-Ergon) 10:53:35 2 Jennifer Smith & Kathy Sherwin (Alphine Oryhopedic) 1:05:41 3 Sandra Santanyes Murillo & Isabel Castro (Bicis Esteve) 1:18:58 4 Ivonne Kraft & Celina Carpinteiro (Bttloulé/Eafit/Bpi 1) 1:56:38 5 Rute Costa & Ana Rocha (Ouribike) 2:04:48 6 Natalia Benítez Díaz & Mª José Peralta (Quivir Gsport Y Bicicletas) 2:45:37

Mixed general classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cait Elliot & Josh Ibbett (Torq Performance MTB Team) 11:29:53 2 Sigmund Aas & Thrude Karlsen (Team Rapha - Torshov Sport) 2:43:29 3 Ludovic Lemaire & Imke Schiersch (Shimano Focus) 3:57:06