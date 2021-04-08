Amstel Gold Race past winners
By Cycling News
Amstel Gold Race winners 1966-2019
|Year
|Winner
|2019
|Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|2018
|Michael Valgren (Den) Astana Pro Team
|2017
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) QuickStep-Floors
|2016
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|2015
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Etixx–Quick-Step
|2014
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|2013
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Saxo–Tinkoff
|2012
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Astana
|2011
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2010
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Omega Pharma–Lotto
|2009
|Serguei Ivanov (Rus) Team Katusha
|2008
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre
|2007
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
|2006
|Fränk Schleck (Lux) Team CSC
|2005
|Danilo Di Luca (Ita) Liquigas–Bianchi
|2004
|Davide Rebellin (Ita) Gerolsteiner
|2003
|Alexandre Vinokourov (Kaz) Team Telekom
|2002
|Michele Bartoli (Ita) Fassa Bortolo
|2001
|Erik Dekker (Ned) Rabobank
|2000
|Erik Zabel (Ger) Team Telekom
|1999
|Michael Boogerd (Ned) Rabobank
|1998
|Rolf Järmann (Sui) Casino–AG2R
|1997
|Bjarne Riis (Den) Team Telekom
|1996
|Stefano Zanini (Ita) Gewiss Playbus
|1995
|Mauro Gianetti (Sui) Polti-Vaporetto
|1994
|Johan Museeuw (Bel) GB-MG Maglificio-Bianchi
|1993
|Rolf Järmann (Sui) Ariostea
|1992
|Olaf Ludwig (Ger) Panasonic-Sportlife
|1991
|Frans Maassen (Ned) Buckler–Colnago–Decca
|1990
|Adri van der Poel (Ned) Weinmann-SMM Uster-Merckx
|1989
|Eric van Lancker (Bel) Panasonic-Isostar-Colnago-Agu
|1988
|Jelle Nijdam (Ned) Superconfex-Yoko-Opel-Colnago
|1987
|Joop Zoetemelk (Ned) Superconfex–Kwantum–Yoko–Colnago
|1986
|Steven Rooks (Ned) PDM-Gin MG-Ultima-Concorde
|1985
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Skil-Sem-Kas-Miko
|1984
|Jacques Hanegraaf (Ned) Kwantum–Decosol–Yoko
|1983
|Phil Anderson (Aus) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1982
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Campagnolo
|1981
|Bernard Hinault (Fra) Renault-Elf-Gitane
|1980
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-Creda
|1979
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh-McGregor
|1978
|Jan Raas (Ned) TI-Raleigh
|1977
|Jan Raas (Ned) Frisol-Gazelle-Thirion
|1976
|Freddy Maertens (Bel) Flandria-Velda
|1975
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1974
|Gerrie Knetemann (Ned) Gan-Mercier-Hutchinson
|1973
|Eddy Merckx (Bel) Molteni
|1972
|Walter Planckaert (Bel) Watney-Avia
|1971
|Frans Verbeeck (Bel) Watney-Avia
|1970
|Georges Pintens (Bel) Dr. Mann-Grundig
|1969
|Guido Reybrouck (Bel) Faema
|1968
|Harry Steevens (Ned) Willem II-Gazelle
|1967
|Arie den Hartog (Ned) Bic-Hutchinson
|1966
|Jean Stablinski (Fra) Ford-Hutchinson
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Amstel Gold Race past winnersAmstel Gold Race winners 1966-2019
-
USA Cycling CEO against Arkansas boycott, says it would be 'ceremonial'Anti-transgender legislation in Arkansas continues to spark furore ahead of US Cup MTB race
-
How to watch Itzulia Basque Country 2021 – live TV and streamingRoglic, Pogacar, Adam Yates and Valverde to do battle in weeklong race
-
Best road bike helmets: Our favourite helmets ridden and ratedThe best road bike helmets balance comfort, aerodynamics, ventilation and protection. Here's a roundup of the best, along with a guide on how to choose the right one for you
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.